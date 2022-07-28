Relief is gradually returning to the family of Thomas Sankara, Burkina Faso’s revolutionary icon that was gunned down by a hit squad in a 1987 coup.

“I take responsibility. I ask the Burkinabe people for forgiveness,” said Burkina Faso’s former president Blaise Compaoré.

The message was brought by a government delegation on a visit from Côte d’Ivoire, where Compaoré has been living in exile since being ousted from power by mass protests in 2014.

Government spokesman Lionel Bilgo on Tuesday read apology statement from former president Blaise Compaoré.

“I ask the Burkinabe people for forgiveness for all the acts I may have committed during my tenure, and especially the family of my brother and friend Thomas Sankara,” he said.

A Burkina court handed Compaoré a life term in absentia in April for his role in the assassination.

“I take responsibility for, and regret from the bottom of my heart, all the suffering and tragedies experienced by all victims during my terms as leader of the country, and ask their families to grant me their forgiveness,” Compaoré said.

The 71 year old returned to Burkina Faso for several days this month, without facing arrest, after the country’s military leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba invited him in the name of “national reconciliation”.

The visit sparked an outcry among civil society groups and political parties, who said uniting the nation should not come at the expense of impunity.

Compaoré expressed his “deep gratitude” to Burkina Faso’s military-dominated transitional government.

However, Luc Damiba, secretary of the International Thomas Sankara Memorial Committee, blasted Compaoré’s apology as “a masquerade … a kind of diversion that he is sowing in people’s minds”.

Compaoré’s goal, he said, is “to be able to return to Burkina and get a presidential pardon”.

Political analyst Siaka Coulibaly agrees that the return of Blaise Compaoré seems inevitable, it’s just a question of when and under what conditions.

“Given that this is only one file among many others in national reconciliation, it is possible that general measures such as amnesty will settle this case definitively,” Coulibaly said.

Burkina’s ruling junta took power in a January coup that ousted former president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, in the wake of widespread anger at the government’s failure to deal with a jihadist insurgency that spread from Mali in 2015.