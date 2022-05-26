Medellin Flower Festival

This is one of the most traditional festivals of Antioquia and Medellín. The Silleteros Parade is the highlight of the festival, but there are more events on the program‚ including the Cavalcade, the exhibition of Muleteers, and Mules and Fondas.

Traditionally, the Medellín Flower Festival is held in August. However, the dates are not confirmed yet for 2022.

Pacific Coast Folkloric Festival, Valle

This festival has been held since 1986, and it aims to highlight and remember the legacy of Afro-descendants in the area. It is celebrated in the city of Buenaventura. During 5 days there are dances, parades and local foods and drinks, especially viche— a traditional liquor from the coast. The end of the festival is marked by a beauty contest in which Ms. Pacific Coast is chosen.

Petronio Álvarez Pacific Music Festival, Cali

The Petronio Alvaréz fest is one of the most important festivals of Afro-culture in Latin America. In its 23 years of existence, it has positioned itself as a meeting space where Afro-Colombian heritage is on full display for six days. Before the pandemic, nearly 60,000 people got to experience the music, food, traditional drinks and ancestral flavors belonging to communities from the Colombian pacific. Dates are yet to be confirmed.

Aguinaldo Boyacense, Tunja

The Aguinaldo Boyacense held annually in the city of Tunja, Boyaca between December 16-22. It was created in 1955 with the aim of bringing Christmas to the streets.

Cali Festival, Cali

Cali Festival is the most important event in Cali and takes place from December 25 to 30. Salsa is the protagonist, although other musical genres and cultural proposals are increasingly claiming their own space at the fair.

The most outstanding events of the Fair are the Salsódromo, which brings together the best salsa schools in the city, the multiple parades and the exhibitions of music lovers and salsa collectors.