French Medical Students, Lecturers Visit Rwanda Military Hospital For Study Tour
A delegation of 30 medical students and seven lecturers from French-speaking University Diploma of Allergology (DUFRAL) from Claude Bernard University of Lyon in France are conducting a week-long practical training of Allergology at Rwanda Military Hospital from 11 to 15 October 2021.
Allergology is branch of medical science that studies the causes and treatment of allergies according to Col Dr Jean Chrisostome Kagimbana, the Chairperson and focal point of the National Association for Continuing Education in Allergology in Rwanda.
The Rwanda Military Hospital leadership that hosted the delegation that treated at least 150 special cases welcomes the good initiative and wishes a warm stay in Rwanda. Today, the delegation was officially welcomed by the RMH Commandant, Brig Gen Dr Ephrem Rurangwa.
“This is the second time that the students and their lecturers from French-speaking University Diploma of Allergology select to do their long practical training of Allergology, the University chooses a francophone African region to visit every year, this is the second time they choose to train in Rwanda, the 4th in take also conducted their practical training of allergology in Rwanda in 2018”.
Col Dr Kagimbana a dermatologist and allergist at Rwanda Military Hospital lauds the services rendered to Rwandan patients by the visiting delegation.
“This is very useful to Rwanda, it is about training, providing special medical care to patients and capacity building of allergology Service. They have treated 150 special cases in one week”.
Dr DUMUR Jean Pol from Claude Bernard University of Lyon and head of delegation said that everyone was satisfied with the week-long medical work done.
“We have been receiving and treating at least 40 cases a day in different medical services in pneumology, dermatology, in ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) allergy related diseases and in paediatrics as well”.
The practical seminar for DUFRAL Africa, takes place alternately in the capitals of one out of 17 African countries with appropriate conditions of safety for both teachers and students.
President Salva Kiir Sacks Two Ministers
South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked two ministers and an adviser in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.
Kiir, in a decree issued on Saturday, gave no reasons for his decision which comes less than a year since these appointments were made.
Some officials, however, attributed the changes to recommendations made by governor Tong Akeen Ngor in which he allegedly asked Kiir to remove the two state ministers and an adviser.
They cited lack of loyalty and connection with political competitors as having influenced the president’s decision to sack these officials.
According to the presidential decree, Kiir removed Information minister, Abraham Wol Kom, replacing him with William Anyuon Kuol.
The South Sudanese leader, in the decree, also sacked Education minister, Valentino Achak Deng and replaced him with Bol Akok.
Akok was serving as state minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.
Meanwhile, Kiir also removed Arkanjelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the liberation struggle from an advisory position without replacement and no new assignment.
Similary, two former ministers and an adviser in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr El Ghazal state have welcomed their recent removal, drawing positive comments from ruling party (SPLM) members on social media platforms.
Valentino Achak Deng, a former minister of Education who was sacked last week through a presidential directive, welcomed his removal with gratitude.
“I am relieved and grateful”, wrote Deng on his Facebook page hours after removal without additional comments. His supporters and admirers, some of whom wished him good luck, commended his decision to clear the air, consoling that “bright future lies ahead”. “Who knows, you could be the next governor to sit in that same office which Tong Akeen Ngor occupies”, wrote one commentator.
Abraham Wol Kom, former information minister also welcomed his sacking from the office, pledging loyalty to the ruling SPLM which he joined at an young age.
Arkangelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the war liberation struggle followed suit. He welcomed his sacking, describing it as “a normal practice in public life”.
He wondered what prompted his sacking by the South Sudanese leader.
Supporters speculate that his credentials and seniority in the party structure could have caused a suspicion in governor Ngor to see him as one of the silence competitors on whose behalf politicians in Juba are campaigning to make him a successor. Angok neither deny nor confirm the speculation. Some depict him as a potential candidate and one of those who could be a right choice, given his political background in the liberation struggle as well as years of service in various capacities.
Others, however, see it differently, arguing removal without assignment puts his political future in uncertainty, with few observers willing to predict he could be one of those who will emerge as the immediate replacement after the usual haggling between competitors.
“Political is the unfair game in life and given the way president Salva Kiir does his things, Arkenjelo Athian could be the next replacement”, said a commentator. He gave an example of Paul Malong Awan, former governor of the state and his political competitor, Gen Dau Aturjong Nyuol with whom he had always contested leadership and command assignments, including the 2010 gubernatorial elections.
“Looked at what he did to Paul Malong? Malong never wanted Dau Aturjong to serve at home in any capacity, whether in the military or in politics, especially after he contested with him the 2010 elections. But what happened? Kiir appointed him as the division commander and took him to Wunyiik immediately after Paul Malong was removed. So, do not be too confident”, he cautioned.
Others overlooked his perspectives, preferring a candidate from ethnic Luo, sparking additional comments.
“You guys are drinking from one cup. Widen your perspectives”, said another in a WhatsApp chat group. “There is a notable trend before and after these changes. The removal could just be another trigger of this campaign like discourse in this social media platform”.
“From what I read, there is a likelihood of president Kiir deciding to appoint a new governor from the Luo this time. And I support this because they are part of us in the state and they have never had the opportunity to ascend to the position of governor since creation of the state in 1994”, he commented.
A highly placed presidential source said the president wants at least three names from which he would make a choice, but the decision has been stalled because of the overwhelming submissions of names, some of whom lack work experience.
Covid-19 Pushed 1million Tanzanians Into Poverty
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a Shs 1.3trillion robust Development Program which according to her government will see major reforms in the country’s socio-economic sectors mainly Education, Health, Water and Tourism in response to Covid-19 pandemic.
Her government said the program will be implemented for nine months and aims at boosting the country’s economy that has bee battered by the global health pandemic.
Samia said, her government had secured a concessional financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of U$ 567.25billion through Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).
This RCF was created under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) as part of a broader reform to make the Fund’s Financial Support more flexible and better tailored to the diverse needs of Low income Countries including times of Crisis.
According to Dr. Mpango Phillip the Vice President, the multimillion facility extended to Tanzania would help bring changes to the country.
He said Covid-19 pandemic had affected Tanzania and families as the country’s work force had been reduced.
“Some families lost their breadwinners and about one million people have now entered into a list of poor people due to the pandemic,” he said.
He added that because of travel restrictions, the toursim sector has also suffered because the number of tourists visiting the country had significantly dropped.
October Dedicated to Cyber Security Awareness
Rwanda’s aggressive drive into a digital world crashed into a wall on February 18, 2020 causing wide panic in the East African country that is always scrutinised by neighbours for such technological ambitions.
On this fateful day, a successful cyber attack was launched against the government Data Centre which hosts sensitive servers of multiple institutions from both government and private sector.
According to IT experts, this attack disabled proper functioning of the data centre triggering massive panic. A data centre is a facility dedicated to computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems.
President Paul Kagame’s website (www.paulkagame.com) was ripped down by the hackers. At the time, the Defence ministry website was also slapped off the radar including other websites of state institutions.
This prompted an army of IT experts in Rwanda to sniff through the entire internet of things to assess the extent of damage and how to quickly fix the problems.
However, this was not the first time Rwanda had come under such cyber attack. In 2016, hackers from the World Hacker Team gained access to Broadband Systems Corporation, Rwanda’s information technology company that provides high-quality video conferencing software for the local Rwanda government.
The company’s email accounts, along with its ticketing system, from where they dumped the database’s content that contained details like employee names, email addresses, hashed passwords, and phone numbers.
Some of the company’s support tickets that contained sensitive client information were leaked as well, along with some internal emails that included various usernames and passwords for some of the company’s hosting and cloud accounts, allowing the hackers to access BSC’s cPanel.
Meanwhile, Rwanda’s Banks have occasionally been targeted by hackers launching multiple attacks.
With the growing digital financial services especially by companies offering services of remittances from abroad, hackers are on the loose trying their luck on access to such digital cash.
Every year since 2003 October has been recognised as Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).
