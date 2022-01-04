Business
Finally, Rwanda’s Taximoto Industry Gets Technology To Revolutionise It
Passenger vs moto taxi driver. This is how the battle began. “I told you that I was going to pay you Rwf1000,” she told the taxi moto driver who had dropped her home from work on a Tuesday evening. An argument ensued.
“Pay me Rwf1500 or else I won’t let you go,” the moto driver insisted, as both raised their voices near her gate. Fearing an altercation, the passenger gave in, and left with anger and frustration.
This has been a common scenario in the Kigali City for years now. Passengers and moto drivers are often at each other’s necks due to disagreements on the moto taxi fare.
The good news is that from January 7, 2022, this will be no longer be an issue, thanks to the innovative idea of smart meters being installed on all moto taxis, that was conceptualized by Yego Innovision Ltd, a local ICT company way back in 2016. Yego designed a smart transport system that will eliminate myriad challenges that the transport sector has faced since time immemorial.
How does it work?
An electronic device called a “smart meter” is installed on each moto taxi. The device is then connected to fast speed internet so that it provides accurate distance travelled and exact fare tallied against both time and distance travelled.
The fare, Rwf107/km, has been set by Rwanda Regulatory Authority (RURA). The first 2km are charged fixed fares of Rwf300 and beyond 40km, fee is Rwf187/km. Stop overs are charged Rwf21 per minute.
Jean Pierre Mubiligi, the Project Coordinator at RURA, says this project encountered setbacks from its inception until 2020 when stakeholders decided something must be done.
“We can’t afford to fail again, and we are going to succeed for sure this time,” he told Taarifa.
Initially, the idea came was demonstrated by Yego 2017. The idea was to fix the taximoto industry that was characterized by disorganization by using technology.
Deeper assessment also concluded that the unorganized taximoto industry also posed safety and security threats.
After successfully proving the concept in 2017 by outfitting 900 odd moto taxis, Yego Innovision LTD was awarded a provisional license in 2018 together with Pascal Technologies.
Taarifa’s investigation learned that their proposal was impressive, but something awful happened.
Sources told Taarifa that Pascal Technologies and AC Group LTD tried to copy Yego’s concept.
Taarifa investigation also established that, unfortunately, full licenses were issued to both companies in 2019 without thoroughly examining if they had the requisite technical capability.
This caused the project delayed.
Initially, after acquiring their licenses, AC Group LTD would install meters in about 6026 motorcycles and Pascal Technologies LTD would handle 7092 and Yego 4525.
Unfortunately, these companies failed miserably.
The gadgets deployed in 2020, two years after licencing, were inefficient. Their back end was a disappointment and the project crumbled.
They received warnings several times until almost end of 2021 when RURA’s new management decided to suspend their licenses.
After extensive tests conducted by RURA on Yego’s technology, this is what RURA concluded.
“Their system is agile, sophisticated and very efficient. All stakeholders have had enough time to assess their system,” Mubiligi says. “So far, after many tests, results gave us the confidence that the system works 100%.”
According to Yego Innovision LTD, work on the system began earlier in 2016 and was completed by September 2017.
During the pandemic, Yego Innovation LTD experts had more scenarios to test and improve the technology. It was used by other institutions to provide essential services during the pandemic.
Yego Innovision LTD has now been asked by RURA to install Meters on all 19,000 moto taxis in Kigali.
The deadline is January 7, 2022.
You might want to know, what is it that makes this system efficient and unique?
Let’s break it down into two, for passengers and for moto taxi drivers.
Passengers Benefits of using the Yego Meter
- No more haggling on the fare, save time by pay as per the meter.
- Fares are regulated by RURA and calculated based on distance.
- Stop waiting for change, go cashless.
- Pay the Meter fare digitally by MoMo, SPENN, Centrika etc.
- Pay less when you pay cashless.
- Avoid getting Covid, by not handling notes and coins to pay fares.
- Why pay more during rush-hours, use the Meter instead.
- Stop carrying cash and reduce the chance of loss or theft.
- Use the Yego App and enjoy convenience at your fingertips.
- Ride with confidence, let your friends and family track your trip in real-time.
- Get a receipt for every ride on SMS.
- Get a Corporate account, streamline your transportation, reduce costs, and stop having to claim expenses.
- Call 9191 toll free 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to book a ride.
- 9191 can help you get a ride during Curfew and Emergencies.
- If the Driver doesn’t understand your language or destination, call 9191 for help.
- No smart phone, no problem, just get a Yego NFC Tag to tap and pay.
- Left something behind in a Cab? If you used the Meter Yego will retrieve it for you.
- Need to get somewhere in a hurry, pair with any available Yego Moto or Cab and get all the conveniences of your App.
- For any assistance call 9191 a 24/7 toll free service.
- All metered rides are monitored for your safety.
Moto Driver’s Benefits of using the Yego Meter
- Drivers receive the Meter, GPS, Holder and Charger free of charge.
- Yego pays for the monthly Internet Data for Meter and GPS.
- Drivers make more trips in the time saved by not haggling.
- Drivers earn a fair fare by charging for the distance travelled.
- Drivers earn more with trips from the Call Centre, App and Corporate Accounts.
- Drivers receive their share of cashless payments in 60 seconds or less.
- Yego’s platform builds credit scores that allows Drivers to access finance.
- Yego’s technical training builds digital literacy.
- The Meter (ICFM) helps move the Driver from the unorganised to the organised sector.
- Drivers have access to daily Micro Finance
- Drivers can access accident insurance.
- Drivers save fuel and lower risk of accidents by waiting for rides instead of driving around looking for passengers.
- Yego helps track and recover bikes in case they are stolen.
- Yego’s facilitates opening of Drivers bank accounts and inculcates the habit of saving.
Conclusion
While Yego solely undertakes this assignment, the other two firms have been given 90 days to revise their technology and when they fail, their licenses will be revoked.
Motorists who have installed the gadgets spoke to Taarifa.
“This is the perfect solution, a passenger doesn’t even bother bargaining,” says Aniseth Munyaneza, a moto driver in Kicukiro. “It is quick, it saves time, it helps us avoid confrontations with passengers,” he adds.
For Abdul Karim Habumurrmyi, the benefits are countless. “Oh, this is a wonderful technology, it will save us from a lot of chaos. First, we will be able to manage our revenues efficiently, but we also will do away with constant fights between the passengers and us.”
Meanwhile, Taarifa spoke to Yego Innovation LTD about their ability to deliver on the assignment as per deadline issued by RURA.
They say the turn up is low and that not all motorcycles will be connected by January 7, unless RURA enforces compliance or increases awareness, otherwise it might take a little longer before all motorcycles are connected.
Most of them had travelled to the country side for holidays, but there is optimism that they will be handled if they show up before the deadline.
Kenya Equity Subsidiary Borrows U$165M From IFC
The Kenyan banking subsidiary of Equity Group has borrowed a total of $165 million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – one of the largest single credit facilities to a local lender.
The proposed investment disclosure comes as the global financier also moves to acquire a 6.7 percent stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange -listed firm for Sh13.9 billion, underlining the growing commercial ties between the parties.
“The proposed investment consists of a seven-year Tier 2, Basel II-compliant subordinated loan of up to U$165 million to Equity Bank Kenya Limited,” IFC said in the disclosure dated December 22.
“The investment will enhance the bank’s regulatory capital and support its lending operations to climate-smart projects and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya.”
IFC will provide U$50 million of its own money while the balance of U$115 million will come from its partners.
Institutions investing alongside IFC enjoy the strong creditor protections that companies and countries typically accord to the global financier.
Besides being Equity’s top creditor, IFC is also set to become the bank’s second-largest shareholder after signing an agreement to purchase insurance firm Britam’s stake in the lender. The institutional investor will buy 253.1 million shares of the bank from Britam at Sh55 each based on negotiations with the insurer.
IFC will acquire 164.5 million shares of the lender directly and another 88.5 million shares through its IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund LP.
Arise B.V., backed by institutional investors Norfund, FMO and Rabobank, is the top shareholder with an 11.99% stake in the Kenyan banking multinational.
The private transaction price represented a premium of more than 10% on the bank’s prevailing share price in the days before the deal was made public.
The announcement of the transaction has seen Equity’s share price rise towards Britam’s exit price.
For IFC, the proposed investment marks a closer relationship with Equity to which it is the single largest creditor.
The global financier had already lent the bank Sh21.8 billion as of December 2020, leading a list of development finance institutions that have backed the lender’s aggressive regional expansion.
It was not immediately clear whether the new loan represents a restructuring of the existing credit facilities or will add to the bank’s borrowings.
The transactions signal IFC’s confidence in Equity’s future growth prospects.
“Equity Bank Kenya is the second-largest bank in Kenya, with total assets of U$7.2 billion as of September 30, 2021. The bank has a substantial nationwide presence in Kenya through its network of 190 branches, over 380 ATMs, and over 42,000 banking agents. Across the country, the bank serves over 10.7 million customers,” said the IFC.
“The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings … a key partner for IFC in East Africa with a significant footprint across the region and subsidiaries in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).”
Besides shoring up the bank’s capital base, the new loan will also be lent to customers fitting IFC’s impact investing criteria.
The global financier defines SMEs using various measures including firms having between 10 and 300 employees or annual sales of U$100,000 to U$15 million.
The loan size per borrower usually ranges from U$10,000 to U$2 million.
The IFC also encourages the banks it funds to lend to women-owned enterprises and climate-related ventures such as renewable energy projects.
The proposed loan to the lender is the latest for the IFC, which has been funding scores of Kenyan banks, including KCB and Co-op Bank with billions of shillings in medium-term dollar-denominated facilities.
Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
Kenya which had for over a decade blocked Uganda’s sugar from accessing its market including recurrent disputes over cross border trade and protectionism, the unthinkable has happened.
Details reaching Taarifa Business desk indicate that Kenya’s troubled Mumias Sugar company has been leased to a Ugandan firm triggering tough protests from local Kenya bidders.
Two firms that placed the highest financial bids for leasing troubled Mumias Sugar have protested the move by KCB receiver manager to award the tender to a Ugandan company, arguing evaluations on technical capacity should have been done by a third party.
Kruman-Finances and Tumaz & Tumaz now argue that Sarrai Group –which runs three sugar factories in Uganda– was least qualified to be awarded the deal on grounds that it was not the highest bidder in the process.
Kruman-Finances which was second highest wanted a 25 year-lease with Sh19.7 billion offer.
The firm, which is associated with French and Turkish investors, had proposed a 15 percent free shareholding to Central and County Government during the restructuring of the company and post-restructuring after 20 years before an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
“The bid evaluation report on technical capacity should be evaluated by a third party other than the Receiver Manager and clear ranking provided, based on actual evaluation facts as per the technical proposal,” said the firm.
On his part, businessman Julius Mwale, who had placed the highest bid of Sh27.6 billion but missed out on the offer, has said that he will be moving to court to challenge the process saying that it was not transparent.
The businessman says his company Tumaz and Tumaz was best suited in winning the bid based on the amount that they had placed and the technical expertise that they had tapped from leading consultants in sugar sector.
“We are moving to court immediately to challenge this process because the receiver manager was not transparent in his evaluation of the bids. I am confident that the court will stop this process given that there is enough evidence to show that the process was flawed,” said Mr Mwale in an interview.
Mr Mwale had unveiled a multi-billion-shilling package that would lead to the upgrade of the rundown production plant and attract farmers back to cane production.
Sarrai Group secured the lease for assets of Mumias Sugar Company and was given the mandate to revive the collapsed sugar milling company, having emerged winners of the bidding process that lasted over four months, according to the receiver manager P V R Rao.
The miller was in September 2019 placed under receivership by KCB Group to protect its assets and maintain its operations.
Its shares were then suspended from the Nairobi bourse, and the leasing deal will be keenly watched by shareholders, including the State with a 20 percent stake, and creditors who are owed over Sh11 billion.
Mumias owes Proparco Sh1.84 billion secured using the electricity generation plant, Ecobank Sh1.77 billion on the ethanol plant, and the Treasury Sh2.83 billion.
Rwanda Secures US$20M From Arab Bank For Kigali Innovation City
Rwanda and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) have signed a financing agreement worth US$ 20 million (Approximately Frw 20 billion) to support the development of basic infrastructure at Kigali Innovation City (KIC) project.
KIC is a flagship government program aimed at creating an ecosystem centered around high-tech, innovation and talent development to accelerate Rwanda’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.
It is a 61-hectare development within the Special Economic Zone that will encompass a work-live-play community that integrates universities, Grade A offices, residential and student housing, retail facilities and business hotels in an innovative and green smart-city concept.
The KIC has attracted Africa50 as a co-investor together with Government of Rwanda to build the required ecosystem in the Kigali Special Economic Zone.
Africa50 and Government of Rwanda through Rwanda Development Board are investing 50/50 in the early-stage development activities to increase bankability of the project with a view to also sourcing other strategic sponsors and co-investors.
The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana noted: “The Kigali Innovation Center Project will support the implementation of our National Strategy for Transformation, with a focus on positioning Rwanda as a globally competitive knowledge-based economy.
This financing from BADEA will allow Government to meets its execution commitments which are mainly to deliver key infrastructure including roads, utilities such as electricity and water as well as well as digital infrastructure”.
The Director General of BADEA Dr. Sidi Ould TAH said: “We are excited to be involved in this important and historical project which is a fruit of your country’s vision.
BADEA is committed to upscale its support to Rwanda especially in areas of ICT and innovation, as we believe digital transformation is not only an opportunity for Africa but the only way for Africa to achieve the fourth and fifth industrial revolution
Claire Akamanzi, the CEO of Rwanda Development Board said: “Innovation is a strong element of Rwanda’s Vision so the Kigali Innovation City project is an important for the development of our country. We are happy that BADEA will support the delivery of key basic infrastructure.”
KIC has already attracted universities such as universities Carnegie Mellon University, the Africa Leadership University, the Africa Institute of Mathematical Sciences and the University of Rwanda Centre for Biomedical Engineering and E-Health (UR-CEBE), and to pharmaceutical Cooper Pharma.
Some of them have started operating within KIC and include Cooper Pharma, CMU, and ALU while UR-Center of Excellence in Biomedical Engineering (CEBE) is under construction and African Institute of Mathematical Sciences is also considering the same.
Cooperation between Rwanda and BADEA focuses on infrastructure development such as building strong road network, increasing electricity coverage as well as water and sanitation.
