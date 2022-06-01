The European Business Chamber in Rwanda, in partnership with Business Finland has organised its second business forum with a European delegation in 2022. Seven Finnish businesses are visiting Rwanda in connection with the opening of the consulate.

This follows a grant agreement between the European Union and EBCR signed earlier this month in order support the private sector-led growth of the Rwandan economy by connecting, informing, and representing the European linked businesses in Rwanda.

The Finnish delegation is headed by Ms. Nina Kopola, the Director General of Business Finland.

Speaking during the business Forum, EBCR’s Board President, Mr. Giovanni Davite said that “The organization is dedicated to support European investments in Rwanda and has already more than 100 members from various sectors: health, agri processing, education, mining and construction. Our mandate is to support their effort to grow in the Rwandan market and to support a positive business climate where businesses can thrive”

EBCR experience to date has been overwhelmingly positive, with a good reception from the business community and from Government partners, who are keen on constructive dialogue with the private sector.