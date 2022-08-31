A French court, in Paris, has denied Claude Muhayimana’s appeal, a Rwandan convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for complicity in genocide and other crimes against humanity in France, December, last year.

This is the second time the French court has quashed Claude Muhayimana’s appeals. In May this year, the French court also denied his appeal on conditions that his release would threaten the survivors’ community and the public at large due to the gravity of his crimes.

In his appeal, Muhayimana claims he was just a ‘simple driver of Hotel Guest Kibuye’ who found himself in the middle of chaos, however, according to civil parties the defense is a mere diversionary tactic.

According to Richard Gisagara, the lawyer for Civil Parties the genocide against the Tutsi was carried out at several levels by different persons and therefore him being an ordinary can’t be a defense. “I consider that all the links in the chain that led to the genocide are important,” he told the court.

Muhayimana was a driver of Hotel Guest Kibuye during the genocide and was accused of transporting Hutu militiamen to the hills of western Rwanda to massacre Tutsis.

France remains home to many masterminds of the genocide against the Tutsi including Agatha Kanziga Habyarimana, and Alloys Ntiwiragabo, a key suspect in the Genocide against the Tutsi among others.

Sources by Mediapart, the French Investigative Journal reportedly confirm that Alloys Ntiwiragabo, Rwanda’s ex-general has been living in France for the last decades.