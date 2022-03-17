French Envoy Anfré Antoine Meets Minister Mukeshimana Over Paris Trip

Anfré Antoine the French envoy to Rwanda on Wednesday met with Rwanda’s minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources to follow up on the Minister’s recent visit to France.

Gerardine Mukeshimana, Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources flew to Porte de Versailles in France February 27 to attend the Salon International de l’Agriculture-2022- France’s most extensive regional products market since 1964.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, 15 Rwandan agri-SMEs and 10 other well-established companies that export value added tea, coffee, horticultural and other agro-processed products attended the Paris exhibition.

it was an opportunity for these companies to showcase Rwandan quality products to the EU market and France in particular, create market linkages and introduce export potentials and opportunities we can offer to the EU countries.

French envoy Anfré Antoine met with minister Mukeshimana, ” The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the Minister’s recent visit to France.”