Political developments in Israel have taken a new twist as Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz has been elected as the new Speaker of Parliament, popularly known as The Knesset.

The former Chief of the Israel Defence Forces has been a three-time challenger of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah but failed to win in elections.

The Knesset voted Thursday for the election of Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to the Knesset Speaker, with the support of members of the right-wing bloc, including the resigning chairman, Yuli Edelstein.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu re-elected recently, holds 58 seats in Parliament but requires 61 to form a government.

Netanyahu’s Likud party led the way with 36 seats, ahead of challenger Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, with 33 seats.

The other biggest challenge in the Israeli politics is the Arab parties’ factor. The Arabs have never sat in an Israeli coalition but only work to support policies from the outside.

Knesset Member Amir Peretz said while opening the discussions said that It is time to stop discriminating against the Arab public and disqualify the ultra-Orthodox public. Everyone is legitimate. ”

Gantz who belongs to the Blue and Centrist White Party has come under fire for allowing serving under the government of the man he challenged in an election.

“Blue and White rose with one goal: remove Benjamin Netanyahu, and then they crawl to Netanyahu’s government,” Ahmed Tibi from the joint list of parties opposed to Netanyahu government said on Thursday.

More dry comments came in from Tamar Zandberg of Meretz, saying, “Gantz cheated and deceived millions of voters who wanted another government. Instead of prime minister, you chose to put yourself as a defendant’s carpet in bribery, incitement and racism. We are stunned by the depth of deceit and disgrace you have given today, not only to millions of voters who joined for an alternative, but to the entire Israeli politics and the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu has been urging Gantz to join forces with him to fight the coronavirus crisis after the most recent election, on March 2, left neither of them in a position to form a majority government.