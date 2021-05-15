Genocide Survivors Write To Cambridge University In Protest

President Paul Kagame has said that the justice system should aim at supporting growth of a culture of playing by the rules.

He said that the Rwandan society and economy have grown in size, dynamism and expectations and thus “the justice system needs to keep watching this evolution and to continually play its rightful role in support of this growth.”

He made the remarks on Friday while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed, judges that include Dr. Aimé Muyoboke Kalimunda of the Supreme Court, François Régis Rukundakuvuga, the President of Court of Appeal, and President of Commercial Court, Clotilde Mukamurera.

Kageme reminded the new judges that they should be the champions of playing by the rule of law.

The President insisted that the upcoming initiatives around promotion of mediation should be expedited as “they present a real alternative to litigation that practically places disputants at the centre of the resolution of their own dispute, and does so faster.”

“We are happy [that] the Rule of Law Index placed Rwanda at 37 globally. But that means we have 36 countries front of us, this only means more work to sustain and up our gains,” the President said.

The Rule of Law Index assesses the extent which countries or territories adhere to the rule of law in practice by examining eight factors, such as constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.

“Members of the judiciary should be the first to play by the rules for Rwandans to feel comfortable that they have a justice system in which they can place their trust and continue with their daily lives,” Kagame told the new judges.

If the public, whatever size of it, the President noted, perceives the judiciary or another justice institution as corrupt, inefficient, ineffective or influenceable “we are all safer assuming that the perception is founded and work to find out why it exists and what needs to be done.”

The President’s call comes at a time when the judicially is facing immense criticism over not only delayed adjudication of cases, but also wide spread corruption in some members of the judicially, causing economic losses and triggering lengthly conflicts between parties.

According to the 2020 Transparency International Bribery Index Report, empirical research demonstrates public bribery’s negative impact on global economies, including its power to reduce private foreign investment into countries that host bribery, lower a host country’s tax base, and positively correlate with reduced economic development.

The reports says that, the solid body of scholarship overwhelmingly concludes that bribing domestic and foreign public officials harms governments, commercial entities, global markets, and the public at large.

“Public and private bribery are twin forms of corruption, with public officials and private persons,

respectively, abusing entrusted power for personal gain by accepting bribes,” the report says.

In the Rule Of Law Index, Rwanda is 45th globally, scoring 60% on the constraints on government powers brought by the extent to which those who govern are bound by law.

The factor comprises the means, both constitutional and institutional, by which the powers of the government and its officials and agents are limited and held accountable under the law. It also includes non-governmental checks on the government’s power, such as a free and independent press.

According to the World Press Freedom Index, Rwanda continues to fall in media rankings for example this year the index put Rwanda at 156th position globally falling from 155th last year, a factor that fuels inability to hold those in power to account.

Taarifa has consistently reported and exposed corruption and abuse of power among public officials, but rarely do we see any action taken against them. Cases in point include the rot in the Rwanda Land Management and Use Authority (RLMA), Prosecution and the Judiciary.