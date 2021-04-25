Sports
Footballers Some of World’s Most Highly Paid Individuals
Football has attracted a wave of billionaire investors into the game in the past thirty years, making it one of the most extravagant commercial products in existence.
The rise in TV and advertising revenue, particularly since England’s first tier was rebranded to become the Premier League in 1992, has helped put more money into player’s pockets.
The game has changed rapidly and significantly, and the fact some of Europe’s top clubs unsuccessfully attempted to create a European Super League earlier this week suggests there’s no end in sight to the exponential economic growth across the game.
As player salaries continue to rise, it seems that the individuals who are choosing to line the pockets of football’s superstars are seeking for new ways to satisfy their mind-boggling demands.
But who are the highest earners on the planet and how much do they take home on a weekly basis?
Take a look at the ranking in ascending age order below:
16: Youssoufa Moukoukou (£6,000-per-week)
17. Jude Bellingham (£52,000-per-week)
18. Ansu Fati (£70,000-per-week)
19. Gabriel Martinelli (£90,000-per-week)
20. Vinicius Junior (£197,000-per-week)
21. Matthijs de Ligt (£214,000-per-week)
22. Kylian Mbappe (£403,000-per-week)
23. Ousmane Dembele (£212,000-per-week)
24. Ben Chilwell (£190,000-per-week)
25. Leroy Sane (£298,000-per-week)
26. Marquinhos (£250,000-per-week)
27. Talisca (£383,000-per-week)
28. Philippe Coutinho (£406,000-per-week)
29. Neymar (£859,000-per-week)
30. Eden Hazard (£407,000-per-week)
31. Gareth Bale (£564,000-per-week)
32. Paulinho (£450,000-per-week)
33. Lionel Messi (Just shy of £4m-per-week)
34. Luis Suarez (£281,000-per-week)
35. Sergio Ramos (£340,000-per-week)
36. Cristiano Ronaldo (Reportedly in the region of £1m-per-week)
37. Franck Ribery (Just over £100,000-per-week)
38. Pepe Reina (£65,000-per-week)
39. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£187,000-per-week)
40. Rodrigo Tabata (More than £27,000-per-week)
Breakaway Super League Rocks European Football
Plans for a breakaway super league rocked European football this week as fans, politicians and the game’s governing bodies united in fury.
After two chaotic days, the whole scheme had collapsed. David Conn looks back on a week of humiliation for football’s richest clubs
Plans released on Sunday night for a breakaway European Super League have stunned the world of football and provoked a massive backlash against the clubs involved.
Six English teams joined three each from Spain and Italy to announce the new venture which they say would involve midweek matches supplanting Uefa’s Champions League.
The announcement was met with fury from Europe’s football governing bodies, from fans and politicians who pledged to do everything in their power to prevent the breakaway league going ahead.
Two days later, all six English clubs had pulled out and the entire scheme had spectacularly unravelled.
According to a British Sports writer David Conn that a breakaway league has long been rumoured but the financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic finally led to Europe’s biggest clubs taking the next step.
But they had misjudged the strength of feeling – and the power – of their fans, who united across old rivalries to demand an end to the venture.
Now, as the recriminations from the episode continue, could there be momentum for long-discussed reforms to the governance of elite football that would give more power to fans to influence the way their clubs are run?
Kenya’s Bidco United Players Want League Resumed
Bidco United players are in high spirits in anticipation of league resumption, club head Anthony Akhulia coach has said.
Akhulia says it’s tough without football but they are confident they will pick from where they left before the league was indefinitely suspended by the government.
“We have an elaborate individual work plan for players. We hope this will help in keeping them fit as we eye resumption of activities once the dust settles.
“It is tough. Being together in training is better but now we have to deal with the situation due to Covid-19 containment measures.
“The players just have to try a bit what they can and do individual workouts to keep them fit as we wait for the green light to resume full training, we are hoping to pick from where we left. We want to keep winning matches,” the soft spoken tactician said.
The promoted Thika-based side had been on a fine run prior to the halting of the league.
“Stopping the league has not only had physical but emotional effects on everyone involved,” Akhulia explained. “The past few months have been very difficult for the clubs and everyone who works within the football circles, the pandemic has pushed things to the extreme and deep end.
At this point, we must observe all guidelines as stipulated by the government in relation to Covid-19. However hard or stressful they may be, we have to respect them and comply,” he concluded.
The league remains suspended but Sports CS Amina Mohamed said resumption is imminent following the successful completion of nationwide vaccination program for athletes where over 4,000 were inoculated.
European Super League Disgraceful- UEFA President
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join the proposed ESL-But this has rubbed others wrong way.
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says The European Super League (ESL) is a “disgraceful, self-serving” plan and a “spit in the face of football lovers.”
He also said players who play for teams involved in the closed league would be “banned from the World Cup and Euros”.
UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced a fan-led review of football.
Dowden said the review had been brought forward and would offer a “root and branch” review of the sport, covering finance, governance and regulation.
He said while football’s authorities are equipped to handle the proposed ESL breakaway, the UK government would provide “full backing”.
“Be in no doubt, if they can’t act, we will,” added Dowden. “We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening. We are examining every option. Put simply, we will be reviewing everything the government does to support these clubs.”
Labour welcomed Dowden’s statement but said it was “short on detail and the urgency this situation merits”.
Ceferin, who has been Uefa president since 2016, has overseen an agreement on a noew-look 36-team Champions League but made clear his disdain for the ESL project.
“We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” he said.
“I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else.
“[It is a] cynical plan, completely against what football should be. We cannot and will not allow that to change.
“Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.
“This idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers. We will not allow them to take it away from us.”
The ESL will be a “new midweek competition” with teams continuing to “compete in their respective national leagues”.
After it was announced on Sunday, Fifa expressed its “disapproval” of the proposed competition and called on “all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game”.
World football’s governing body previously said it would not recognise such a competition and any players involved could be denied the chance to play at a World Cup.
The 14 Premier League clubs not signed up to the ESL will meet on Tuesday to assess the proposals and consider a response.
