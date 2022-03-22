Former Prime Minister Of Mali Boubacar Keïta Dead

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta the former minister of Mali died on Monday at the Pasteur clinic in the capital Bamako.

Incarcerated since August 2021, he had seen his state of health deteriorate markedly in recent weeks, but his requests for medical evacuation had been rejected.

Indicted in the so-called presidential plane case, the former Prime Minister of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK), from 2017 to 2019, had been placed under a warrant of committal in August 2021.

He was notably accused of corruption and embezzlement of public funds. Since his incarceration in the Central Prison of Bamako, his state of health had deteriorated markedly.

On December 16, at the request of his relatives, he was hospitalized at the Pasteur clinic in Bamako. More and more weakened, he had lost about twenty kilos.

His requests for conditional release having all been rejected, his entourage had continued to demand his evacuation so that he could be treated abroad.

Requests all refused by the transitional authorities – and this, despite the intervention of several heads of state in the region, such as the Ghanaian Nana Akufo-Addo, the Senegalese Macky Sall, or the Burkinabè Roch Marc Christian Kaboré when was still in power.

Even the involvement of Chérif Ousmane Madani Haïdara, president of the High Islamic Council of Mali (HCIM) and a respected figure in the country, had done nothing.

On March 2, Maïga Binta Yatassaye, the wife of the former Prime Minister, wrote an open letter to Colonel Assimi Goïta, the president of the transition, asking him to intercede on behalf of her husband.

She indicated there that the “vital prognosis [of this one was] engaged” and that the doctors recommended an “emergency evacuation” since mid-December, recalling also that he was in preventive detention and not sentenced.

“Do we want the death by abandonment and planned neglect of Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga? she concluded, expressing her indignation at the lack of response from the authorities to the multiple requests from the family.