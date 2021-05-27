Environment
Goma Residents Evacuated Due to Impending Eruption
The Military leadership currently in charge of DRC’s Kivu region has announced a compulsory evacuation of Goma residents because of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Lieutenant-General Constatin Ndima the Military Governor of North Kivu announced last night the “compulsory” evacuation of the inhabitants of several districts of Goma to Sake.
“The current seismicity data indicate the presence of magma under the urban area of Goma with an extension under Lake Kivu. Given these scientific observations, we cannot currently exclude an eruption on land or under the lake, but it could occur with very little or even no precursor, ” Ndima said.
On March 6, President Felix Tshisekedi imposed rule by martial law in DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces aimed at stemming the bloodshed and returning order to the region that hosts at least 120 armed groups.
Just few weeks after imposing martial law rule, the region has also braced for natural catastrophe- volcanic eruption.
Lieutenant-General Ndima said on Thursday that evacuation is compulsory and those who do not comply will incur unnecessary risks.
He added that public security services will patrol to secure property and people. One can only return home on the recommendation of the provincial authorities.
The UN has also decided to evacuate most of its staff from Goma following recurrent earthquakes following the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption on Saturday May 22.
“We recommend and reiterate that it is very important to stay clear of the path of lava flows which represent a danger of death from asphyxiation or severe burns. Additional risks are associated with the interaction of lava and water. They are of many kinds. The interaction of magma with lake water, destabilization of the volume of gas under Lake Kivu and emission of potentially dangerous surface gases for populations exposed to the fumes, ”said the Governor Lieutenant-General Ndima.
The governor specifies that the residential areas in the path of deadly magma include districts: Majengo, Mabanga North, Mabanga South, Virunga , Mujovu, Murara, Kahembe, Miteno, Mapendo and the volcano district. These areas will be exposed according to the lava flow exit points which are not foreseeable for the moment.
Environment
Kigali Launches Bicycle Ride-Sharing As City Explores Green Transport
The City of Kigali in partnership with GURARIDE Rwanda has embarked on a campaign to promote non-motorized transport as one of the resource efficient travel modes that is environmentally friendly, improves health of citizens, and is safe for users.
As part of this partnership, Gura Universal Link GURARIDE Rwanda is now installing modern green mobility ridesharing docking stations across two networks (City Center and Gisimenti- Kimironko corridors). Each station has provision for at least five bikes.
The bikes will be used free of charge for the first three months with fair ride costs to be introduced subsequently. This will be the first phase of the bikeshare rollout, and the network will be expanded to other parts of the city as feasible.
Environment
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
With reference to people witness, Nyiragongo started erupting at around 7pm and the sky above the volcano turned red.
This caused panic in people living in Goma areas who started to flee toward to Rwanda mainly in Bugeshi, Cyanzarwe and Rubavu sectors of Rubavu District, according to a report released on Monday by Rwanda Mines, Petrolium and Gas Board (RMB).
“During this eruption, the lava flowed through the volcano’s eastern flank toward Rwanda and later lava started flowing also through an open space on the southern flank toward Goma,” the report narrates.
It adds that this eruption was not possible to predict as prior to the eruption, no seismic earthquakes (swarms) or other seismic anomalies were recorded, seismic activities in range of magnitude 2.5 to 4 ML were only observed since the start of the eruption of the volcano and they grew in frequency an hour after eruption with epicenters located in Rubavu District, Cyanzarwe and Rubavu Sector.
The lava reached and stopped flowing at 1km away from Goma Airport which is 1km away from the border of Rwanda (Rubavu district).
In the report, RMB says on DRC side, people were displaced due to lava flow and around 8000 people fled to Rwanda and returned the following morning when the volcanic eruption calmed.
The lava started to flow in direction to Rwanda and fortunately stopped. The risk remains on both Rwanda and DRC sides. Follow-up is being made to find out further risk.
However, people around the volcano may be mindful of gases of volcanic origin (like H2S and acidic gases, CO2 etc.), fires, and continuous earthquakes. And of course, COVID-19 pandemic may have the risk to spread more.
Though the recent seismic activity is in range between ML2.6 and 4.0 which do normally cause significant damage, earthquakes of elevated magnitude may occur.
Most of the earthquakes epicenters recorded are located in Cyanzarwe and Rubavu sectors.
Authorities are considering extended verification of the behavior of the area.
During the past eruption, in 2002, fractures were created in Rubavu District and a revisit at the same location is recommended.
As felt earthquakes are occurring, people may be informed about what they should do during earthquakes in case a bigger earthquake occurs. One said that earthquake does not kill people but buildings do.
This means that people are saved by their self-protection during earthquakes and by the infrastructure designed to resist earthquakes.
Environment
Tanzania Returns To Normal After Cyclone Jobo Scare Fades
Reports From Tanzania indicate that businesses in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam have resumed after meteorological experts announced that Cyclone Jobo was no longer a big threat.
Dar es Salaam had braced itself for the wrath of the storm for the first time in since independence.
Tanzania’s meteorological Authority said in a statement released early Sunday April 25, “The situation was as a result of continued strong winds in the direction of Cyclone Jobo. Rain clouds that accompanied the cyclone have also spread to the sea and coastal areas of Tanzania and Mozambique.”
Records show only two other tropical cyclones have ever made it to the shores of Tanzania since the 19th century: the “Zanzibar Cyclone” of 1872 and Cyclone Lindi of 1952.
The two storms struck the nation 80 years and one day apart on April 14 and 15 of their years, respectively.
In 2019 Cyclones Idai and Kenneth battered neighboring Mozambique on back-to-back months.
Meanwhile, under similar panic, the Government of Zanzibar has suspended travel on the Indian ocean due to the impending landfall of Tropical Cyclone Jobo that is expected to hit Tanzania’s coastal line on April 25.
The anticipated tropical cyclone was set to hit Tanzania’s East Coast regions such as Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Pwani, Mtwara and Zanzibar.
Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) had earlier said Tropical Cyclone Jobo was expected to impact the country’s weather systems causing heavy rains, strong winds blowing at the speed of 60 Kilometers in an hour and waves especially in the coastal belt.
however, by Saturday evening, Meteorological experts said, Cyclone “Jobo” had weakened and was travelling at a speed of 18 KPH on the Indian Ocean.
APEX Health Safety Awards RwandAir Diamond Status
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims
Rwanda Holds Food Systems Summit Dialogue
Rwanda, France Exceptional Moment After 10 Years
Goma Residents Evacuated Due to Impending Eruption
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
Kigali Launches Bicycle Ride-Sharing As City Explores Green Transport
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims
Rwanda, France Exceptional Moment After 10 Years
Rwanda Holds Food Systems Summit Dialogue
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Taarifa 300×250
Kinyarwanda
- Perezida Macron Yasuye Urwibutso Rwa Jenoside Rwa Kigali
- Perezida Wa Mali Na Minisitiri W’Intebe Beguriye Muri Gereza
- Ibintu Byahinduye Isura, Igice Cy’Umujyi Wa Goma Cyahungishijwe
- Perezida Macron Yageze I Kigali
- Abantu 17 Bafashwe Bari Gusengera Mu Rugo Rw’Umuturage
- Bana Mwirinde Ibyaha Kuko N’Ufite Imyaka 16 Arabihanirwa- Umuyobozi Wungirije Wa RIB
- Perezida Ndayishimiye Yahuye N’Abasirikare Bakuru Mu Ngabo Ze
- Umujyi Wa Kigali Ugiye Gushyirwamo Amagare Yihariye
- Abamotari ‘Bakomeje’ Kuvugwaho Gufasha Abakora Ibyaha, Polisi Irabaha Gasopo
- Amazina 10 Yahawe Abana Benshi Mu Rwanda Mu 2020
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
USA Donates X-ray Machine To Kibuye Referral Hospital
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?
Trending
-
National4 days ago
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
-
Crime3 days ago
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
-
National4 days ago
USA Donates X-ray Machine To Kibuye Referral Hospital
-
Environment3 days ago
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
-
Politics4 days ago
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?
-
Politics2 days ago
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
-
Business3 days ago
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
-
Politics4 days ago
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart