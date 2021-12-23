Politics
French, Kiswahili Soon Official Languages Of EAC
The East African Community (EAC) has agreed that Kiswahili and French will be soon added as official languages of the community after English.
Speaking at the 18th Extra-ordinary meetings of the Heads of the States, Peter Mathiuki, the current Secretary-General of the East African Community, told the gathering of the Heads of States that the move to make the two languages as official languages of the community are under way.
He said the Council of Ministers directed the Secretariat to mobilize resources implement it.
“A proposal of simultaneous resolution is due by the next council,” the Secretariat disclosed during the virtual summit.
Since 2019, there have been community advances that seek to make Swahili and French official languages.
The Tanzanian agency, National Kiswahili Council and National Kiswahili Associations are among these, where they are advocating the Partner States for amendment of Article 137 of the EAC Treaty to include Kiswahili as one of the official languages of the Community.
Kiswahili is regarded as a strategic resource for communication and a unifying factor that would catalyze development in the region.
Kiswahili is also considered a lingua franca that can help EAC as a catalyst to achieving AU’s Agenda 2063.
Kiswahili is a national language in countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda as well as it is for French language in Rwanda and Burundi.
If DRC is allowed in the block, it will be the third French-speaking country after Rwanda and Burundi.
French speakers in the region have also been recommending the addition of French as official language particularly, the Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of the States that gathered in March considered a report on the status implementation of its directive to undertake a study on the modalities of including French as a language of the Community.
Politics
How Long Will DRC’s Kivu, Ituri Remain Under Military Rule?
Since May 6th, North Kivu and Ituri provinces have been under strict management by the Military but sceptics are wondering for how long the military will remain in charge.
President Felix Tshisekedi who had promised to fix the two-decade-long insurgency in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo seems to have gained less, especially in ensuring that residents of this region enjoy Christmas without any form of anarchy.
Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019 made a major announcement and a new approach to tackling the security matrix that had eluded former President Joseph Kabila.
Tshisekedi’s new method included extending an invitation to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda to jointly work with his army to secure the restive eastern region of DRC.
The persistence of over 100 armed groups in the eastern DRC is a threat to both Congolese civilians and regional stability.
The Congolese including the United Nations security council have long been frustrated by MONUSCO’s inability to stabilise the east, and most believe it should pull out gradually.
Twenty years later, MONUSCO consists of over 16,500 soldiers and police officers, more than any other blue helmet operation. Costing over U$1 billion a year, it is also the third most expensive UN mission, just behind those in Mali and South Sudan.
On Invitation, Rwanda has been very instrumental in sharing intelligence information to the DRC’s military to aid in the hunt for the Rwandan rebels – Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda, (FDLR) largely composed of elements responsible for the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.
“Through our intelligence collection which we share with those supposed to be dealing with the situation in that part of DR Congo. We give it to them so that they can do what they are supposed to do,” President Paul Kagame of Rwanda said in May 2020.
Since then, the FDLR terror group has suffered surgical operations that inflicted major losses especially the deaths of members of the group’s leadership including; Juvenal Musabimana, ‘General’ Gabral Secyugu Nsengiyumva, ‘Gen’ Silvestre Mudacumura and a host of others alongside hundreds of fighters.
Since then, there has been low tempo as the operations against FDLR seems to have ground to a halt yet attacks against innocent civilians inside DRC remain prevalent.
Tshisekedi whose army has been battling the Allied Democratic Front Rebels had not made substantial gains which compelled him to invite Uganda for joint military operations against the rebels. This was also facilitated by the enforced martial law in the region.
With Uganda now in the war theatre, there have been significant gains in breaking the back of the ADF terror group linked to ISIS. Therefore, one would ask, should the military rule imposed on Ituri and North Kivu provinces remain?
Is State of Siege Still Necessary?
Since April 30, 2021, the Congolese Parliament meets in plenary every two weeks to authorise the extension of the state of siege to end violence.
However, since then, its effectiveness on the ground remains subject to many criticisms, in particular because of the persistence of massacres in the two provinces concerned.
Data compiled by the Kivu Security Barometer (KST) even confirms that the situation has tended to deteriorate. At the end of November, more than 100 people were killed in a series of attacks in several localities of Ituri where the armed group Codeco is rife.
“The state of siege will only be lifted when the circumstances which motivated it disappear,” the head of state said in September. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, who regularly reviews the situation in the east of the country, also pleads for more patience and affirms that “we cannot ask to settle in six months a problem that has lasted for more than twenty years ”.
“A reversal seems unlikely. The state of siege is, along with free education, the flagship measure of the Tshisekedi administration, said a Western diplomat. To end it without improving the situation would be an admission of failure. “
Dozens Of Banyamulenge Killed In DRC Under Cover Of #COVID-19
Politics
President Kagame Promotes Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers
President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-chief of the Rwanda Defense Forces has promoted a total of 16,711 soldiers including senior and non-commissioned officers
The promotion involves 2,836 soldiers who were promoted from corporal to sergeant.
In addition, 225 sergeants were promoted to staff sergeant, 14 sergeants major to Warrant officer and 4 Warrant officers II to Warrant Officer I.
The commander-in-chief also promoted 472 senior officers from major to Lt. Colonel and 472 captains to major.
President Kagame also promoted Francois Regis Gatarayiha and appointed him as the deputy director of Military Intelligence and Technology.
Francois Gatarayiha was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as the Deputy Head Defence Intelligence and Dirrector of Technology.
He has formerly worked as Director General of Immigration and Emigration and Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority.
Politics
Jaynet Kabila Demands Details On UPDF’s Presence in DRC
Jaynet Kabila Kyungu a former Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee in the DRC national assembly has expressed concern over the presence of Uganda’s military in the central African country.
During the plenary session devoted to the examination and vote of the bill authorizing the government, the twin sister of the former President Joseph Kabila, wants explanations from the Government, in particular on the specifications the Ugandan army; their duration and their final objective.
“Honorable president, there is a foreign army in our country, but what are their specifications? How long is she going to stay here? A month ? two months?, three? month ? And what their final goal? She wondered.
While Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee, Jaynet Kabila Kyungu, called on the government to improve the living conditions of soldiers and police in order to have the expected results in the eastern part of the country plagued by the insecurity of armed groups local and foreign.
The idea was that the Government and Parliament together find solutions to security problems, that they manage to identify the actors and the causes of insecurity in the country, that they help our army to improve its performance, by increasing resources, because there is often a serious problem of resources both on the side of the army and the police.
To this end, she explained that the latter have neither family allowance nor rent allowance.
“The current state of our military and police leaves a lot to be desired. For example, for the military the non-respect of the baremic tension of military pay. For example, a second-class soldier receives 171,500 FC and an army general receives 259,167 FC. We add to this, a ridiculous rate of household funds. That is to say, they have no family allowance, no rent allowance, no proper health care,” she said.
Let us recall, moreover, that the President Félix Tshisekedi, on Sunday, November 29, gave the green light to the Ugandan army to track down rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group on its territory, responsible for massacres in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and attacks in Uganda.
He, in the wake of his speech on the state of the nation before the parliament gathered in congress, promised to ensure to limit as much “strictly” as necessary its operations, the presence of the Ugandan army on Congolese soil.
