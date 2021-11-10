Finance, Banking Leaders To Discuss Economic Recovery

Finance and banking leaders and experts from across East Africa and globally will participate in the 4th East African Banking & Microfinance Forum hosted by the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), in collaboration with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Held annually, this year’s Forum, will be under the theme ‘gearing up for recovery and growth: building a more resilient banking sector’, will take place virtually from 11 – 12 November 2021, and gather more than 300 participants from across 50 countries.

Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from the region’s foremost experts in the sector, and together explore how banking and development finance can be leveraged as a mechanism to foster and deepen a more inclusive and innovative financial industry, while stimulating East Africa’s economies as part of the build-back better initiatives in a post-COVID world.

Gearing up for recovery and growth: Building a more resilient banking sector

Opened by Mr. Admassu Tadesse, TDB President Emeritus & Group MD and Mr. Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President, the two-day forum will provide the platform for banking and finance experts from the region to discuss how the region, the continent, and the global landscape is being adapted to mitigate risks and minimize economic shocks, while fostering resilience and sustainability.

Presentations by industry leaders

The Forum will provide the stage for African and international banking and microfinance practitioners to share insights and latest industry best practice.

Speakers will share their experience and expertise on the most critical issues of the day affecting the East African Banking sector.

Delegates will have the chance to delve into topics such as the structure, performance and recent developments of the sector, capital markets, MSMEs, the current Libor transition, the legal environment, climate change, digital transformation, COVID-19, the de-risking of portfolio assets, and more.