FIFA Suspends Kenya, Zimbabwe From World Football

The World football governing body FIFA has with immediate effect suspended Kenya and Zimbabwe from participating in World Football, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.

“Without prejudice to investigations by national authorities or other judiciary bodies, the FIFA Council has decided to suspend the Kenya Football Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Federation with immediate effect for undue influence by a third party,” said a FIFA statement.

Gianni says FIFA has suspended Kenya and Zimbabwe from all footballing activities with immediate effect because of government interference in football.

“We have our statues and we expect countries to abide by it. We want to work with the government but there’s always a line, it must be respected,” Gianni said.

“They know what needs to be done for them to be readmitted or for their suspensions to be lifted,” added Gianni.

Kenya’s Ministry of Sports – under Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed -suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in November 2021 and appointed a caretaker committee that took charge of soccer activities in the country.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, the country’s federation was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) in November 2021 also.

While the government-appointed commission disbanded Zifa, it cited some of the reasons, including alleged sexual harassment of female referees by technical staff and allegations of fraud, as the basis of their action.