National
Gitega-Kigali: Sticking Point or Red Line
How beautiful it was to see the Rwandan Prime Minister take part in the ceremonies marking the 59th anniversary of Burundi’s independence. And how encouraging it was to see him in the tribune of honour sitting next to his Burundian counterpart exchanging a few friendly words.
And what a message from the Rwandan Prime Minister today! “I have come to reiterate Rwanda’s commitment to work with you, Mr. President of the Republic, to strengthen our strategic partnership. I am convinced that we are ready to work for the consolidation and promotion of the existing relations of friendship for the benefit of our two peoples ”. A solemn commitment.
And it was the same in the message delivered by the Head of State:“Your visit to Burundi is like a miracle after long months of ‘teasing’ what happens between cousins, as we say at home”. It is an eloquent sign, we have understood the message.… We must start a new chapter, a “New Covenant” and put an end to the past to make room for the present ”. A message full of hope.
The warming of relations between Kigali and Gitega was again this meeting between the two heads of diplomacy at the Gasenyi-Nemba border post.
There are other signs as well: these handovers by both sides of alleged combatants and their weapons under the supervision of the Joint Extended Verification Mechanism (MCVE) of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).
We should also mention these exchanges of beers, Skol and Amstel between the governor of the province of Kayanza and his counterpart in southern Rwanda and recently the meetings held between the governors of Kirundo, Muyinga, Cibitoke and Kayanza with their counterparts from the south, from eastern and western Rwanda. The wish that returns is the reopening of borders for the movement of goods and people.
The warming of relations between Kigali and Gitega takes time, at the risk of cooling down especially since the Prime Minister of Burundi has already drawn a red line: “Rwanda has not yet responded to our request to hand over the putschists hosted in this country. including General Godefroid Niyombare. As soon as our request is honored, relations will return to normal. This is my position without detours and without minced words. ”
Despite this, the Rwandan head of state recognizes that there is a step in the right direction: “We want to improve our relations and Burundi shows this will.”
According to some sources, at a certain time, a “relocation” of these “putschists hated” by Gitega under the leadership of international and sub-regional organizations would have been considered, which would finally allow a tête-à-tête Kagame-Ndayishimiye . Surely we must give time to time …
National
Rwanda Police Cheif Lauds Youth Volunteers, Calls For Continued Trait
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza has said that youth volunteers have created impacting in crime prevention but added that there is more to be done to ensure sustainable security and development.
IGP Munyuza made the remarks on Tuesday, November 2, while officially closing the five-day Training of Trainers (ToT) for 49 members of Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing (RYVCP) at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.
The training in socio-economic transformation, governance and crime prevention was held under the theme: “The role of youth volunteers in the implementation of governance programmes.”
IGP Munyuza thanked the youth volunteers for their role in the national socio-economic development and crime prevention and urged them to continue the spirit of patriotism.
“Your role is commendable particularly in this period of Covid-19 where you have volunteered and worked hard in reinforcing the national response to the pandemic,” IGP Munyuza said.
He added: “The pandemic has not been totally defeated, yet there are other pressing concerns such as smuggling, criminal acts associated with narcotic drugs especially by the young people, smuggling and other trans-border illegal trade practices. We also have crimes facilitated by technology including spreading negative propaganda. Be focused and be at the frontline to fight against such crimes… exhibit the same spirit that you showcased in fighting Covid-19 and other human security activities that you have conducted in the past.”
Richard Kubana, the Director General in the Ministry of Local Government in charge of Community Mobilisation and Youth Volunteers Coordination, said that the purpose of the training has been achieved and hopes that participants will utilize the knowledge acquired during the training.
“This training of trainers for the selected members of youth volunteers has met its objectives. We have adopted 16 key resolutions, which will be implemented including sharing knowledge and skills acquired to their colleagues down to the grassroots to have the same understanding and priority focus in the country’s socio-economic development and security matters,” said Kubana.
One of the trainees, Jean Claude Ndagijimana, who is in charge of national youth volunteers coordination, said that the training was a source for vast knowledge to guide their volunteerism mission.
National
Why Cant Italy Return 41 Rwandan Children Taken In 1994?
A total of 41 Rwandan children were airlifted from Gashora commune to far away Italy in 1994 as heavy gunfire, bombs rained all over the country while Rwanda Patriotic Front Rebels fought against government forces.
Italy government and caretaker priests have remained silent and refused these children to reconnect to their Rwandan families. Taarifa has held a conversation with Habimana Gervais whose story is so painful as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter that was taken among this group of children.
On July 22,1992 an expectant Laurencia Mukamazera developed labour pain. She took a quick shower, rolled up a few clothes into a bag and rushed to hospital at former Gashora commune in present day Bugesera district.
Mukamazera arrived at hospital and was immediately booked into the labour ward. She gave birth to a baby girl. This was her sixth child.
Her husband Habimana Gervais was waiting outside and the physicians called him in to share the good news. He named this girl Mutuyimana Yacinte. Mukamazera was recovering well and had a conversation with Habimana.
Habimana rushed back home to bring some food to hospital for Mukamazera. When he returned to hospital, Mukamazera asked about the situation at home and whether the children had fed well.
She was worried because the children were so stubborn that they needed her close monitoring.
“She started telling me that she was not feeling well and that she suspected she was going to die,” Habimana told Taarifa on Monday in an exclusive conversation. “My wife asked whether I will manage the stubborn children. Minutes later, she died,” a sobbing Habimana said.
On the same day, the political and security situation in Rwanda was uncertain, things were changing for worse minute by minute because in some parts of the country the Rwanda Patriotic Front rebels were exchanging heavy gun fire against the government forces.
Thousands of alleged rebel sympathizers primarily belonging to the Tutsi ethnic group were killed, arbitrarily detained under harsh conditions, and many were convicted in trials that did not meet international standards. Throughout 1991, military and local authorities used the war as a pretext to beat, terrorize and kill Tutsi and other perceived civilian opponents.
Fighting between the government Forces RPF rebels first broke out in October 1990 across the border between Rwanda and Uganda. A number of ceasefire agreements followed, including one negotiated at Aruhsa, United republic of Tanzania, on 22 July 1992, which arranged for the presence in Rwanda of a 50-member Neutral Military Observer Group I (NMOG I) furnished by the Organization of African Unity (OAU).
For Habimana, life would never be the same again without his beloved wife that had passed away. On July 23, he carried his daughter Yacinte to a nearby children’s home owned by Ririma Parish. He walked back home but would always return to check on the progress of his daughter while he also took care of her siblings back home.
“It was very difficult to raise them without their mother. But I managed to do everything possible to raise them,” Habimana remembers.
Meanwhile, as years went by, the security situation in the country was totally dangerous, a well planned genocide against Tutsi was intensifying as hundreds of thousands of Tutsi were being executed across the country until a climax in April 1994. Over million Tutsi were killed in just 100 days.
In 1994, Ririma Parish prepared to airlift to Italy all the 41 children at its orphanage home. Yacinte was part of this group of children that were flown to safety in far away Italy. This was the last time Habimana saw his beloved daughter.
In July 1994 the RPF rebels stopped the genocide against Tutsi and defeated the government forces dislodging them into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo formerly Zaire- a new government was established.
Habimana embarked on a very cumbersome journey of finding news about his daughter that had settled in Italy. For the past 28 years, Habimana has been knocking on doors of public offices, NGOs, newsrooms and anybody that cares to help or listen to his pain.
However, on 15-11-1994, Habimana received a short handwritten letter from Italy informing him that Yacinte was well, had grown and was speaking only Italian. “Your child is fine, she has grown big,” reads part of an old letter.
Taarifa has tried making contacts with our sources in Italy and discovered that many of these children are fully grown and some are already parents and independent.
However, one source told Taarifa on condition of anonymity, “I have seen Yacinte recently. She is studying at university and is fine although she had some stressful challenges.” This source who previously also worked at Ririma Parish orphanage revealed that some of these Rwandan children have not had a good life in Italy. Their caretakers have disappointed them and didn’t get proper education.
“Because these children are struggling in Italy, some of them ended up onto streets, some are drug addicts and some have contemplated suicide before,” the source told Taarifa investigative desk on Monday.
According to another source in Italy, the caretakers of these children have influenced them with misinformation, “they always tell them that Rwanda is not secure and if they ever return back home, they will be killed.”
“Many of these children have always asked us about their parents or relatives back home in Rwanda but whenever plans are made to link them up, these children cancel the meeting on the last minute,” this source explained adding that these are no longer children, it is up to them to make their own decisions.
For Yacinte currently living with an Italian foster family is aware that she has a father and siblings in Rwanda, “Yacinte knows that her father is alive and is always trying to reach her but she doesn’t have much details.”
The former caretakers that took these Rwandan children to Italy, have repeatedly cautioned these children against listening to Rwandan relatives trying to reconnect with them, “they tell them that most people looking for them are actually conmen just interested in getting money from them,” a source further explained.
According to a former employee at Ririma Orphanage but currently living in Italy, the government of Rwanda should intervene and officially request for these children and possibly establish channels that would help Habimana and other parents to at least reconnect, bond, see and greet their children.
National
RDF, Nebraska National Guard, Czech In A Trilateral Partnership
A team of US senior military officials led by Maj Gen Daryl BOHAC, Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard is in Rwanda from October 29, to November 1, 2021 to participate in the formalisation of the trilateral partnership between Rwanda Defence Force, Nebraska National Guard and the Czech Republic.
Today, Friday 29 October 2021, the RDF Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen J Bosco Kazura met in his office US senior Military officials led by Maj Gen Daryl BOHAC, to discuss areas of mutual interest to the three countries.
Through video conference, Lt Gen Jaromir ZUNA, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Czech Republic Armed Forces and his team will as well be part of the discussion on Monday 1 November 2021.
The trilateral engagement between the Rwanda Defence Force, the Czech Republic Armed Forces and the Nebraska National Guard opens door to opportunities for all parties to support each other in many areas of mutual interest.
The trilateral partnership was arranged through the State Partnership Program (SPP), a US Department of Defense (DoD) security cooperation programme, managed and administered by the National Guard Bureau.
The SPP started in 1992 as a way of establishing professional contacts between the US military and foreign militaries.
Today, it is a significant component of DoD’s security cooperation efforts, linking states within the USA to 83 sovereign countries around the globe of which 15 are African countries including Rwanda.
Rwanda joined the programme on 12 December 2019 through an agreement that was signed in Kigali, between the CDS, Gen J Bosco Kazura and the Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, Major General Daryl L. Bohac.
U.S. Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Age 5 To 11
Kenyan Businesses in DRC To Get Funding From Equity Group
Gitega-Kigali: Sticking Point or Red Line
Bizzare Story Of Rwandan Men On A Special Mission In Gabon
Rwanda Police Cheif Lauds Youth Volunteers, Calls For Continued Trait
Bizzare Story Of Rwandan Men On A Special Mission In Gabon
Why Cant Italy Return 41 Rwandan Children Taken In 1994?
Nigeria, Malawi Leaders Slam The West at COP26
Airtel Africa, UNICEF Sign Multi-million Dollar partnership To Scale-up Digital Learning For Children In Africa
American Firm Secures US$9M Loan To Scale Up Operations In Rwanda, Kenya
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report4 hours ago
Bizzare Story Of Rwandan Men On A Special Mission In Gabon
-
National5 days ago
RDF, Nebraska National Guard, Czech In A Trilateral Partnership
-
Politics4 days ago
What Did President Tshisekedi Discuss With Israelis?
-
National24 hours ago
Why Cant Italy Return 41 Rwandan Children Taken In 1994?
-
Business4 days ago
RDB’s Powerful Registrar General Facing Off With Investors
-
Health3 days ago
By 2040, Africa Aims To Be Producing 60% Of Its Vaccines-Kagame
-
Environment21 hours ago
Nigeria, Malawi Leaders Slam The West at COP26
-
Business4 days ago
Uganda Imposes U$1 Mandatory Covid test For Air Travellers