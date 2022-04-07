The G7 countries on Thursday called in a joint statement for Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“We are convinced that the time has come to suspend Russia’s membership of the Human Rights Council”, a proposal which will be put to the vote on Thursday by the UN General Assembly, say the foreign ministers G7 member countries.

They further promise that the perpetrators of the “massacres” in the town of Boutcha in Ukraine “will be held to account and will be prosecuted”.

The United States and the United Kingdom had demanded on Monday the suspension of Russia from this international body, in response “to the images of Boutcha”, where many corpses were found after the departure of the Russian forces. The UN General Assembly is due to vote at 2:00 p.m. GMT.

A meeting of G7 foreign ministers (US, France, Britain, Canada, Japan, Germany and Italy) is also being held in Brussels on Thursday.

These countries believe in their joint statement that “the massacres in the city of Bucha and other Ukrainian cities will be included in the list of atrocities and serious violations of international law (…) committed by the aggressor on the ground Ukrainian”.

Images of “civilian casualties, victims of torture and apparent executions, as well as reports of sexual violence and destruction of civilian infrastructure show the true face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and his people”, they still denounce.

The G7 claims to be working to “increase the pressure on Russia by imposing additional restrictive measures”.

The European Union is considering a fifth set of sanctions on Thursday which, for the first time, includes measures in the energy sector with an embargo on coal purchases from Russia.