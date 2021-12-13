FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina

Members of the controversial political pressure group, the United Democratic Forces of Rwanda (UDF-Inkingi), have quietly met to brainstorm on the way forward in Belgium.

Details on the group’s twitter handle indicate group chairperson, Kayumba Placide and Nduwayezu Straton, heading the Belgium chapter, and two others met on Friday.

“Productive meeting this December 12, 2021, between the president of FDU Placide Kayumba and Nduwayezu Straton and its FDU-Belgium committee,” the group said via twitter.

According to them, their meeting reviewed the news and perspectives of Belgo-Rwanda relations including the October resolution on Rusesabagina.

It should be recalled that Paul Rusesabagina was on September 20, 2021, sentenced to 25 years in prison, including for being a member of a terrorist group and for committing terrorist acts. Twenty others co-accused alongside Rusesabagina were also convicted of terrorism-related offenses.

The FDU-Inkingi unregistered in Rwanda is linked to controversial convict, Victoire Ingabire, who was freed from jail via a presidential pardon in 2018.

Arrested in 2010, Ingabire was convicted for inciting the masses to revolt against the government, forming armed groups to destabilise the country, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Ingabire for many years lived in The Netherlands, where she had been naturalised a citizen.

Meanwhile, members of this group in Rwanda have been clandestinely spreading malicious propaganda aimed at inciting civil unrest.

For example in October, Rwanda Investigation Bureau arrested six people including a journalist and members of this political pressure group accused of publishing rumours allegedly intended to start an uprising.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau spokesperson Thierry Murangira said, “They have commonality, they are an organised group with the intention to spread rumours intended to cause uprising or unrest among the population using different social media platforms.”