Africa
Germany to Pay Namibia U$1.3bn For colonial-era Genocide
German is scheduled to formally ask for forgiveness from Namibia for the “crimes of German colonial rule.
According to sources close to the German government, an official request for forgiveness will be made by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a ceremony in the Namibian parliament.
“A decision on a possible trip by the Federal President will be made after the governments have reached a formal agreement and in close consultation with the Namibian side,” a spokesperson at the office of the Federal President said.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday that his country will support Namibia and the descendants of the victims with €1.1 billion for reconstruction and development and ask for forgiveness.
According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, between 1904 and 1908, German troops killed up to 80,000 of Herero and Nama people in Namibia in response to an anti-colonial uprising.
Namibia and German have been in talks since 2015 negotiating compensation for the massacre by German colonial forces.
German offered its first formal apology for the conflict in 2004.
“The crimes of German colonial rule have long burdened relations with Namibia. There can be no closing of the book on the past. However, the recognition of guilt and our request for apology is an important step towards coming to terms with the crimes and shaping the future together,” Maas the German Foreign Minister said.
“Our goal was and is to find a common path to genuine reconciliation in memory of the victims. This includes naming the events of the German colonial period in what is now Namibia, and in particular the atrocities in the period from 1904 to 1908, without sparing or glossing over them. We will now also officially call these events what they were from today’s perspective: a genocide,” Maas said.
South-Africa
EU Military Mission To Mozambique May Be Up And Running In Months, Bloc Says
The European Union could have a military training
mission in place in Mozambique within several months, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Friday, helping the southern African country tackle Islamist
insurgents.
“I think we could be able to approve this mission,” Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of an EU defence ministers meeting in Lisbon where the subject
was due to be discussed.
The problem is to find additional countries besides Portugal to supply troops, he added.
Borrell has previously said 200-300 personnel could be sent by the end of the year.
Portugal sent 60 soldiers to its former colony Mozambique this month to begin training soldiers to counter the insurgency, share intelligence and use drones to track militants’ movements.
Portuguese Defence Minister Joao Cravinho said 7-8 other countries had expressed willingness to send troops but declined to name them. Portugal would
be the “principal participant” in the mission, he said.
Cravinho expected the remaining EU troops to be dispatched within three to four months, “perhaps faster”.
Mozambique has been grappling with an insurgency in its northernmost province of Cabo Delgado since 2017 and violence has grown significantly in the past
year.
Dozens of civilians were killed in Islamic State-linked attacks in the coastal town of Palma in April, and a $20 billion liquefied natural gas project run by oil giant Total was brought to a halt by the violence.
Source: Reuters
South-Africa
Dysfunctional South Africa’s Spy Agency SSA Getting Fixed
South Africa’s State Security Agency (SSA) is headed for a complete overhaul after suffering a decade-long dysfunctionalty.
“The appointment of competent people in the right spaces, the review of legislation, the appointment of ministerial advisory committees, that work has been done,” said Ayanda Dlodlo South Africa’s state security minister.
The State Security Agency is the department of the South African government with overall responsibility for civilian intelligence operations. However, over the past decade, the agency’s capabilities have been eroded from within.
“We are in the process of rooting out those problems” and the State Security Agency will be a different organization within the next few months,” security minister said on May,18th.
Under former President Jacob Zuma nine-year rule, the State Security Agency was sucked into factional battles within the ruling African National Congress, and widespread looting of state funds.
A commission of public inquiry was launched in January 2018, to “investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, fraud and other allegations in the public sector including organs of state” in South Africa.
Zuma, was forced by the ruling party to quit in 2018, was replaced by his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.
South Africa’s main opposition party Democratic Alliance, accuses Dlodlo of trying to cover up the wrongdoing at SSA during the Zuma era. This month, Intelligence Inspector-general Setlhomamaru Dintwe told the panel headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Dlodlo had appointed 26 managers without following proper procedures.
However, Dlodlo said the law gave her sole prerogative to make SSA appointments, although she had consulted with other officials before signing off.
Some of the testimony given to Zondo, including that U$4.2 billion went missing from the SSA, was a “complete fabrication,” and accusations that the agency paid judges to influence the outcome of cases couldn’t be backed up by evidence, the minister said. The alleged misappropriation of funds predated Dlodlo’s term in office.
Dlodlo’s Experience
Dlodlo, 57, joined the African National Congress (ANC) and its armed wing at the age of 17.
She is schooled in intelligence from the former Soviet Union, underwent military training in Angola and fought against White-minority rule.
She has previously worked at port authorities in the U.S. and U.K., state-owned South African phone company Telkom SA SOC Ltd. and insurer Sanlam Ltd.
Dlodlo is accused of clandestinely working for interests of former leader Jacob Zuma.
“In the work of government I have never experienced such hostility, such hate, such push-back,” she said. “I don’t have his number, I don’t even talk to him, but I am still branded as a Jacob Zuma person today.”
East-Africa
Burundi Introduces High Fees For Medical Assistance
In Burundi, getting medical assistance may become a service of the well to do citizens unless there is a complete overhaul.
On May 14, the Burundi National Assembly lower chamber analyzed and adopted the new bill fixing the general state budget for 2021-2022.
Details in this new bill indicate that it is planned to increase the price of the medical assistance card (CAM).
“The price is now set as follows: BIF 0 for the vulnerable, BIF25,000 for middle-income people and BIF 100,000 for high-income people,” reads a tweet from the Burundi National Assembly on the 14th. May 2021.
In reaction to this bill, the Burundian association fighting for patients’ rights (CEMABU) said they were saddened by this news.
“Even the 3,000 Burundian francs that CAM cost were difficult to access by some patients, where are these people going to find the 25,000 Burundian francs?” Sylvain Habanabakize, spokesperson for Cemabu, asked.
Habanabakize insisted that there are other expenses that the applicant for the card will need including passport photos, he regrets that the elected representatives have adopted such a law instead of pleading for the sick.
“The government should ensure that CAM is given free,” he said. And to wonder: “How will the government be able to distinguish those who are able to buy the card at 25 thousand and others who will buy it at BIF 100,000? “
As a reminder, when the Court of Auditors presented comments on the project on Tuesday, May 11, it recommended that the Ministry in charge of Finance enlighten Parliament on the impact of the review on the rise in the price of medical assistance card.
According to the UN, Burundi’s healthcare system is one of the worst in the East African Community bloc. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says Burundi healthcare system has a worrying lack of resources.
OCHA data shows that in Burundi, Malaria kills in thousands annually. OCHA says 5.7 million cases of malaria were recorded in Burundi during 2019 alone – close to half of the country’s entire population.
“The national malaria outbreak response plan, which is currently being validated, has highlighted a lack of human, logistical and financial resources for effective response,” OCHA says.
French Investors May Breath Life In Rwanda’s Cable Car Project
Germany to Pay Namibia U$1.3bn For colonial-era Genocide
EU Military Mission To Mozambique May Be Up And Running In Months, Bloc Says
Ugandan Rebels Hack to Death 18 People In DRC
Mayweather vs Logan Paul Boxing Set For June 6th
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims
Rwanda, France Exceptional Moment After 10 Years
France, Rwanda Sign Declaration Of Intent On Teaching French
Rwanda Holds Food Systems Summit Dialogue
Goma Residents Evacuated Due to Impending Eruption
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Taarifa 300×250
Kinyarwanda
- Abantu 200 Barohamye
- Abafaransa Bashaka Kubaka Mu Rwanda Imodoka Zigendera Ku Migozi
- Kwizigamira Bikorwa Kare Kandi Ntibisaba Ibya Mirenge
- Amafoto: Kagame Yaherekeje Macron Wasoje Uruzinduko Mu Rwanda
- Mu Busitani Bwo Kwibuka Buri I Nyanza, Abanya Israel Bahateye Igiti cy’Ikizere
- Abahawe Urukingo Rwa AstraZeneca Bagiye Guterwa Urwa Kabiri
- U Budage Bwemeye Ko Bwakoze Jenoside Muri Namibia
- Abantu 16 Bakekwaho Kuyogoza I Gicumbi Bafashwe
- Inzitizi Mu Bucuruzi Hagati ya Uganda n’u Burundi
- Urwango Ku Mbugankoranyambaga Rugira Ubukana, Israel Irugarijwe
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge
Trending
-
Crime4 days ago
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
-
Environment4 days ago
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
-
Politics3 days ago
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
-
Business4 days ago
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
-
Tech4 days ago
In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge
-
Environment2 days ago
Kigali Launches Bicycle Ride-Sharing As City Explores Green Transport
-
National4 days ago
Rwanda Security Officers Undergo Training On Disarming, Protecting Child Soldiers
-
National1 day ago
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims