FDLR in Congo Army Uniform Circles M23 Rebels Base

Impeccable intelligence reaching Taarifa Investigative desk indicates the Congolese military has invited FDLR rebels for an impending attack against the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking to our source Mukwaya Olivier the spokesman for the M23 group Willy Ngoma revealed that their base has been encircled by the FDLR special forces unit led by Brig Gen Ruhinda (pictured above).

“The Congolese army has given powerful weapons to the FDLR from Masisi. They are 1000-strong and wearing FADRC uniform.They have encircled our base near the Virunga National Park,” Willy Ngoma said early on Friday.

M23 is the March 23 Movement (Mouvement du 23 mars), often abbreviated as M23 and also known as the Congolese Revolutionary Army (Armée révolutionnaire du Congo) was formed on 4 April 2012.

Last month, the M23 rebels were accused by the Congolese government for launching an attack in Nyesisi, North Kivu province near the Virunga National Park. The attack left more than 41 Congolese soldiers dead.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhindo Lwanzo, chief of staff to Rutshuru territory’s administrator, said that one of the slain soldiers was a colonel.

The rebels also suffered casualties, Lwanzo added, without giving a number.

The M23 rebels group accuses the DRC government for refusing to respect and impalement the peace agreement signed in 2013 in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Three documents were signed at the State House in Nairobi and their provisions include a reiteration of the dissolution of M23 as an armed group, Other provisions include details of demobilisation and a renunciation of violence.

M23 were once part of the country’s army, but mutinied in 2012, accusing the government of not honouring a 2009 peace deal.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda [FDLR] designated as a terrorist organisation by the US government is one of the largest foreign armed groups operating in the territory of the DRC.

The group is composed of former Rwandan soldiers and militiamen responsible for the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Members of the FDLR have since been incorporated within the rank and file of the Congolese army while others serve in various positions of government and their organisation largely survives by preying on the Congolese population.