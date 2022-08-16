President Paul Kagame and the First Lady, Mrs Jeanette Kagame, were counted on Tuesday as the fifth census kicks off.

The details about the first family were recorded by Yusuf Murangwa, the Director General of National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The census will be looking at the demographic figures, social, cultural and economic variable factors of the Rwandan population as well as mortality rate, fertility rate, immigration and various indicators.

According to the fourth Population and Housing Census conducted in August 2012 the total population of Rwanda was 10,515,973 persons including 5,451,105 females representing 51.8% and 5,064,868 males as 48.2% of the population.

The 2012 census counted 511,738 elderly persons (60 years and above) corresponding to 4.9% of the population with 207,239 men and 302,499 women, while youth between the ages of 14 to 35 years, were 4,166,777 corresponding to 40% of the total population.