Felicien Kabuga Expected At UN Court For Hearing
The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals will on Thursday convene to hear Felicien Kabuga’s role in financing genocide against Tutsi in 1994.
“An in-person status conference for Thursday 3 February 2022 at 2.30 p.m in the Courtroom of the Hague branch of the mechanism,” said judge Jude lain Bonorny, the pre-trial judge in the case.
Kabuga, 88, was arrested near Paris by French authorities as a result of a joint investigation with the Mechanism Office of the UN prosecutor.
He is charged with aiding and abetting Interahamwe who killed Tutsi in Kigali, Gisenyi, and Kibuye prefectures by providing material, logistical, financial and moral support to them.
The UN indictment alleges that Kabuga supported a core group of Interahamwe in Kimironko, Kigali, known as ‘Kabuga’s Interahamwe’ in numerous ways and others in Kigali-Ville prefecture at roadblocks, in refugee camps and houses.
Kabuga is also accused of having raised funds to purchase weapons and ammunition and to have played a role in importing arms and ammunition which were distributed to Interahamwe in Gisenyi prefecture.
The indictment further alleges that Kabuga is liable for the crimes based on his participation in a joint criminal enterprise with others involved in RTLM’s operations as well as aiding and abetting the criminal conduct of RTLM journalists.
According to the indictment, Kabuga is among the founder of the radio station RTLM, which during Genocide against the Tutsi operated in the manner that furthered hatred and violence against the Tutsi and disseminated the anti-Tutsi message with the goal to eliminate the Tutsi ethnic group.
Indictments allege that RTLM directly and publically incited the commission of genocide and persecution through denigrating and threatening broadcasts.
“The broadcasters expressly identified persons as Tutsi or as accomplices or allies of the Rwandan Patriotic Front and, in some instances, provided locations and other information that encouraged or facilitated their killing.” the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunal’s statement reads.
CODECO Militia Kill 60 civilians in Djugu Ituri
The ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) conducted a deadly attack on an Internally Displaced Peoples camp killing over 60 civilians.
According to details reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, the attack was launched on Tuesday late night at the site of the displaced persons of Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province in Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“We currently count more than 60 dead in the shelters for the displaced,” said Ndalo Bise, president of the IDP camp adding that the attackers suddenly appeared on Tuesday night from 9 p.m.
The atatck was also confirmed by local administrative sources, which state that nearly 60 people were killed. According to the head of the chiefdom of Bahema N’adhere, at least 59 people were killed during this bloody attack.
55 bodies have been found so far and 4 others are still in the hospital. This assessment remains provisional because several civilians have not yet been found. Several other civilians were taken to an unknown destination.
Meanwhile, the government forces FARDC and MONUSCO have arrived at the site to restore calm.
#RDC #URGENT Les miliciens CODECO ont attaqué dans la nuit du 01 Février 2022 le site Plaine Savo à Djugu, en Ituri. Les premières informations font état d'environ 60 personnes massacrées à l'aide des machettes et autres armes blanches. pic.twitter.com/gJYVxk8SsB
— Stéphie MUKINZI (@StephieMUKINZI) February 2, 2022
Kakwenza Granted Bail
Ugandan Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been granted bail after several weeks in detention accused of disturbing the peace of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba.
Kakwenza has been languishing at Kitalya prison where his lawyer Eron Kiiza indicated that the novelist had been tortured while in custody and needed to be released on bail so he could access proper medical treatment.
Award-winning Ugandan novelist Rukirabashaija has been charged with two counts of “offensive communication” after making unflattering remarks about the president and his son on Twitter.
The prosecution alleged that he had “used his Twitter handle to disturb the peace” of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Mr Rukirabashaija pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Rukirabashaija had also tweeted that “the Musevenis have imposed enormous suffering on this country”. Last year, he won the Pen Pinter Prize for an international writer of courage.
'Greedy Barbarian' Novelist Paraded In Court For Mocking Museveni
‘Greedy Barbarian’ Novelist Paraded In Court For Mocking Museveni
Emerging details indicate that a Ugandan Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was on Friday presented before Buganda Road court virtually to answer charges of mocking peace of President Yoweri Museveni.
Taarifa has learned that Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza has remanded author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija till Tuesday next week when he will be able to rule on whether to grant him bail.
Kakwenza, now held on remand at Kitalya prison, appeared in court via video link to apply for bail.
His lawyer Eron Kiiza indicated that the accused had been tortured while in custody and needed to be released on bail so he could access proper medical treatment.
Kiiza also added that the case of computer misuse, for which he is accused, is available.
Award-winning Ugandan novelist Rukirabashaija has been charged with two counts of “offensive communication” after making unflattering remarks about the president and his son on Twitter.
The prosecution alleged that he had “used his Twitter handle to disturb the peace” of President Yoweri Museveni and his son Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Mr Rukirabashaija pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Rukirabashaija had also tweeted that “the Musevenis have imposed enormous suffering on this country”. Last year, he won the Pen Pinter Prize for an international writer of courage.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is best known for The Greedy Barbarian, a satirical novel which describes high-level corruption in a fictional country, and Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous, an account of the torture he was subjected to while in detention in 2020.
Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) and other rights bodies have piled pressure on the Kampala government demanding the unconditional release of Ugandan novelist.
“Uganda: I’m alarmed by reports of alleged torture and incommunicado detention of author [Rukirabashaija Kakwenza]. He remains in detention without trial, despite a court order for his unconditional release. I urge Ugandan authorities to uphold rule of law and due process,” twitted Mr Eamon Gilmore, the EU special representative for human rights.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
