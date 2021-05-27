Goma Residents Evacuated Due to Impending Eruption

The Military leadership currently in charge of DRC’s Kivu region has announced a compulsory evacuation of Goma residents because of an imminent volcanic eruption.

Lieutenant-General Constatin Ndima the Military Governor of North Kivu announced last night the “compulsory” evacuation of the inhabitants of several districts of Goma to Sake.

“The current seismicity data indicate the presence of magma under the urban area of ​​Goma with an extension under Lake Kivu. Given these scientific observations, we cannot currently exclude an eruption on land or under the lake, but it could occur with very little or even no precursor, ” Ndima said.

On March 6, President Felix Tshisekedi imposed rule by martial law in DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces aimed at stemming the bloodshed and returning order to the region that hosts at least 120 armed groups.

Just few weeks after imposing martial law rule, the region has also braced for natural catastrophe- volcanic eruption.

Tens of thousands of people have started to leave #Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo due to the risks associated with the eruption of Nyiragongo volcano last Saturday.

Lieutenant-General Ndima said on Thursday that evacuation is compulsory and those who do not comply will incur unnecessary risks.

He added that public security services will patrol to secure property and people. One can only return home on the recommendation of the provincial authorities.

The UN has also decided to evacuate most of its staff from Goma following recurrent earthquakes following the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption on Saturday May 22.

“We recommend and reiterate that it is very important to stay clear of the path of lava flows which represent a danger of death from asphyxiation or severe burns. Additional risks are associated with the interaction of lava and water. They are of many kinds. The interaction of magma with lake water, destabilization of the volume of gas under Lake Kivu and emission of potentially dangerous surface gases for populations exposed to the fumes, ”said the Governor Lieutenant-General Ndima.

The governor specifies that the residential areas in the path of deadly magma include districts: Majengo, Mabanga North, Mabanga South, Virunga , Mujovu, Murara, Kahembe, Miteno, Mapendo and the volcano district. These areas will be exposed according to the lava flow exit points which are not foreseeable for the moment.