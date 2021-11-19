East-Africa
Feature: China-Tanzania Agricultural Cooperation Lifts Farmers Out Of Poverty
14 Sudanese Killed In Domestic Protests
At least 14 protesters were killed on Wednesday during demonstrations in Sudan, the health ministry of the dissolved Sudanese government said.
On Wednesday, Khartoum and other cities witnessed huge demonstrations against measures recently adopted by the Sudanese army commander, including dissolving the government and appointing a new sovereign council.
The protesters gathered in the cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman. Due to closure of the bridges linking the three cities and the intensive security presence on main roads, the protesters failed to reach central Khartoum, where vital government utilities sit, including the government headquarters, the Republican Palace and the Army Command.
The protesters raised banners demanding restoration of the civilian government led by the removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as release of political detainees.
The Sudanese police has not yet issued any comment about the events which accompanied Wednesday’s protests. The mobile phone service was cut off inside Sudan shortly before Wednesday’s demonstrations began, with intensive presence for the security and police forces on the main roads.
Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government
Burundi’s Trade Minister Capitoline Niyonizigiye Sacked
Just five months after her appointment Capitoline Niyonizigiye has been sacked from her job as Minister of Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism.
Capitoline Niyonizigiye had been appointed to this lucrative position in May after a sudden axing of her predecessor Immaculée Ndabaneze.
“Madam Capitoline Niyonizigiye is dismissed from her functions as Minister of Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism, by Presidential Decree No 100/260 of November 18, 2021,” reads part of a statement.
According to impeccable details, Madam Capitoline Niyonizigiye’s dismissal hinges partly of results of an investigation into Muzinda Dam hijacking.
Can Burundi Torch Of Peace Bring Peace?
On many occasions Burundi appears in media for mostly negative stories ranging from human rights abuses, state sponsored brutality and rebel attacks while the positive attributes are overshadowed.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye this Wednesday officially launched the 15th edition of Flambeau de la Paix. The torch of peace rotates around the country for almost 10 days.
It was an opportunity to launch the Project for the construction of the Presidential Office in Gitega the new Political capital.
In an effort to give the political capital of Gitega its due consideration, President Ndayishimiye officially laid the foundation stone for the presidential office within the walls of Gitega Palace. According to President Ndayishimiye It will have the same model as the Bujumbura office.
The town of Gitega, for its part, is evolving like a political capital, as evidenced by the new infrastructure coming up.
President Ndayishimiye also inaugurated the pediatric building of the Kibuye hospital, in the Bukirasazi commune of the Gitega province where Burundian doctors and American specialists work together to save human lives.
This building includes neonatology, general pediatrics and the Therapeutic Stabilization Service (SST), and has a capacity of more than 200 children.
Under Methodist convention, the Kibuye hospital was the work of the Christian Doctor of Indian origin Donald David Cheesman, who settled in this locality since 1977.
Burundian doctors and American specialists operate well in the departments of Pediatrics, surgery , gyneco-obstetrics, internal medicine and ophthalmology.
According to him, the torch of peace brings tranquility to the Burundian family, love and unity between brothers and sisters.
He invited all Burundians to welcome this light into social cohabitation and work so that it encourages them in their development work and that they succeed in defeating the common enemy which is none other than poverty.
“We are rising to go and rebuild Burundi, to rebuild all those who have been destroyed, to concrete all the walls of the country, to treat the disabled and work together to build a famous Burundi that enlightens others”, he underscored.
