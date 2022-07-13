A French Cour, d’assises de Paris, has sentenced 20 years in jail a notorious Genocidaire, Laurent Bucyibaruta, for masterminding the massacre of Tutsis in Gikongoro sectors of Murambi, Cyanika, Kaduha, Kibeho, Gikongoro prison, Murambi technical school.

The jury that was presided over by Judge Jean Marc Lavergne ruled that he is guilty of complicity in the Genocide and crimes against humanity.

The court particularly found that with his virtue of position and authority, Bucyibaruta committed crimes of complicity in Genocide against humanity that happened at Ecole Marie-Merci in Kibeho.

He was however, cleared on all charges related to genocide that occurred in Kibeho where the prosecution had accused him for the participation on the death of over 28,000 people.

Throughout the hearing, the UN prosecutors had accused him of criminal liability by commanding duties, where in capacity and performance as a person responsible for ensuring order and public law had the authority to request the intervention of the Army.

Prosecutors also accused him of complicity in crimes of genocide as a person by virtue of position who had full control of the Interahamwe and exercised control over them and other members of the MRND political party in Gikongoro prefecture.

Also prosecution had accused him that after few days of death President Habyarimana, Bucyibaruta went around in the area of Gikongoro Town in a car with a megaphone inciting and stating to kill the killed the President so that all Tutsi’s must be looked for and killed.

The indictment papers to Laurent Bucyibaruta were issued in 2007 after fleeing the country in 1997.

Bucyibaruta’s final trial lasted 2 months but he was in court for the last 10 years.