Central Africa
Goma Mayor Orders Public Transport Vehicles to Paint Yellow
Drivers of public transport buses and taxis in Goma city in DRC have gone on strike in protest against an order to paint their vehicles yello.
According to sources that spoke to Taarifa, since the morning of Monday, January 10, buses providing public transport and car taxis have not been visible in the arteries of Goma.
The mayor of the city of Goma, Commissioner Kabeya Makosa François, demands that all public transport vehicles be painted yellow. According to him, this is to help secure Goma city.
The protests have affected the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents.
Workers, pupils, schoolchildren and students gathered in the bus shelters to wait in vain for transport. The taxi drivers in town took the opportunity to double the price of the ride, forcing several residents to walk on foot to their respective destinations.
For some drivers, the measure is inappropriate because “the mayor was going to start by repainting the buses of the SPT (Provincial Transport Company) given that their vehicles are not from the government”, a bus driver said.
The drivers gathered within the association of drivers of Congo section of North Kivu, in the city of Goma, met on the morning of Monday at the Katindo terminus to discuss the rest of their protest movement.
Central Africa
Sudanese Army Chief Dismisses Six Ambassadors
General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Wednesday issued a decision sucking Sudanese ambassadors to six countries, the official Sudan TV reported.
The decision, announced late on Wednesday on state media, included Sudan’s ambassadors to the United States, the European Union, China, Qatar, France and the head of the country’s mission to the Swiss city of Geneva, apparently over their rejection of the military takeover, Aljazeera said..
On Monday, Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country, dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and the government, and relieved the state governors.
Demonstrators have taken to the street in Khartoum, rejecting the measures announced by Al-Burhan and demanding a civilian government. Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on Sept. 21, the differences between the military and the transitional government have continued to escalate.
Central Africa
Congolese Army Clashes With CODECO / FPIC Rebels
The Congolese army FARDC said on Monday it had launched attacks on bases of rebels and managed to liberate several localities in the region of Mwanga, Lipri and Ngongo.
According to details fetched from our source, these areas were considered the epicentre of the hostilities of the CODECO / FPIC rebel coalition in the Walendu-Datsi sector, in the territory of Djugu in the province of Ituri.
CODECO (Coopérative de développement économique du Congo) CODECO is a coalition of militia founded in the 1970s as a Lendu agricultural cooperative and operating in Ituri.
The group actively participated in the so-called Ituri War, which took place between 1999 and 2003.
At the end of the war, the group did not completely dissolve and stockpiled the weapons used during this conflict in a number of communities.
In 2018, CODECO started engaging in armed attacks again with the objective of defending the Lendu population against the Hema.
According to Army Spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo said that for a week FARDC soldiers have been launching repeated assaults against the various positions of the militiamen.
During these battles on the fronts particularly in the North and South, the loyalist forces, under the command of the military Governor Luboya N’kashama, won a “shattering” victory, by now besieging the bastion of these rebels in the territory of Djugu. .
“81 elements of the armed groups were neutralized including a self-proclaimed rebel leader general and his S4 in the region of Mwanga, 62 other militiamen were also captured. 29 ADF surrendered to the army with 16 weapons, 26 other weapons recovered during the fighting on the North and South fronts. This is the record of the military operations carried out in Ituri during the 2nd phase during this period of the state of siege, ”he told local press.
According to the army, these military offensives against all the armed groups still active in the province of Ituri, aim in particular to “impose peace and restore the authority of the State.
“We must now know that peace will be there,” insisted Lieutenant General Luboya N’kashama, Military Governor of Ituri.
The FARDC soldiers have liberated areas including; Mwanga, Lipri, Ngongo and Lipri.
Central Africa
Teachers’ Strike Paralyses Education In DRC
Striking teachers in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo will be replaced with new ones, an order has been issued by the Acting Secretary General of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST).
The 2021-2022 school year started on Monday 04 October last throughout the country.
However, teachers in some parts of the country decided to begin the school year with a strike making various demands.
They ask the government to improve their salary conditions according to what was agreed when the free education started.
Students are bored in classrooms. No teacher shows up to give the teachings. In addition, some teachers deplore intimidation from the supervisory authorities.
Odon Mulanda Kipembe Acting Secretary General of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST), called on the teachers to cease the strike and return to classes to teach.
He has also instructed these educational provinces to establish the report of absence for teachers absent at the time of the control and, at the same time, to proceed to their deactivation from the payroll file as well as their replacement by the new units.
On Monday, a meeting is scheduled between the coordinators of the Catholic conventional schools and the Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST), Tony Mwaba.
Salary increase
From this year, 20,000 Congolese francs (10 dollars) will be added to teachers’ salaries and an additional 10 dollars as a so-called “bush” bonus, exclusively for teachers working in rural areas.
These additions will bring the average teacher’s salary down to around U$ 185 per month. According to the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the civil service, this is a gesture which proves the “good faith” of the government.
For their part, teachers are still waiting for the application of the second step of the gradual increase in salaries as agreed with the government two years ago. This will be one of the hot topics of the commission between the government and the labor organizations that will be set up.
The first salary increase in September 2019 had made it possible to increase at the time from 170,000 to 360,000 Congolese francs.
It should also be noted that the first stage of negotiations closed on Thursday in Kinshasa. Even if a lot remains to be done from the point of view of teachers who still plead for the improvement of their socio-professional conditions, there has been progress.
The government has pledged to include the phased retirement of teachers and administrative staff in next year’s budget. He also promised to pay the end-of-career indemnities of 1,342 teachers retired since 1984.
After Two Years Of Covid Break, Uganda Children Return To School
Goma Mayor Orders Public Transport Vehicles to Paint Yellow
Mali Risks Isolation From Diplomatic Scene- Ex Justice Minister
Character and Nature of Technology
Rwanda, Mozambique Security Chiefs Hold Meeting In Kigali On Cabo Delgado Situation
Ethiopia Military Introduces Rank Of Field Marshal
Rwanda, Mozambique Security Chiefs Hold Meeting In Kigali On Cabo Delgado Situation
Character and Nature of Technology
Mali Risks Isolation From Diplomatic Scene- Ex Justice Minister
Goma Mayor Orders Public Transport Vehicles to Paint Yellow
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Environment4 days ago
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
-
South-Africa2 days ago
South Africa Omicron Study Points to end of Pandemic
-
Politics4 days ago
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year
-
National3 days ago
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
-
National3 days ago
Munyenyezi Trial Postponed Again Due To Absence Of Defense Lawyers
-
National2 days ago
Ethiopia Military Introduces Rank Of Field Marshal
-
Politics4 days ago
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique