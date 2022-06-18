Rwanda National Police is pursuing remnants of National Liberation Front “FLN” – a terrorist group founded by Paul Rusesabagina that on Saturday afternoon way laid a passenger bus shooting dead the driver, one passenger and inflicting injuries on six others.

“This Saturday afternoon at around 14:00hrs, armed thugs, suspected to be remnants of FLN operating from across the border, shot at a public passenger bus on the Nyungwe-Rusizi road in Nyungwe forest, in Nyamagabe district,” Rwanda National Police said in a statement.

The statement also states that the assailants killed the bus driver, and one passenger, and also injured six other passengers who were evacuated to Kigeme Hospital and university teaching hospital in Butare (CHUB) for treatment.

According to the statement, the Rwanda National Police intervened minutes into the incident and the assailants are being tracked down. No further details have been communicated since.

The National Liberation Front (FLN) is the armed wing of Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRDC) previously responbsible for a string of attacks against civilians and passenger buses transiting through the Nyungwe forest highway.

In December 2019, this terror group also claimed responsibility for setting fire on passenger buses in Nyungwe forest, which led to the death of two people and many injuries.

In an exclusive conversation, Ntakirende Ntiransiga and his wife Odette Uwamahoro told Taarifa that they have not recovered from the April 2019 attack. The rebels shot Ntiransiga four times before looting everything from his home including neighbours. After their attack, they proceeded to another area close to Nyungwe forest.