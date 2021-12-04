National
Global Transporters Condemn Omicron Blanket Travel Ban
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has condemned world leaders for imposing travel bans as they rush to react to a new Covid-19 variant Omicron.
These global transporters said in a joint statement on Friday that they reject fresh travel restrictions including those that limit the flow of people and good because they “will do nothing to prevent this while inflicting serious harm to still recovering global supply chains and local economies.”
IATA represents commercial airliners, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).
These groups represent about U$20 trillion of world trade share. This means the Omnicron travel restrictions are putting the jobs of workers in the logistics sector at risk, while also damaging local economies.
“Now is the time for heads of State to listen to industry leaders and workers, by taking decisive and coordinated action together to ease the strain on the supply chain, and support an exhausted global transport workforce during the busy holiday season,” they said.
“Public health officials tell us that we should expect variants to emerge. And by the time they are detected, experience shows that they are already present around the globe,” added Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA.
Although flight bans have affected air passenger traffic, the lobbies also say it could slow down deliveries by road or sea as countries close borders on foreign arrivals.
Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of IRU said the sudden halting of commercial travel was hurting workers who were “simply doing their job to keep global supply chains functioning.”
The World Health Organisation last week said that Omicron was a variant of concern, but asked countries to do more surveillance and study its infection patterns rather than lock borders.
Since South Africa first announced a new variant of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, at least five dozen countries across the world have imposed travel restrictions, including the controversial blanket ban on all of South Africa’s neighbours.
Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente to Update Parliament on Covid-19 vaccination Program
Rwanda Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente is scheduled to present to Parliament, in a joint session, government ’s actions relating to Covid-19 vaccination program.
According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will commence his presentation at 3PM this afternoon.
Meanwhile, it should be noted that since Covid-19 first reached Rwanda territory in March last year, it has claimed a total of 1,343 lives from over 100,000 cases of infections.
The government has since rolled-out a vaccination program whose access it says is global and non-discriminatory according to Public Health Bulletin an open-access and peer-reviewed bulletin published by Rwanda Health Communication Centre (RHCC).
Towards the end of 2020, the Government of Rwanda had already applied for different vaccines, including Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, among others.
Rwanda set up infrastructures such as procuring ultra-cold freezers and containers for each of the 4 provinces for proper storage and distribution of vaccines. Facilities for easy transport, protocols, and personnel were prepared for better roll outs of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.
Under the national vaccine plan, it also covers all refugees and asylum-seekers who live in Rwanda.
Details also indicate that government continues negotiations with partners, including international organizations and other governments, to acquire additional vaccines to cover more people with the plan to vaccinate 8 million people in 2 years.
Rwanda in September had fully vaccinated 10% of its population against COVID-19, reaching the September global target by the World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at widening vaccination and helping to turn the tide against the pandemic.
Prior to the arrival of the first vaccines, the Joint Task Force Committee (JTFC) and the scientific advisory group for COVID-19 vaccination began establishing possible decentralised strategies for quick and effective rollout.
Decisions made for mitigations were decentralized across ministries and local authorities, down to village leaders and Community Health Workers (CHWs).
This approach led to the successful transport of vaccines from central distribution hubs in Kigali to remote areas of the country within 24 hours following vaccines’ arrival.
By September Rwanda had received around 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – 1.1 million of these from The COVAX Facility, 108 000 from the Africa Centres for Disease Control’s Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust; and 2.1 million from bilateral agreements. Of these, it has administered 3.3 million doses and fully vaccinated 10% of its 13 million people.
Prime Minister Ngirente is expected to expound on the ongoing vaccination program.
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebrated In Gatsibo
Rwandans have joined their global counterparts to celebrate the annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
This day observed on December 3 every year, aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development.
In Eastern Province of Rwanda, celebrations have been held in Gatsibo district at Rwimbogo sector. Celebrants were drawn from the 14 sectors that make up this district.
Celebrations are being held under the theme; ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world’.
Uganda-DRC Special Forces Search Bombed ADF Areas
Reports emerging from neighbouring DRC indicate that Congolese and Uganda military special forces have moved in to conduct search and area control operations to clean up and secure positions of ADF bombed by first series of strikes.
According to the Congolese army FARDC the Ugandan artillery and aerial bombardment has been very useful for the Congolese to close in on the ADF rebels bases located in Kambi ya Juwa, in the northern axis of the Operational Sector Sukola I Grand Nord.
The FARDC Special Forces, supported by the Ugandan Special Units, have started long-range strikes since yesterday.”
Major General Léon Richard Kasonga, spokesman for the Congolese army has promised that the results of this operation will be made public in the hours that follow.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have been living in DRC since 1995. They are opposed to the Ugandan government under President Yoweri Museveni and this rebel outfit declared its allegiance to ISIS and has since been listed as a terrorist organization by the US government.
On Tuesday members of the Congolese national assembly unanimously voted to support joint Uganda-DRC operations to be more effective in tracking down the ADF, because, according to them, “before the state of siege is equal to during the state of siege”. It was during the plenary session authorizing the 13th extension of the state of siege in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.
Out of 287 deputies present at this plenary session, 283 voted in favor of this new extension.
The government is thus authorized to continue military peacemaking operations with a new approach.
In order to allow the state of siege to quickly restore peace in Ituri and North Kivu, the deputies supported, during the debate, the pooling of the Ugandan-DRC armed forces to hunt down the ADF and other negative forces. Nevertheless, they demand results on the ground.
Hunt for ADF Moves To Beni
Taarifa has also established from reliable ground sources that the Congolese military and its Ugandan allies are pooling up in Beni to begin a protracted hunt for the ADF rebels.
In the early hours of Wednesday, a dozen Jungle Battalion vehicles (according to a military source) entered the city.
Experts say that this may take longer as the rebels are well versed with these Jungles.
Global Transporters Condemn Omicron Blanket Travel Ban
Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente to Update Parliament on Covid-19 vaccination Program
Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente to Update Parliament on Covid-19 vaccination Program
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebrated In Gatsibo
