National
FDLR in Congo Army Uniform Circles M23 Rebels Base
Impeccable intelligence reaching Taarifa Investigative desk indicates the Congolese military has invited FDLR rebels for an impending attack against the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaking to our source Mukwaya Olivier the spokesman for the M23 group Willy Ngoma revealed that their base has been encircled by the FDLR special forces unit led by Brig Gen Ruhinda (pictured above).
“The Congolese army has given powerful weapons to the FDLR from Masisi. They are 1000-strong and wearing FADRC uniform.They have encircled our base near the Virunga National Park,” Willy Ngoma said early on Friday.
M23 is the March 23 Movement (Mouvement du 23 mars), often abbreviated as M23 and also known as the Congolese Revolutionary Army (Armée révolutionnaire du Congo) was formed on 4 April 2012.
Last month, the M23 rebels were accused by the Congolese government for launching an attack in Nyesisi, North Kivu province near the Virunga National Park. The attack left more than 41 Congolese soldiers dead.
Lieutenant Colonel Muhindo Lwanzo, chief of staff to Rutshuru territory’s administrator, said that one of the slain soldiers was a colonel.
The rebels also suffered casualties, Lwanzo added, without giving a number.
The M23 rebels group accuses the DRC government for refusing to respect and impalement the peace agreement signed in 2013 in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.
Three documents were signed at the State House in Nairobi and their provisions include a reiteration of the dissolution of M23 as an armed group, Other provisions include details of demobilisation and a renunciation of violence.
M23 were once part of the country’s army, but mutinied in 2012, accusing the government of not honouring a 2009 peace deal.
The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda [FDLR] designated as a terrorist organisation by the US government is one of the largest foreign armed groups operating in the territory of the DRC.
The group is composed of former Rwandan soldiers and militiamen responsible for the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.
Members of the FDLR have since been incorporated within the rank and file of the Congolese army while others serve in various positions of government and their organisation largely survives by preying on the Congolese population.
National
Police Retrieves Bodies of 2 Men Drowned in Nyanza
Police Marine Unit has recovered two bodies of men, who drowned on Thursday in Rwabicuma pond in Rwabicuma sector of Nyanza District and Bwishya water pond in Busasamana sector.
The deceased, Jean Claude Niringiyimana, 26, committed suicide by drowning on February 8, in Rwabicuma pond in Rwabicuma Sector.
The body of one Jean Pierre Harindintwari was also retrieved in Bishya pond, Busasamana Sector, where he was fishing earlier that day.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Theobald Kanamugire, the Police spokesperson for the Southern region, said that information about the incidents was reported by the family members.
“The RNP marine divers managed to recover both bodies, which have been taken to Nyanza hospital for a postmortem examination before they re handed over to their respective families for decent burial,” said SP Kanamugire.
National
Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence Challenged On Innovation
The Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence has been challenged to come up with solutions that could stimulate more Rwandans into embracing horticulture.
Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture together with Dr. Ron Adam the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda on Tuesday visited Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence at Mulindi.
Both officials appreciated the Center’s role in the development of the Rwandan Horticulture sector by availing quality planting materials and disseminating knowledge and technology in the production of fruits and vegetables.
Minister Ngabitsinze urged the center to bring innovative solutions in horticulture development and pledged the Ministry’s support for the centre to provide more business-oriented horticulture services while leveraging its education and capacity development mandate.
The centre places special emphasis on building local capacities in agriculture and agricultural entrepreneurship, and is equipped with advanced horticultural technologies.
The government through such initiatives aims at raising production and profits per hectare through increasing agricultural yields and switching to higher value agricultural commodities, such as horticulture, animal products and fisheries.
Meanwhile, the government is making significant investments to be able to bring knowledge and knowhow to the people of here based on Israel experience, that hundreds of farmers and people who are dealing in agriculture in Rwanda will be trained.
National
DRC: Jean Claude Bukasa Appointed New Security Advisor To President
President Félix Tshisekedi of DRC has appointed Jean Claude Bukasa as his new special advisor on Security replacing François Beya arrested last weekend for attempting to topple government.
Pending the end of the ongoing investigations and given the unavailability of François Beya, a new Special Advisor in Charge of Security to the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi has been appointed on an interim basis a source told Taarifa.
Jean Claude Bukasa, was notified on Tuesday, in a decision signed by Guylain Nyembo, Director of Cabinet of Félix Tshisekedi. Bukasa was François Beya’s deputy in charge of external security.
Guylain Nyembo reminds the new strongman of Tshisekedi’s security of the delicacy of the mission entrusted to him requires loyalty and self-sacrifice from him.
Little is known about this discreet man. But this securocrat, who specialized in cybercrime during a stay in Canada, seems in particular to have been chosen for his loyalty. He is an active activist in the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), the party of the Head of State. During the 2018 presidential campaign, he would be seen alongside candidate Tshisekedi in some provinces.
The controversy and rumors about the alleged coup d’etat in the DRC are taking more and more shape. The Presidency in a communication made on Tuesday February 08, 2022, by the spokesman for the Head of State, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba, revealed there was a serious threat against national security and announced that the security services have serious indications attesting to actions against national security.
Last week Georges Kapiamba, president of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ) told local media in DRC that Beya was arrested for state security reasons.
“You cannot talk about [le coup d’état] without having something to link. When dealing with sensitive files, you must avoid trying to go into the smallest details. You have to give the information in a general way, that’s what is important. He is being held for an investigation that is linked to state security,” Kapiamba said.
