South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday announced that four more South Africans had tested positive for the COVID-19.

This brings the number of patients who have been confirmed to have the virus to seven in total.

The patients were all part of the group of 10 people that recently traveled to Italy.

Mkhize said most of the patients who tested positive never presented any COVID-19 symptoms when checked at the airport.

The four newly confirmed patients have been put on quarantine, they are yet to be admitted to hospital, Mkhize said.

Mkhize said they would be tracking people who might have come in contact with those that tested positive.

“We are on course to track all those who been in contact with the group, including those who with them in flight. We are confident that we’ll break the cycle,” he said.

The number of people who have been tested through the country for the virus stands at over 300.