Footballers Some of World’s Most Highly Paid Individuals

Football has attracted a wave of billionaire investors into the game in the past thirty years, making it one of the most extravagant commercial products in existence.

The rise in TV and advertising revenue, particularly since England’s first tier was rebranded to become the Premier League in 1992, has helped put more money into player’s pockets.

The game has changed rapidly and significantly, and the fact some of Europe’s top clubs unsuccessfully attempted to create a European Super League earlier this week suggests there’s no end in sight to the exponential economic growth across the game.

As player salaries continue to rise, it seems that the individuals who are choosing to line the pockets of football’s superstars are seeking for new ways to satisfy their mind-boggling demands.

But who are the highest earners on the planet and how much do they take home on a weekly basis?

Take a look at the ranking in ascending age order below:

16: Youssoufa Moukoukou (£6,000-per-week)

17. Jude Bellingham (£52,000-per-week)

18. Ansu Fati (£70,000-per-week)

19. Gabriel Martinelli (£90,000-per-week)

20. Vinicius Junior (£197,000-per-week)

21. Matthijs de Ligt (£214,000-per-week)

22. Kylian Mbappe (£403,000-per-week)

23. Ousmane Dembele (£212,000-per-week)

24. Ben Chilwell (£190,000-per-week)

25. Leroy Sane (£298,000-per-week)

26. Marquinhos (£250,000-per-week)

27. Talisca (£383,000-per-week)

28. Philippe Coutinho (£406,000-per-week)

29. Neymar (£859,000-per-week)

30. Eden Hazard (£407,000-per-week)

31. Gareth Bale (£564,000-per-week)

32. Paulinho (£450,000-per-week)

33. Lionel Messi (Just shy of £4m-per-week)

34. Luis Suarez (£281,000-per-week)

35. Sergio Ramos (£340,000-per-week)

36. Cristiano Ronaldo (Reportedly in the region of £1m-per-week)

37. Franck Ribery (Just over £100,000-per-week)

38. Pepe Reina (£65,000-per-week)

39. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£187,000-per-week)

40. Rodrigo Tabata (More than £27,000-per-week)