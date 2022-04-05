The head of the German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz on Monday revealed that his country had received approval from Israel and the United States to purchase the Arrow-3 missile defense system.

It would mark the first time that the Arrow 3, one of Israel’s most advanced air defense systems, has been sold to another country

“The Iron Dome is used for short-range threat and we have quite a capable industry back home and we will procure systems for that,” Gerhartz said.

“And for higher interceptors, we have the Patriot weapons system that we will modernize. If it means [threats at a range of ] 15,000km and then it is exoatmospheric we don’t have anything and that is why I had a close look at the Arrow 3 and we are really interested in the system.”

The purchase of the system, which has been pushed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, “starts with the approval of Israel and the United States and they gave us the approval,” Gerhartz said. “They gave us the approval that we can cooperate on it. But, we still have to talk about the details.”

Should Germany buy the system it would mark the first time that the Arrow 3, one of Israel’s most advanced air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles at altitudes of over 100 km and with a reported range of up to 2,400km, has been sold to another country.

Russia has stationed Iskander missiles in locations that could reach many European cities like Berlin. The missiles, that have been used in Ukraine, fly too high to be destroyed by conventional air defense systems.

“We must all prepare ourselves for the fact that we have a neighbor that is currently prepared to use force to assert its interests. That’s why we have to work together to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Sholz said in an interview with German television last week.