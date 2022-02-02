Felicien Kabuga Expected At UN Court For Hearing

The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals will on Thursday convene to hear Felicien Kabuga’s role in financing genocide against Tutsi in 1994.

“An in-person status conference for Thursday 3 February 2022 at 2.30 p.m in the Courtroom of the Hague branch of the mechanism,” said judge Jude lain Bonorny, the pre-trial judge in the case.

Kabuga, 88, was arrested near Paris by French authorities as a result of a joint investigation with the Mechanism Office of the UN prosecutor.

He is charged with aiding and abetting Interahamwe who killed Tutsi in Kigali, Gisenyi, and Kibuye prefectures by providing material, logistical, financial and moral support to them.

The UN indictment alleges that Kabuga supported a core group of Interahamwe in Kimironko, Kigali, known as ‘Kabuga’s Interahamwe’ in numerous ways and others in Kigali-Ville prefecture at roadblocks, in refugee camps and houses.

Kabuga is also accused of having raised funds to purchase weapons and ammunition and to have played a role in importing arms and ammunition which were distributed to Interahamwe in Gisenyi prefecture.

The indictment further alleges that Kabuga is liable for the crimes based on his participation in a joint criminal enterprise with others involved in RTLM’s operations as well as aiding and abetting the criminal conduct of RTLM journalists.

According to the indictment, Kabuga is among the founder of the radio station RTLM, which during Genocide against the Tutsi operated in the manner that furthered hatred and violence against the Tutsi and disseminated the anti-Tutsi message with the goal to eliminate the Tutsi ethnic group.

Indictments allege that RTLM directly and publically incited the commission of genocide and persecution through denigrating and threatening broadcasts.

“The broadcasters expressly identified persons as Tutsi or as accomplices or allies of the Rwandan Patriotic Front and, in some instances, provided locations and other information that encouraged or facilitated their killing.” the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunal’s statement reads.