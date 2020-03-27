Congolese authorities have arrested four Rwandans for violating the lockdown measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Rwandans whose identities have not been revealed are alleged to have bribed Congolese soldiers and immigration officials to enter the mineral rich nation that has more than 50 coronavirus cases confirmed.

Carly Nzanzu Kasivita, the Governor of North Kivu, announced on Thursday that there was an arrest of DRC security elements who facilitated this fraudulent entry of Rwandans.

“You should know that facilitating someone, whether Rwandan or Congolese, to carry out illegal immigration is an offense,” the Governor said.

“I was alerted yesterday and the military region commander has been briefed. There are military officers who have been arrested,” he said, adding that “we are not going to fold our arms, we will continue to ensure that our people are protected.”

“We will not tolerate outrageous behavior being committed, especially by those who hold public power,” said Governor Kasivita.

The arrest follows persistent protests by civil society in the Nyiragongo territory who denounced the fraudulent crossing of some Rwandans on Congolese soil.

The president of the civil society of Nyirangongo, Mambo Kawaya complained on Wednesday that this practice is facilitated by certain security agents deployed at the border between the DRC and Rwanda.

“You know that Rwanda is a country also affected by the Coronavirus. There is a risk of contamination from these Rwandans who come to settle here in the Nyiragongo territory but also in the city of Goma,” Mambo said.

According to the Governor, members of the Congolese security arrested for facilitating trafficking of Rwandans include a soldier engaged in Operation Sokola2.

On Friday morning, another police officer living in the village of Murambi was also arrested for helping Rwandans cross into DRC.

He was arrested with four Rwandans found in possession of large sums of Rwandan currency.

“We are not going to give up. We continue to call upon the military especially the commander of the 34th military region, to deploy new capable and serious units to secure the border,” noted Mambo.

President Félix Tshisekedi decided on Tuesday March 24, 2020 to isolate Kinshasa from the rest of the country. Flights from the capital to the other provinces are suspended and vice versa.

A state of emergency has also been declared and all the borders of the DRC closed except for the transporters of food and basic necessities.