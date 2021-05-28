French Investors May Breath Life In Rwanda’s Cable Car Project

For the past decade, Rwanda has been in a dilemma of realising its ambitious cable car transport system in an extremely hilly country.

French Investors have also announced they are interested in injecting money in Rwanda’s Cable Car Project that has been on the shelves since 2013 waiting for someone that can bankroll it with U$38million.

The investors are part of the delegation that accompanied French President Emmanuel Macron who just concluded a two-day state visit in Rwanda. They also expressed interest in injecting money in Rwanda’s health, agriculture, energy and transport sectors.

In 2013, Rwanda hired a Nepal based company- Beed Management to design a feasibility, economic and financial studies on the cable car transport system. Its findings indicated that the project looked viable and profitable.

If all goes according to plan and promise, these French investors will help Rwanda realise its 2025 target of operating a cable car transport system that had literally been considered a white elephant.

Rwanda’s hopes for the Cable car project had nearly come to fruition in 2016 when the country’s authorities said they had found an Italian investor Leitner Group willing to inject U$38million but it all ended in the press.

It can also be remembered that in 2018, the City of Kigali held discussions with two cable car infrastructure developers; South African-based POMA Company and Doppelmayr – that operates in France and Germany to work on a project to establish the technology-based transport.

It was presumed that by 2025, Rwandans could start navigating the capital Kigali on aerial cable cars. Nobody knows why the cable car project keeps failing to kick off.

In earlier press reports, this Cable car project was projected to boost the country’s tourism sector. The cable cars would mostly take tourists to the peak of Mountain Karisimbi -the 4th highest Mountain in Africa.

In 2016, Rwanda Development Board said, the cable car “will offer unique features that are not available elsewhere in East Africa.”

At some point, former Rwandan Minister Jean Philbert Nsengimana said, “No one should think the Karisimbi project failed, the project is going on as expected. Some of the projects require heavy investments for infrastructure development and that’s the reason for the delay.”

Considering most Latin American systems, establishing a cable car system consumes between U$10-25 million per km depending on the context.