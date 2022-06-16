On Thursday leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania made an historic visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and announced their support for granting Ukraine “immediate EU candidate status”.

In the interview, Macron said Russia was trying to destabilise the European economy by drastically reducing its oil and gas deliveries, leading to higher energy prices, and by preventing grain exports from leaving Ukrainian ports, which is now threatening a global food crisis. To remedy that, Macron said France is working with Bucharest to set up an alternative transit hub in Romania.

Odesa is just “a few dozen kilometres” from the Ukrainian-Romanian border, he said, noting such a hub would “allow access to the Danube river and railways” to bring the cereal to the international market.

After the interview, which was pre-recorded, Macron left Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Draghi has accused Russia of lying over gas supply problems. He noted that Russia was lying when it blamed a recent decrease in gas exports on technical problems, Italian Prime Mario Draghi said on Thursday, accusing Moscow of using its gas supplies for political reasons.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that reductions in supply over the past two days were not premeditated but were related to maintenance issues.

Draghi dismissed this explanation. “Both Germany and us, and others, believe these are lies. In reality they are making a political use of gas like they are using grain for political use,” he said.