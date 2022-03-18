Full Champions League Draw

UEFA also drew the semi-finals. The winner of Manchester City / Atlético will then face that of Chelsea / Real. The Benfica/Liverpool winner will play against the Villarreal/Bayern winner.

The first quarter-finals will be played on April 5 and 6. The return matches are scheduled a week later.

Quarter-final program (outwards April 5 and 6, returns April 12 and 13):

Benfica Lisbon (POR) – Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG) – Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) – Bayern Munich (GER)

Program for the semi-finals (goes April 26 and 27, returns May 3 and 4):

Manchester City or Atlético Madrid – Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica Lisbon or Liverpool – Villarreal or Bayern Munich