José Eduardo dos Santos the ex-Angola leader is currently on life support machines at a clinic in Barcelona according to local Portuguese press a source close to the former head of state confirmed on Thursday.

The ailing former president has been receiving medical treatment since 2019, says a source close to the former Head of State.

José Eduardo dos Santos who turns 80 on August 28 was President of Angola for 38 years, between 1979 and 2017, serving one of the longest presidencies in the world.

Ana Paula dos Santos, the wife of José Eduardo dos Santos, who has not lived with the former president since he left power, has been in Barcelona, ​​as well as her daughters Tchizé and Isabel.

The eldest was at the clinic on Friday morning for about half an hour and is visibly concerned about her father’s health, an Angolan source told local press.

Over a month ago, rumours in Angola circulated claiming death of the former Angolan leader in Spain, which were promptly denied by Tchizé and which led José Eduardo dos Santos to issue a note, released by the Angolan Presidency, saying that only your doctor could give you information about your illness.

Other reliable sources reported that dos Santos was infected with Covid-19 in May, which led to a prolonged stay at this specialized clinic in Barcelona.

José Eduardo dos Santos has lived permanently in Spain since 2019, the city he left only for a brief visit to his daughter Isabel in Dubai in 2020, two months after the death of his son-in-law, and a trip to Angola in 2021, where he stayed for about six

months, having returned to Barcelona on March 7th of this year.

He has been treated in Catalonia since 2013, although there are references that he has been suffering from cancer since 2006.

That year, a diplomatic telegram, released by Wikileaks between the Brazilian embassy in Angola and the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with knowledge of the United States, mentioned rumors that JES had prostate cancer and confirmed that he had been to a clinic in Rio de Janeiro.