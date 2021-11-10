Business
Finance, Banking Leaders To Discuss Economic Recovery
Finance and banking leaders and experts from across East Africa and globally will participate in the 4th East African Banking & Microfinance Forum hosted by the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), in collaboration with the European Investment Bank (EIB).
Held annually, this year’s Forum, will be under the theme ‘gearing up for recovery and growth: building a more resilient banking sector’, will take place virtually from 11 – 12 November 2021, and gather more than 300 participants from across 50 countries.
Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from the region’s foremost experts in the sector, and together explore how banking and development finance can be leveraged as a mechanism to foster and deepen a more inclusive and innovative financial industry, while stimulating East Africa’s economies as part of the build-back better initiatives in a post-COVID world.
Gearing up for recovery and growth: Building a more resilient banking sector
Opened by Mr. Admassu Tadesse, TDB President Emeritus & Group MD and Mr. Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President, the two-day forum will provide the platform for banking and finance experts from the region to discuss how the region, the continent, and the global landscape is being adapted to mitigate risks and minimize economic shocks, while fostering resilience and sustainability.
Presentations by industry leaders
The Forum will provide the stage for African and international banking and microfinance practitioners to share insights and latest industry best practice.
Speakers will share their experience and expertise on the most critical issues of the day affecting the East African Banking sector.
Delegates will have the chance to delve into topics such as the structure, performance and recent developments of the sector, capital markets, MSMEs, the current Libor transition, the legal environment, climate change, digital transformation, COVID-19, the de-risking of portfolio assets, and more.
Business
Zimbabwe’s Largest fast-food Chain Simbisa Enters EAC
Zimbabwe may have been brought to her knees because of the recent unhealthy politics and economic sanctions but this southern African nation is staging a comeback.
Simbisa Brands, Zimbabwe’s largest fast-food restaurant operator has announced plans to open more fast food outlets in East Africa beginning with Kenya where it currently has around 168, as it aims to woo more customers.
The company — which operates quick service restaurants including Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn and Creamy Inn – said it opened 16 stores last year and will add more this year amid increased competition from big players in the fast food industry.
“Although the primary focus in financial year 2021 was managing the inherent Covid-19 risks and maximising returns on the existing regional business, expansion of the Simbisa brand footprint continued through the opening of 22 new counters in the region, of which 16 were opened in Kenya,” said Simbisa in its latest annual report.
“Growth will be primarily focussed in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Ghana whilst the other regional markets will focus on making improvements in the existing business to maximise returns on the existing capacity.”
Simbisa which had 1,729 employees in Kenya as at June this year earlier said it would expand in its African markets to take on international brands like US-based fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), McDonald’s and Burger King.
Business
Chinese Firms Accused Of Fraudulent Mining in South Kivu
A new report presented to the Provincial Assembly of South Kivu in DRC accuses over six Chinese companies for carrying out fraudulent exploitation of minerals in Mwenga territory.
The report comes after a recent request by Governor Théo Ngwabidje for a detailed investigation in public appeal against illicit mining conducted by these Chinese firms.
According to the report, there are six Chinese companies affected by the provincial decree and their partner cooperatives. The descent on the ground was marked by hearings of different parties in the territory of Mwenga and in the city of Bukavu.
It emerges from this report that mining fraud is carried out on a large scale due to a lack of traceability and that the agreements signed between Chinese companies and the local community are not respected to be called specifications.
Indeed, the mission led by the elected representative of Mwenga Blandine Moza Kalafula was motivated to investigate on the basis of the various reports as well as the allegations of the population of Mwenga in connection with the illegal exploitation of minerals in their territory.
In August, Governor of the Province signed a decree suspending the mining activities of certain mining companies and their partner cooperatives at work in the territory of Mwenga.
The investigation aimed at examining the damage caused by the illegal exploitation of minerals by Chinese companies in the territory of Mwenga.
The plenary on Friday, November 5 chaired by the president of the Provincial Assembly, Zacharie Lwamira made several recommendations in addition to that relating to an inquiry by the Provincial Authority.
In the process, the Provincial Assembly also made the recommendation to request for intervention of the Senate to summon the national minister of defense and that of mines to justify the presence of the FARDC soldiers in the mining sites in Mwenga as well as the presence mining companies that are not in order with the government.
It was also recommended to ensure the traceability of minerals in the territory of Mwenga in particular and the province of South Kivu in general.
Business
Affordable Housing Stakeholders Eying US$10,000 Units
Stakeholders in the housing sector are exploring ways of improving affordability of housing units in an attempt to address the biting housing shortage in Africa.
Speaking at the close of the 37th Annual General Meeting and conference of African Union for Housing Finance (“AUHF”) held in Kigali, Rwanda from the 2nd to 4th November under the theme “New Frontiers for Affordable Housing”, the Chairman of the AUHF and Shelter Afrique CEO, Andrew Chimphondah, noted that one of the key learnings from the conference was that developing housing units with a selling price of US$10,000 or below is highly possible.
This year’s AUHF annual conference has provided a very critical platform for global learning, sharing insights, networking, and highlighting trends in the fast-growing affordable housing sector in Africa.
Some of the key trends covered in this year’s conference include innovations in underwriting for informal incomes; opportunities to be found in property technology; new and innovative funding approaches; green and climate resilient housing; developing local capital markets, improving the efficiency and performance of the Housing Value Chain across the African continent and more importantly, increasing efforts to deliver exceptionally affordable homes at a selling price of less than US$10,000.
“In a post-Covid environment where everyone’s resources are constrained, we need to do more with so much less. What this means is that we need to improve the efficiencies of our housing sector and the processes it involves so that we can drastically reduce the construction cost and improve affordability,” Chimphondah added.
The conference which attracted more than 550 attendees from around the world was presided over by Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Amb. Claver Gatete, who shared Rwanda’s ambitious affordable housing agenda.
“The new housing innovations have and continue to enable Rwanda to upgrade slums without the need to relocate the beneficiaries, the Government of Rwanda has also introduced various housing incentives such as the 100% infrastructure subsidies for low-cost high quality housing developments whose selling prices should not exceed US$35,000.00,” Amb. Gatete said.
From innovation and technology across the housing system, the conference was also used by leading institutions such as Shelter Afrique, UN Habitat, the African Development Bank, iLima Foundry, the Centre for Affordable Housing (CAHF), Reall and others to announce groundbreaking initiatives and developments that are likely to fast track sustainable affordable housing solutions across the continent.
“The conference also provided a platform for global leaders to share best practice; and for local developers to get access to ideas, technology and pan African and international contacts. Our hope is that these new ideas will speed up the development of the affordable housing sector across the continent,” said Centre for Affordable Housing Finance Executive Director Kecia Rust, who also serves at the AUHF’s Secretariat.
Kigali Declaration
At the conference, members issued the Kigali Declaration for Affordable Housing in Africa, expressing their commitment to working together in leveraging their diverse capacities, charting new frontiers in the delivery of affordable housing across the continent and in individual countries.
“The Declaration sets out key commitments for the AUHF and its members, and urges governments, development finance institutions and support organisations, and other players across Africa’s affordable housing sector to work together in pursuit of these goals,” Mr. Chimphondah concluded.
