Addressing a combined parliamentary plenary sitting this Thursday May 18, 2022, Minister Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana said that the total resources estimated for the fiscal year 2022/23 will amount to Rwf4,658.4 billion reflecting a Rwf217.8 billion or 4.7% increase compared to Rwf4,440.6 billion in the 2021-2022 revised budget.

Total domestic resources are estimated at Rwf2,654.9 reflecting 57% of the total budget. Total grants are estimated at Rwf906.9 billion while loans are projected at Rwf651.5 billion.

Generally, domestic resources and loans comprise of 80.5% of the FY 2022-23 estimated budget. On the expenditure front, the recurrent budget is projected at Rwf2,796.1 billion of the total budget while development budget and net lending is projected at Rwf1,862.4 billion.



