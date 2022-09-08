UNHCR has claimed in its report that there were people coming from Ethiopia to carry out the military recruitment in Sudan.

The agency revealed on Wednesday that forced military recruitment was taking place at refugee camps in eastern Sudan where Ethiopian refugees are sheltered.

Last week fighting resumed between Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Ethiopian government forces effectively ending a humanitarian truce committed by both parties some six months ago.

The UNHCR officials said they had reported their concerns to the Sudanese central government and local authorities.

Following this, the situation appeared to have improved, the UNHCR said, without giving further details including measures taken by Sudanese authorities.

It is not clear the number of recruited fighters or when the recruitment was carried out.

The UN agency however could not confirm which of the warring parties was carrying out the military recruitment.

The Sudanese government recently closed the Hamdayet border reception centre citing fears for the safety of the refugees and aid workers.

Previously, Addis Ababa has repeatedly accused TPLF people, who were registered as refugees in Sudan, of recruiting Tigrayans to fight alongside Tigray forces.

It also didn’t say if Sudanese officials were involved in the alleged military recruitment.