Four Catholic nuns have been abducted in Imo state, in southeastern Nigeria,Police said on Monday.

According to the country’s Police, the nuns were abducted on Sunday (August 21) near the town of Okigwe on their way to mass.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers in order to free the victims,” said Imo police spokesman Michael Abattam.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

Kidnappings are common in Africa’s most populous country, which has been hit by a severe economic crisis and is plagued by widespread crime.

While some hostages are killed, most are released after a ransom is paid.

In recent months, the clergy has been increasingly targeted by criminals, not for religious or ideological reasons, but rather because the Church is perceived to have the capacity to mobilise the faithful to pay ransoms.

