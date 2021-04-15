Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’

Faustin Twagiramungu a former Prime Minister of Rwanda has increasingly lost relevance despite his repeated badmouthing tirade from exile.

The current 60% Of Rwanda’s Population is aged between 0-24 years- these have nothing they know about Twagiramungu the man who was once considered as distinguished to lead this country.

In the early 90’s, the political situation in Rwanda had brewed to very toxic levels to the extent that mediations between government and the Rwandese Patriotic Front repeatedly couldn’t bear fruit.

On October 1st, the Rwandese Patriotic Front through its military wing launched a protracted armed struggle against the regime of Maj. Gen. Juvenal Habyarimana yet alongside, mediated talks went on to find a political negotiated solution.

Later in 1993, the two parties met in Arusha Tanzania and agreed on many things all compiled in the Arusha Peace Agreement which was a culmination of numerous high-level meetings held respectively in Tanzania, on 17th October, 1990, in Gbadolite, Republic Zaire, on 26th October, 1990, in Goma, Republic of Zaire, on 20th November, 1 in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, on 17th February, 1991, in Dar Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, on 19th February, 1991and from 5th to 7 March, 1993.

The two parties accepted the principle of power-sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.

One of the major provisions in this agreement between the two parties is Article 6- it states;

“The two parties agree on the appointment of Mr. TWAGIRAMUNG Faustin as Prime Minister of the Broad-Based Transitional Government, in accordance with Articles 6 and 51 of the Protocol of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and the Rwandese Patriotic Front on Power-Sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.”

This is an important article that propped up Twagiramungu into lime light although the real person under his skin would reveal much later since it was not possible as everything turned ugly in 1994 culminating into a horrendous Genocide against Tutsi which claimed over a million lives.

The RPF decided to single handedly confront the Regime and subsequently stopped the genocide and established a new government.

After the Rwanda Patriotic Front captured Kigali, Faustin Twagiramungu was appointed Prime Minister the first head of government. He later resigned in 1995 then exiled himself to Belgium.

For the first time President Paul Kagame in June 2019, revealed what many did not know about some of the top officials in the first government after the genocide.

President Kagame was speaking at the Anti-Corruption Summit in Abuja, Nigeria- He shared his personal experience and encounter with the multifaceted problem of corruption.

The theme of the summit was ‘Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption’. This summit was organized by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Sharing his complex encounter with corruption in the first government after the 1994 genocide, Kagame says the first Foreign Affairs Minister connived with prime minister and was given cash hundreds of dollars to go abroad and re-open embassies or open new embassies- this guy never came back yet he had been in office for a few months.

“Today this man is one of the main opposition leaders living in France and he is claiming to fight for democracy. Where he is hosted they believe him and is not the only one.”

A couple of years later the Prime Minister that connived with this fugitive Foreign Affairs minister also agreed then with president of the transition government and was given another bunch of money to go and buy Mercedes Benz cars for cabinet Ministers.

“When I learnt about this, I went to my president and told him that we are making a mistake. We shouldn’t be buying Mercedes Benz cars for ministers. We need to build institutions first. I told the President this is wrong.”