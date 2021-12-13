National
FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina
Members of the controversial political pressure group, the United Democratic Forces of Rwanda (UDF-Inkingi), have quietly met to brainstorm on the way forward in Belgium.
Details on the group’s twitter handle indicate group chairperson, Kayumba Placide and Nduwayezu Straton, heading the Belgium chapter, and two others met on Friday.
“Productive meeting this December 12, 2021, between the president of FDU Placide Kayumba and Nduwayezu Straton and its FDU-Belgium committee,” the group said via twitter.
According to them, their meeting reviewed the news and perspectives of Belgo-Rwanda relations including the October resolution on Rusesabagina.
It should be recalled that Paul Rusesabagina was on September 20, 2021, sentenced to 25 years in prison, including for being a member of a terrorist group and for committing terrorist acts. Twenty others co-accused alongside Rusesabagina were also convicted of terrorism-related offenses.
The FDU-Inkingi unregistered in Rwanda is linked to controversial convict, Victoire Ingabire, who was freed from jail via a presidential pardon in 2018.
Arrested in 2010, Ingabire was convicted for inciting the masses to revolt against the government, forming armed groups to destabilise the country, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
Ingabire for many years lived in The Netherlands, where she had been naturalised a citizen.
Meanwhile, members of this group in Rwanda have been clandestinely spreading malicious propaganda aimed at inciting civil unrest.
For example in October, Rwanda Investigation Bureau arrested six people including a journalist and members of this political pressure group accused of publishing rumours allegedly intended to start an uprising.
Rwanda Investigation Bureau spokesperson Thierry Murangira said, “They have commonality, they are an organised group with the intention to spread rumours intended to cause uprising or unrest among the population using different social media platforms.”
National
Israel Donates Rwf100M To Buy Computers For Rwandan Teachers
Israel has donated Rwf100 million to purchase computers and other devices for teachers whose schools are being connected to the internet under the Giga project (“smart classes”).
Giga project was launched in 2019 by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with aim to provide connectivity to every school in the world by 2030.
As co-chair of the UN Broadband Commission, Rwanda supported the initiative and, in 2020, was chosen to lead the implementation of Giga in Africa.
Speaking on the funding, the Ambassador of Israel in Rwanda, Dr. Ron Adam, commended the strides made in Rwanda’s education sector over the years, and noted that Israel is pleased to support the country’s ground-breaking goal of universal connectivity in schools.
“Education is the foundation of everything, and this goes hand in hand with the quality. In this era, you can’t talk about quality while excluding technology,” Amb. Adam said.
“We believe that this support from Israel will be yet another stepping stone for Rwanda to realize its ambition of universal connectivity in schools and becoming a knowledge-based economy,” he said and added: “ behind every child there is a scientist”.
According to UNICEF, in the 63 pilot schools of the Giga project, only 29 per cent of required computers and other devices for students and teachers is available, hence the need for more devices.
Julianna Lindsey, UNICEF Country Representative to Rwanda expressed gratitude for the donation and said this support will reduce the funding gap and help bridge digital divide in schools, which is a barrier to quality learning.
National
Kenyan To Head Nile Basin Discourse
The Nile Basin Discourse will effectively be led by Joseph Ngome, a Kenyan national after winning a secretary general vote on Sunday.
Ngome was elected alongside Verdiane Nyiramana (chairperson), Peter Mawa (vice chairperson), and Agnes Namusiitwa (treasurer).
“I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to be part of the secretariat, we shall work together,” Ngome said after winning the vote.
The Nile Basin Discourse is a network of civil society organisations established in 2003 with the support of World Bank and other development partners to strengthen civil society participation in Nile Basin development processes, projects, programs and policies.
National
Kinshasa-Brazzaville Road-rail Bridge To Cost €713.4M
The DRC government announced plans to construct a modern new road-rail bridge that will connect Kinshasa and Brazzaville cities.
This was revealed during the 32nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of this Friday.
The Minister of State, Minister of Planning, Christian Mwando Nsimba submitted to the Council the Bill authorizing the ratification of the Agreement relating to financing, construction and operation of the road-rail bridge over the Congo River between the cities of Brazzaville and Kinshasa.
Mwando Nsimba revealed that this bridge will cost a whooping €713.4million.
However, this road-rail project agreement signed was signed between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo took place on November 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mwando Nsimba noted that this Agreement determines the rules of cooperation between the two states, starting from the implementation of the project until the operation and maintenance of the road-rail bridge.
“This agreement determines the principles of cooperation between the States within the framework of the implementation of the project in all its aspects relating to financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance as well as from the Road-Rail Bridge as from the Single Border Control Posts and the positions of the Access tracks located between the Bridge and the Single Border Control Posts ”, specifies the Minister of Planning.
Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya Katembwe said that this Bill was adopted after debate and deliberation.
Israel Donates Rwf100M To Buy Computers For Rwandan Teachers
FDU-Inkingi Leaders Discuss Strategy, Rusesabagina
Kenya Airways Starts Direct Flights From Juba to Khartoum
Mass Vaccination Intensified In Kigali City
Russian Blows Himself In Revenge for Being Bullied by Nuns’
Choosing Right Digital Money Transfer Service in Rwanda
Kagame Says Technology, Innovation “Driving Forces” Of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation
Tanzania Hailed For Regional Integration Efforts
Kinshasa-Brazzaville Road-rail Bridge To Cost €713.4M
Kenyan To Head Nile Basin Discourse
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda Standards Board Begins Automating Its Services
-
Opinions4 days ago
Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake
-
East-Africa5 days ago
President Kagame in Tanzania For Independence Anniversary
-
National4 days ago
Kagame Mobilizes for Educating Every Child
-
National3 days ago
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda Defence Minister Addresses UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference In S. Korea
-
Business5 days ago
DRC, France Sign €500M Investment Deal
-
National3 days ago
Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa