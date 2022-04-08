Unconfirmed reports trickling in to Taarifa Investigative desk indicate that the M23 rebels have launched a counter offensive forcing Congolese army to pull back on Friday afternoon.

“The Fardc have just retreated before the advance of the M23s. The M23 have just taken Gasiza, Gisiza, Bugusa, Bikekenke, kinyamahura & Rwambeho.

They have just surrounded the City of Tshengerero, & others are heading towards Rwankuba. Our sources tell us that Gen. Sultan Makenga is on the front line,” Goma24 news said in a short tweet on Friday.

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) on Tuesday, April 05 launched a counter-offensive on the positions occupied by the M23 in the Rutshuru region.

On early Wednesday, April 6, the Congolese army had recovered the hills of Bugusa, Tchengerero, Cheya and Mbuzi occupied by M23 rebels.

Rutshuru civil society reported that the M23 rebels initially withdrew without clashes in the localities of Cheya, part of Tchengerero and a little further.

The two parties clashed “violently” at the level of Mbuzi going towards Gasizi, to reach Runyoni and Chanzu. In addition to ground troops, the FARDC, we learn, were also supported by air strikes.

Meanwhile, this region has remained almost deserted since the resumption of attacks by the M23 rebels. The majority of the inhabitants took refuge towards Rutshuru-centre and in Busanza.