Genocide Fugitive Beatrice Munyenyezi On Flight To Rwanda

At about 8 PM tonight, Beatrice Munyenyezi a notorious genocide fugitive will touch down handcuffed at Kigali International Airport ultimately ending two decades of her stay in the United States.

Like many other fugitives roaming around the world, Rwanda had sought extradition of Munyenyezi to face trial back home on a range of Genocide related crimes. Her arrival tonight is a success on the side of Rwanda.

According to the state broadcaster Munyenyezi has been deported by the United States government. In February 2013, she was convicted for: (i) denying having any role in the genocide or affiliation with any political party at the time; and (ii) entering the U.S. unlawfully by making the same false statements on her refugee and green card applications.

Early in 2013, she was stripped of her citizenship.

Details from the Concord based court in New Hampshire she has been serving a sentence of 10 years.

Meanwhile, in October 2019 an American judge turned down her request for a retrial noting that the reasons for a retrial were trivial. The judge said that the sentence would stand and she faced the prospect of being deported when her sentence was complete.

Towards the end of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi which claimed more than a million lives, Munyenyezi sneaked out of Rwanda to Kenya. She later entered the US as a refugee and settled in New Hampshire with the aid of relief agencies.

Munyenyezi was born around 1970 in former Butare in Rwanda. She was very powerful and instrumental in the execution of Genocide against Tutsi. Her husband’s mother was Pauline Nyiramasuhuko who was later a minister in the provisional government.

Her Arsène Shalom Ntahobali was a student at the National University of Rwanda in Butare. He was also a leader in the extremist Hutu organisation known as the Interahamwe for the area around the city. Her husband and others were found guilty of killing refugees, orphans and patients from the local hospital and of taking Tutsi prisoners and arranging for them to executed. In particular he and his mother organised and staffed a roadblock outside their family’s hotel where Tutsi were identified, imprisoned and executed.

During her trial, witnesses testified that Munyenyezi staffed a roadblock outside her home where she checked IDs and decided who would be allowed to pass, and who would be detained pending almost certain death.

In 1997 her husband and his mother were arrested in Nairobi where he had been running a grocery store for three years.