Genocide Survivors Write To Cambridge University In Protest
Survivors of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda have written a heavily worded open latter to Cambridge University protesting the April 12, 2021 event that will host a widely known genocide denier, Judi Rever. Below is the letter.
Kagame Calls For Expedition Of Mediation Initiatives For Litigation
President Paul Kagame has said that the justice system should aim at supporting growth of a culture of playing by the rules.
He said that the Rwandan society and economy have grown in size, dynamism and expectations and thus “the justice system needs to keep watching this evolution and to continually play its rightful role in support of this growth.”
He made the remarks on Friday while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed, judges that include Dr. Aimé Muyoboke Kalimunda of the Supreme Court, François Régis Rukundakuvuga, the President of Court of Appeal, and President of Commercial Court, Clotilde Mukamurera.
Kageme reminded the new judges that they should be the champions of playing by the rule of law.
The President insisted that the upcoming initiatives around promotion of mediation should be expedited as “they present a real alternative to litigation that practically places disputants at the centre of the resolution of their own dispute, and does so faster.”
“We are happy [that] the Rule of Law Index placed Rwanda at 37 globally. But that means we have 36 countries front of us, this only means more work to sustain and up our gains,” the President said.
The Rule of Law Index assesses the extent which countries or territories adhere to the rule of law in practice by examining eight factors, such as constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.
“Members of the judiciary should be the first to play by the rules for Rwandans to feel comfortable that they have a justice system in which they can place their trust and continue with their daily lives,” Kagame told the new judges.
If the public, whatever size of it, the President noted, perceives the judiciary or another justice institution as corrupt, inefficient, ineffective or influenceable “we are all safer assuming that the perception is founded and work to find out why it exists and what needs to be done.”
The President’s call comes at a time when the judicially is facing immense criticism over not only delayed adjudication of cases, but also wide spread corruption in some members of the judicially, causing economic losses and triggering lengthly conflicts between parties.
According to the 2020 Transparency International Bribery Index Report, empirical research demonstrates public bribery’s negative impact on global economies, including its power to reduce private foreign investment into countries that host bribery, lower a host country’s tax base, and positively correlate with reduced economic development.
The reports says that, the solid body of scholarship overwhelmingly concludes that bribing domestic and foreign public officials harms governments, commercial entities, global markets, and the public at large.
“Public and private bribery are twin forms of corruption, with public officials and private persons,
respectively, abusing entrusted power for personal gain by accepting bribes,” the report says.
In the Rule Of Law Index, Rwanda is 45th globally, scoring 60% on the constraints on government powers brought by the extent to which those who govern are bound by law.
The factor comprises the means, both constitutional and institutional, by which the powers of the government and its officials and agents are limited and held accountable under the law. It also includes non-governmental checks on the government’s power, such as a free and independent press.
According to the World Press Freedom Index, Rwanda continues to fall in media rankings for example this year the index put Rwanda at 156th position globally falling from 155th last year, a factor that fuels inability to hold those in power to account.
Taarifa has consistently reported and exposed corruption and abuse of power among public officials, but rarely do we see any action taken against them. Cases in point include the rot in the Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority (RLMA), Prosecution and the Judiciary.
WFP, UNHCR Roll Out Targeted Food Assistance To Most Vulnerable Refugees In Rwanda
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, have started rolling out a new mechanism in Rwanda to prioritize general food assistance to the most vulnerable refugees.
“The funding shortfalls, which we were already facing due to the protracted nature of the refugee crisis in Rwanda, have been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Ahmed Baba Fall, UNHCR’s Representative to Rwanda. “To avoid these cuts affecting the most vulnerable refugees, we have established a targeting system that will allow us to prioritize extremely vulnerable refugees who depend entirely on humanitarian assistance and to ensure that their basis needs are met.”
“This is the right step at the right time when donors globally are under greater pressure than ever because of the impact of COVID-19 and growing demands,” said WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director Edith Heines. “By targeting we prioritize funding to the refugees who are most in need of assistance while we work to mobilise more resources and find long-term solutions.”
This shift is in close collaboration with the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and with technical support from the Joint UNHCR-WFP Programme Excellence and Targeting Hub.
This is the first country in Eastern Africa where WFP and UNHCR have jointly implemented targeting and prioritization of humanitarian assistance, with the support of the hub.
UNHCR, together with the Rwanda authorities, is embarking on a stepped-up livelihoods and economic inclusion strategy that will increase refugee and host community resilience.
“We are confident that by investing in programmes that promote access to livelihoods and economic opportunities, education enrolment and access to land and financial services, part of the refugee population will be able to improve their livelihoods and support themselves. With this, I believe development partners will come forward with additional resources to support programmes targeting refugees and host communities for more sustainable solutions,” added Fall.
Deputy Police Chief Briefs Troops Deployed In Central Africa
The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, Felix Namuhoranye has told Police officers set to be deployed for a peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic (CAR) that Rwanda’s image and ambassadorial duty should take precedence in the execution of their mandate.
DIGP Namuhoranye made the call on Friday, May 14, while briefing 140 officers of the Protection Support Unit (PSU-1) contingent to be deployed under the rotation arrangement in the UN Multidimentional Integration Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA).
This will be the sixth rotation of the Rwanda PSU since the first contingent was deployed in CAR in 2016.
The unit is largely charged with the security of top government officials including the Prime Minister, and other local and international VIPs.
“Whatever you will be doing it will be in the name of your country and your actions should define Rwanda’s good image and peacekeeping reputation,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.
He added: “You are 140 ambassadors, always remember what you stand for; you represent Rwanda and Rwandans, we expect you to come back with the reputation like those you are replacing or previous contingents.”
The Prime Minister of Central African Republic (CAR), Filimin Ngrebada, last week, awarded certificates to his Rwandan ‘Special Escort Team’ in recognition of their service.
The recognized police officers are part of the PSU contingent that will be replaced.
The Deputy Police Chief challenged them to be defined by the Rwandan and RNP values.
“Be polite, professional, work and support each other as a team with self esteem. You are going to a country with different tradition and culture which should be respected,” he said.
Rwanda PSU 1-6 commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Innocent Rutagarama Kanyamihigo will replace PSU 1-5 headed by CSP Valens Muhabwa, which was deployed in January 2020.
The PSU is one of the three Rwanda Police contingents deployed under MINUSCA.
- Video: Davis D Na Kevin Kade Barekuwe By’Agateganyo
- Mufite Umukoro Wo Kwandika Amateka Mashya – Jeannette Kagame Abwira Urubyiruko
- Minisitiri W’Intebe Ngirente Yitabiriye Irahira Rya Perezida Wa Djibouti
- Abakunda Basketball Bagiye Kureba BAL Kuri Canal +
- Afurika Yunze Ubumwe Ntiyumva Kimwe Uko Ibibera Muri Tchad Byakemurwa
- Perezida Kagame Yasabye Abacamanza Guca Ukubiri Na Ruswa
- Polisi Y’U Rwanda Iha Abatuye Bangui Amazi Ibarinda Ibyago Byo Kuyavana Kure
- Amafoto: Israel Yacanye Umuriro Kuri Gaza
- Museveni Yijeje U Burundi Ubufatanye Mu Bya Gisirikare
- WhatsApp Igiye Kugabanyirizwa Ubushobozi Muri Telefoni Zimwe
