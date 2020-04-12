Scientists from University of Ghana have found out that the genetic combination of Coronavirus still remains similar to the original strain in Wuhan Province of China where it first broke out.

“We are dealing with the same pathogen, and that it has not yet changed its genetic make-up significantly. Pathogens usually evolve as they are exposed to different environments,” the scientists said.

These scientists said that 9 samples were analysed from travellers who arrived in Ghana from the UK, Norway, Hungary, India and United States.

“The data tells us that, while there were some differences between the strains from the various countries, all the 15 genomes generally resembled (with >92% similarity) the reference strain that was isolated in the Wuhan Province of China, where the outbreak began,” Prof. Gordon Awandare said.

The scientists work at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) of the University.

Prof. Gordon Awandare is the Director for the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP).

Meanwhile, Prof. Abraham Anang, Director of NMIMR said that successful establishment of this sequencing capability at University of Ghana is a significant milestone in Ghana‘s response to the pandemic.

“It will strengthen surveillance for tracking mutations of the virus and aid in the tracing of the sources of community infections in people with no known contact with confirmed cases,” he said.

The Ghanaian scientists said they will continue monitoring to keep track with these changes and determine how they impact on the efficacy of potential drugs or vaccines that are being developed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed 30 more Covid-19 cases in the country.

Of the 408 cases, 205 were reported from routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

The number of deaths from the virus has also risen from six to eight.