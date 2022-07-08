Former President of Angola José Eduardo dos Santos has died in a Barcelona, Spain, clinic after illness.

José Eduardo dos Santos who was about to turn 80 on August 28 was President of Angola for 38 years, between 1979 and 2017, serving one of the longest presidencies in the world.

He has been battling long illness at a specialised clinic in Barcelona, Spain.

José Eduardo dos Santos has lived permanently in Spain since 2019, the city he left only for a brief visit to his daughter Isabel in Dubai in 2020, two months after the death of his son-in-law, and a trip to Angola in 2021, where he stayed for about six months, having returned to Barcelona on March 7th of this year.

He has been treated in Catalonia since 2013, although there are references that he has been suffering from cancer since 2006.

That year, a diplomatic telegram, released by Wikileaks between the Brazilian embassy in Angola and the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with knowledge of the United States, mentioned rumors that JES had prostate cancer and confirmed that he had been to a clinic in Rio de Janeiro.