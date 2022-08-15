The world will on Monday at 3PM (EAT) know the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya bringing an end to the long wait of results from the highly competitive presidential elections.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it will announce final results of the presidential election at 3pm Monday.

According to preliminary details from IEBC, Deputy President William who vied for the top job on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket was leading on Monday morning.

Ruto was ahead of his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja, with 29 constituencies to go.

By Monday 7am, the Commission had verified and relayed results from 263 constituencies out of 291.

“I will only declare the results in broad daylight and not at night,” said IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

In 2017, the Supreme Court while handling a presidential petition affirmed that the validation exercise is mandatory before making the final declaration.

1st President of Kenya (1964 – 1978)

Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was the President of Kenya from independence in 1963 to his death in 1978, serving first as Prime Minister (1963–64) and then as President (1964–78). Kenyatta was a well-educated intellectual who authored several books, and is remembered as a Pan-Africanist.

2nd President of the Republic of Kenya (1978 – 2002)

Daniel Toroitich arap Moi served as the second President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002. Prior to 1978, he served as the third Vice President of Kenya from 1967 to 1978. Moi was popularly known to Kenyans as “Nyayo”, a Swahili word for “footsteps”, as he often said he was following in the footsteps of the first President.

3rd President of the Republic of Kenya (2002 – 2013)

Mwai Kibaki was the third President of Kenya, serving from December 2002 to April 2013. He was previously Vice-President of Kenya for ten years from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.