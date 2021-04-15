National
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
Faustin Twagiramungu a former Prime Minister of Rwanda has increasingly lost relevance despite his repeated badmouthing tirade from exile.
The current 60% Of Rwanda’s Population is aged between 0-24 years- these have nothing they know about Twagiramungu the man who was once considered as distinguished to lead this country.
In the early 90’s, the political situation in Rwanda had brewed to very toxic levels to the extent that mediations between government and the Rwandese Patriotic Front repeatedly couldn’t bear fruit.
On October 1st, the Rwandese Patriotic Front through its military wing launched a protracted armed struggle against the regime of Maj. Gen. Juvenal Habyarimana yet alongside, mediated talks went on to find a political negotiated solution.
Later in 1993, the two parties met in Arusha Tanzania and agreed on many things all compiled in the Arusha Peace Agreement which was a culmination of numerous high-level meetings held respectively in Tanzania, on 17th October, 1990, in Gbadolite, Republic Zaire, on 26th October, 1990, in Goma, Republic of Zaire, on 20th November, 1 in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, on 17th February, 1991, in Dar Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, on 19th February, 1991and from 5th to 7 March, 1993.
The two parties accepted the principle of power-sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.
One of the major provisions in this agreement between the two parties is Article 6- it states;
“The two parties agree on the appointment of Mr. TWAGIRAMUNG Faustin as Prime Minister of the Broad-Based Transitional Government, in accordance with Articles 6 and 51 of the Protocol of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and the Rwandese Patriotic Front on Power-Sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.”
This is an important article that propped up Twagiramungu into lime light although the real person under his skin would reveal much later since it was not possible as everything turned ugly in 1994 culminating into a horrendous Genocide against Tutsi which claimed over a million lives.
The RPF decided to single handedly confront the Regime and subsequently stopped the genocide and established a new government.
After the Rwanda Patriotic Front captured Kigali, Faustin Twagiramungu was appointed Prime Minister the first head of government. He later resigned in 1995 then exiled himself to Belgium.
For the first time President Paul Kagame in June 2019, revealed what many did not know about some of the top officials in the first government after the genocide.
President Kagame was speaking at the Anti-Corruption Summit in Abuja, Nigeria- He shared his personal experience and encounter with the multifaceted problem of corruption.
The theme of the summit was ‘Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption’. This summit was organized by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Sharing his complex encounter with corruption in the first government after the 1994 genocide, Kagame says the first Foreign Affairs Minister connived with prime minister and was given cash hundreds of dollars to go abroad and re-open embassies or open new embassies- this guy never came back yet he had been in office for a few months.
“Today this man is one of the main opposition leaders living in France and he is claiming to fight for democracy. Where he is hosted they believe him and is not the only one.”
A couple of years later the Prime Minister that connived with this fugitive Foreign Affairs minister also agreed then with president of the transition government and was given another bunch of money to go and buy Mercedes Benz cars for cabinet Ministers.
“When I learnt about this, I went to my president and told him that we are making a mistake. We shouldn’t be buying Mercedes Benz cars for ministers. We need to build institutions first. I told the President this is wrong.”
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has invited his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouli and Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed to a summit within 10 days to evaluate the negotiations regarding the disputed Grand Rennaisance Dam.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement late on Tuesday. The PM is concerned that the dam’s construction has reached an advanced stage, making “reaching a deal before the start of operation an urgent and pressing matter”.
Last week, talks involving the three countries hosted by the African Union chair, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), failed to reach a binding agreement over the operation of this controversial Dam on river Nile.
Egypt and Sudan have been pushing for a binding agreement before Ethiopia completes the filling of the dam’s vast reservoir which it began last year.
Last week, Ethiopia offered to share data with Egypt and Sudan, but the proposal was rejected by Khartoum and Cairo which complained of “fallacies” in the figures and an “unacceptable tendency” by Addis Ababa to take unilateral steps.
Ever since the construction began on the U$4.6 billion dam in 2011, Egypt – which depends on the Nile for some 97% of its irrigation and drinking water – has regarded the dam as an existential threat to its water supplies, while Khartoum fears its own dams would be harmed if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without a deal.
Ethiopia insists the power produced by the huge hydroelectric project is indispensable for its development.
Rwanda Concludes Commemoration Week
Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic and rain, Rwandans have this Tuesday soldiered on and gathered at Rebero Genocide Memorial in the capital Kigali for a ceremony to conclude the week-long activities of the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi claimed more than a million lives.
Rebero Genocide Memorial, is a resting place for 12 politicians and more than 14,400 victims of the Genocide.
Rebero Genocide Memorial is a resting place to politicians who were killed during the genocide either because they were Tutsis or were against the brutal regime and became victims of their political views because they were portrayed to be an impediment to the planned genocide.
Commemoration of the politicians who were killed before and during genocide against the Tutsi began in 2006. This was after a cabinet resolution of 21/06/2006 that designated July 2, 2006 a day to commemorate politicians who are victims of the genocide against the Tutsi and the event would take place at Rebero Genocide Memorial.
In the subsequent years, this event was marked at the end of the memorial week which takes place on April 13th every year.
Politicians Buried at Rebero Genocide Memorial
KAYIRANGA Charles, was member of the Liberal Party (PL) holding a position of the Director of Cabinet in the Ministry of Justice. He was born in 1949 in former Rukondo Commune currently Nyagisozi sector, Nyanza district. He was killed on 7/4/1994.
NDASINGWA Landuald, He was member of Liberal Party (PL) serving as its vice President. He was also minister of local government. He was born in 1947 and was killed on April 7th 1994 on grounds that he was suspected to be an RPF spy (ibyitso).
Maître NIYOYITA Aloys, He was a member of Liberal Party (PL) and was designated to becomethe Minister of Justice in the transitional government. He was born in 1954 in former Nyamutera Commune, Ruhengeri Prefecture. He was killed in April 1994.
KAMEYA André: He was born on May 15, 1946 in the Southern Province, Gisagara District in former Butare Prefecture. He together with his spouse were killed on the order from former Kigali Mayor Col Renzaho Tharcisse and Gen Laurent Munyakazi.Kameya Andre is a cofounder of Liberal Party (PL), also the Managing Director of Rwanda Rushya a bi-monthly newspaper, which opposed the genocidal regime. He was killed in June 1994 at Saint Paul in Kigali City.
RWAYITARE Augustin: He was member of Liberal Party (PL) and a vocal critique of Habyarimana government. He was born on April 20, 1956 in former Rukara Commune currently Kayonza District. He was the head of the Department for IDPs in the Ministry of Labour. He was killed on April 20, 1994.
KABAGENI Vénantie: Former member of Liberal Party (PL) of which he was the first Vice President and was on the list of MPs to represent his party in Parliament. He was born in 1944 in former Kayove Commune, currently Boneza Sector in Rutsiro District. He was killed in Butamwa on April 11, 1994.
RUTAREMARA Jean de la Croix : He was member of Liberal Party (PL). He was born in 1958 in Gishari sector. He was killed on April 9, 1994. Yishwe ku itariki ya 9 Mata 1994.Like his fellow party members he was a devout critique of the brutal regime and the ideology of ‘PL Power’ faction.
NZAMURAMBAHO Frédéric : He was a member and President of the Socialist Democratic Party (PSD). He was born in 1942 in former Rukondo Commune, Gikongoro Prefecture ; currently Nyamagabe District. He was the Minister of Agriculture. PSD was one of the opposition parties critical of the regime in power. It played a crucial role in Arusha Peace Agreement. Together with his family, he was killed on April 7, 1994 by the Presidential Guards.
NGANGO Félicien : He was member of Democratic Socialist Party. He was the Vice President of the Party and a party candidate to represent his party in the Government as per the Arusha Peace Accord. He was killed on April 7, 1994.
MUSHIMIYIMANA Jean Baptiste : He was a member of Socialist Democratic Party. He was born on January 1, 1954 in former Ntongwe Commune currently in Kinazi Sector, Ruhango District. He was killed by the Presidential Guard soldiers on April, 1994.
KAVARUGANDA Joseph : He was born on May 8, 1935 in former Tare Commune, Kigali Ngari prefecture. He was killed by soldiers of the Presidential Guard in April 1994. He was the President of the Constitutional Court. He was member of the Republican Democratic Movement (MDR) political party.
RUCOGOZA Faustin : He was member of MDR political party. He was the Minister of Information during Habyarimana regime. Despite his position as Information minister, in November 1993, he never shied away from expressing his objection to Radio RTLM’s hate speeches and warned it even though it was a pro government protagonists.
He was killed on April 7, 1994. Together with his family members, they were arrested on April 6, 1994 immediately after the shooting of the Presidential plane.
60% of Tanzania’s Civil Servants Are Incompetent
Certain decisions made in the past by Tanzanian government officials are very laughable and shameful but the reason has been discovered by Prof Mussa Assad (pictured above) the Former Controller and Auditor General.
“Most public servants are not good enough or do not meet the required threshold, my only problem is when you get to the point where you see someone doing wrong and you can’t say it is wrong, then you are in the wrong place,” said Prof Assad.
Prof Assad has said there is a need to reboot the public service saying 60 per cent of the current crop lacks the necessary competence to serve as civil servants. He was speaking, April 10, during the launch of a series of public debates organized by the Morogoro Muslim University (MUM).
He said the problem is that people have become cowards; it has reached a point where some people just keep silent even when there is plenty going wrong.
“That’s why I say let’s start afresh with the few who are doing well, that will also a lesson for those who ‘in the future’ will be carefree, they know that their remedy is to set them aside and start anew,” he said.
He made references of certain government decisions which were reached in the past such as selling of government houses in Masaki and the Railway quarters in Gerezani, only for the same government to come back and buy what it sold at Sh6 million at over Sh200 million.
Regarding the Bagamoyo Port project, Professor Assad said there is a need for the Government to provide documentation for the project to make it public so that citizens can read it, look at its pros and cons and comment on whether it is good or bad.
“I cannot say whether the project is good or bad because I have not seen the documents but if the government provides information, we will comment and I am good in that area of analysis,” said Professor Assad.
It can also be recalled that in April 2017, former leader John Magufuli fired over 10,000 civil servants including high ranking officers, for forging and or using other people’s academic certificates to obtain their current positions.
Magufuli discovered this abnormality amid reports claiming the country was losing at least U$10 million a month in salaries and benefits to 19,708 ghost workers.
A government investigation that begun October 2016 found 9,932 people it said had faked their secondary school qualifications, a number equivalent to two percent of the country’s civil service.
“Right from now, those public servants using forged or other people’s certificates are dismissed,” Magufuli said at the time.
