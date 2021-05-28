Business
French Investors May Breath Life In Rwanda’s Cable Car Project
For the past decade, Rwanda has been in a dilemma of realising its ambitious cable car transport system in an extremely hilly country.
French Investors have also announced they are interested in injecting money in Rwanda’s Cable Car Project that has been on the shelves since 2013 waiting for someone that can bankroll it with U$38million.
The investors are part of the delegation that accompanied French President Emmanuel Macron who just concluded a two-day state visit in Rwanda. They also expressed interest in injecting money in Rwanda’s health, agriculture, energy and transport sectors.
In 2013, Rwanda hired a Nepal based company- Beed Management to design a feasibility, economic and financial studies on the cable car transport system. Its findings indicated that the project looked viable and profitable.
If all goes according to plan and promise, these French investors will help Rwanda realise its 2025 target of operating a cable car transport system that had literally been considered a white elephant.
Rwanda’s hopes for the Cable car project had nearly come to fruition in 2016 when the country’s authorities said they had found an Italian investor Leitner Group willing to inject U$38million but it all ended in the press.
It can also be remembered that in 2018, the City of Kigali held discussions with two cable car infrastructure developers; South African-based POMA Company and Doppelmayr – that operates in France and Germany to work on a project to establish the technology-based transport.
It was presumed that by 2025, Rwandans could start navigating the capital Kigali on aerial cable cars. Nobody knows why the cable car project keeps failing to kick off.
In earlier press reports, this Cable car project was projected to boost the country’s tourism sector. The cable cars would mostly take tourists to the peak of Mountain Karisimbi -the 4th highest Mountain in Africa.
In 2016, Rwanda Development Board said, the cable car “will offer unique features that are not available elsewhere in East Africa.”
At some point, former Rwandan Minister Jean Philbert Nsengimana said, “No one should think the Karisimbi project failed, the project is going on as expected. Some of the projects require heavy investments for infrastructure development and that’s the reason for the delay.”
Considering most Latin American systems, establishing a cable car system consumes between U$10-25 million per km depending on the context.
In A Tight Food Delivery Market In Rwanda, This Firm Has A Unique Offering
Rwanda is not short of e-commerce platforms, but Gombo is stretching muscles to disrupt the marketplace with a unique entry point, buying fresh items from various farmers and distributing to the end user.
Other players buy from middlemen, increasing the price of each item to secure a margin on each sell. What Gombo does, basically, is to focus on delivery of fresh foods at a faster, easier way, and at a lower price.
In partnership with farmers, Gombo uses existing food collection centers and stocks up its stores where distribution is flowless and convenient. And thats not all, because Gombo’s products can be returned within 24 hours from the delivery time, a rare and competitive advantage to the consumers, mainly hotels, restaurants and the diaspora who need to buy groceries for their relatives back home.
“All our foods are fresh and well selected,” says Jean Claude Niyibizi, the CEO of Gombo. “We also make sure that you receive considerable volumes and at a lower price, not just a handful and at exorbitant prices.”
However, the Gombo similarity with other platforms is that it accepts use of all payment gateways.
They are found here: www.ggombo.com
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
Touristic attractions in Rwanda are getting a new addition of a magnificent hotel designed like a boat and will be propped up on Gihaya Island on the waters of Lake Kivu in Rusizi district.
The designer of this hotel is Futuristic Design Group Ltd. a dynamic multidisciplinary design and realization firm based in Rwanda.
“Finally we can build the boat-like hotel in lake Kivu! Rusizi is going to have another beautiful hotel,” Futuristic Design Group said on May 20 after officially obtaining a construction permit.
East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens
Member states of the East African community bloc have a new port that will effectively connect them to Europe, Asia and other global destinations.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially opened Lamu Port whose construction began five years ago.
“I remember some doubting Thomas who questioned its viability wondering if it can ever be built, they should stop wondering, we are here,” said President Uhuru.
During this launch, Uhuru witnessed the docking and discharge of cargo from MV CAP Carmel, the first vessel to call at the Lamu Port. The 204-metre Singaporean container ship sailed from the Port of Dar es Salaam headed to Salalah in Oman.
The Kenyan leader said the Lamu port project is a good investment that will deliver on its promise once it’s fully operational.
The new facility is expected to be the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa and will target countries along the Indian Ocean Islands such as Seychelles and Comoros among others.
The port is a key part of the wider Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, which is being implemented at a total cost of U$24 billion and will mainly target transshipment cargo.
According to details, Kenya has cut tariff for ships docking at the new Lamu Port by up to 50% of the rates charged at the Mombasa facility to lure more vessels at the facility.
Kinyarwanda
- Abantu 200 Barohamye
- Abafaransa Bashaka Kubaka Mu Rwanda Imodoka Zigendera Ku Migozi
- Kwizigamira Bikorwa Kare Kandi Ntibisaba Ibya Mirenge
- Amafoto: Kagame Yaherekeje Macron Wasoje Uruzinduko Mu Rwanda
- Mu Busitani Bwo Kwibuka Buri I Nyanza, Abanya Israel Bahateye Igiti cy’Ikizere
- Abahawe Urukingo Rwa AstraZeneca Bagiye Guterwa Urwa Kabiri
- U Budage Bwemeye Ko Bwakoze Jenoside Muri Namibia
- Abantu 16 Bakekwaho Kuyogoza I Gicumbi Bafashwe
- Inzitizi Mu Bucuruzi Hagati ya Uganda n’u Burundi
- Urwango Ku Mbugankoranyambaga Rugira Ubukana, Israel Irugarijwe
