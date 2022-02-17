France Pulls Out Of Mali, Denies Failure

French and European troops are withdrawing from Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron said last evening while hosting African and European counterparts during a dinner in Paris.

President Macron is expected to confirm the decision to leave Mali later this week.

“We cannot remain militarily engaged alongside de facto authorities with whom we share neither the strategy nor the hidden objectives. This is the situation we face in Mali. The fight against terrorism should not justify everything,” President Macron said.

He added that since 2013, at the request of the Malian authorities and the authorities of the region, France has played a unifying role in this international mobilization in favor of the Sahel. “We will continue to fulfill this role.”

He also wondered what would have happened in 2013 if France had not chosen to intervene? “Considerable results. And sacrifices. We do not forget our fallen soldiers, nor our wounded, nor their families.”

The French troops have been battling Islamist separatists. A coup in 2012 led to militant Islamists exploiting the chaos and seizing the north of the country.

French troops helped regain territory, but attacks have continued as the insurgents have capitalised on the persistent political instability in the region.

French forces have been supporting troops from Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger, and Burkina Faso to fight militants in the Sahel region.

After another coup last year, France suspended military ties with Mali demanding the Junta to hand back power to civilians and commit to other guarantees.

The departure of French troops is feared to likely create a vacuum.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara has criticised the planned departure of French and European troops from Mali, saying it “creates a void”.

Ouattara added that it was the responsibility of domestic African armies to “solve problems in their own countries. That’s our approach and we’ll make sure that that happens [… ] even it means that we have to spend 2, 3, 4 percent of GDP on military expenditures”.