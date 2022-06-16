Martin Fayulu Madidi a former presidential candidate in DRC’s 2018 elections has lambasted the head of state for presiding over a very weak government.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday during a press conference, Fayulu attributed President Felix Tshisekedi failure of handling the ongoing crisis in Eastern DRC to, “the illegitimate, weak, incompetent and corrupt leadership that is constantly in search of legitimacy is sinking the country further into the abyss,” he told reporters.

For Martin Fayulu, Félix Tshisekedi is responsible for the current mess in the Eastern region. The leader of the ECIDE castigates the many agreements signed with the neighboring countries of the east which he considers “secret” to the detriment of the country.

“Felix Tshisekedi signed, with disconcerting lightness, secret agreements with neighboring countries to the east, to the detriment of Congo and its people. He went so far as to outsource the security of our country to Rwanda and Uganda in particular. The invitation of the Rwandan police to deploy to Goma, rejected by the population, is proof of this. The pooling of military activities with the Ugandan army, without worrying about the consequences that this could have, is another,” he said.

Fayulu who still believes won the 2018 presidential election thinks that the security crisis in East of the vast country is in particular aimed at “looting the natural resources of the DRC; and proceed with the transplantation of foreign populations into the conquered territories of the DRC”.