GiRiNZU, A French-Rwandan Real Estate Developer Launches Unique And Affordable Houses For Grabs

GiRiNZU, a French-Rwandan real estate developer, has officially launched its presence in Rwanda and showcased a new and innovative concept.

The company designs and builds Urban Villages with the idea that children would be happy to live there.

The first village named “UMUTUZO VILLAGE”, located in Gahanga, a Kigali city outskirt, will accommodate 67 dwellings by the end of 2022.

The company has unbeatable offers that range from Rwf35 million to Rwf120 million for houses and apartments from 2 to 6 bedrooms.

GiRiNZU boasts of quality/price ratio with a very strong sustainable development component, thanks to a unique approach to the industrialization of the art of construction.

Quality comfortable homes and a quiet secured Umutuzo urban village has provided jobs to the locals and are built with Rwandan materials.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, GiRiNZU founder and President, Stéphane Monceaux, said ‘We are a company which is unique and highly innovative at a global level. We build urban villages which are very sustainable where we would be happy to see our children live.”

He added that, “With our team made of local architects and engineers, we reinterpret the living atmosphere to create a Rwandan solution that brings Umutuzo.”

Additionally, the developer adopts a high standard of quality because its believes there is no reason to do otherwise.’

Co-founder and vice president of the company Jacqueline Wibabara said ‘The quality of our construction is assured. We aim to build 250 dwellings a year. We respect the Rwandan vision and best practices for gender equality in all our activities.”

“We intend to reach 50% of women in our hiring process at all levels in the years to come.”

Umutuzo urban village is built with a reduced environmental footprint thanks to the sensible choice of construction materials and the planting of trees and vegetation around the village.

For more information and bookings please visit: www.girinzu.com or call +250789862888.

About the company

We are a French-Rwandan company designing and building Urban Villages with the idea that our children would be happy to live there. GiRiNZU was co-founded by Stéphane Monceaux and Jacqueline Wibabara in 2019 and joined by the Groupe Chevrillon in 2020.

Our mid-term objective is to create in Kigali over 200 housing units per year. Adapted to the tropical climate, altitude, and steep hills, our houses are conceived to be very long-lasting and tailor-made for the Rwandan way of life.

Our Urban Villages are designed and built for the lightest environmental footprint. This approach is reflected in our housing designs as much as in our choices of materials, urban layouts, and the vegetation of every exterior space.

We use the world’s best digital tools and processes to ensure exemplary quality. In accordance with Rwanda’s vision, we commit to training all our French and Rwandan collaborators, and we favor gender equality in all our activities.