FAO, AU Commission Launch Guide To Help Countries Enter Africa’s New Single Market
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the African Union Commission’s Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Development (AUC-DARBE) have launched a guide to boosting intra-African agricultural trade under the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
The AfCFTA began trading on January 1, 2021, and is the largest free trade area in the world in terms of the number of countries covered. It represents a market of 1.2 billion consumers.
The Framework for Boosting Intra-African Trade in Agricultural Commodities and Services is a blueprint for expanding agricultural trade between African countries and aims to unlock the potential of the agricultural sector to contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth for Africa. Increased trade represents a paradigm shift away from business as usual and is an important part of the collaborative work towards boosting food security and nutrition for all Africans.
“The Framework provides a timely catalyst for the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems, sustainable development and prosperity in Africa. A key priority is the pursuit of industrial transformation policies and programmes that support the private sector to add value to African exports, compete with imports from outside Africa and expand opportunities for job creation,” FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa Abebe Haile-Gabriel, African Union Commissioner Josefa Sacko, and AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene jointly stated in the publication’s foreword.
Africa is a net food-importing region of commodities such as cereals, meat, dairy products, fats, oils and sugar, importing about US$80 billion worth of agricultural and food products annually. A small share of Africa’s total agricultural trade is with other African countries. Intra-African agricultural trade is estimated to be less than 20 percent.
Turning commitments into actions
The Framework will help policy-makers and the private sector to develop strategies, policies and programmes to promote intra-African agricultural trade and the development of agricultural value chains, so that stakeholders, including farmers, small and medium agri-businesses, women and youth, can reap the benefits of the AfCFTA single market.
Action areas include trade policy, trade facilitation, productive capacity, trade-related infrastructure, trade finance, factor market integration and cross-cutting issues including the strengthening of trade and market information systems.
African countries have undertaken commitments to remove tariffs on 90 percent of over 5,000 tariff lines and to liberalize services.
It is estimated that tariff liberalization in the transition phase could generate welfare gains of up to US$ 16.1 billion, and growth in intra-African total merchandise trade of 33 percent, up from 15 percent.
The AfCFTA comes after African Heads of State and Government committed in 2014 to triple intra-African trade in agricultural commodities and services by the year 2025 as part of the Malabo Declaration.
The Framework for Boosting Intra-African Trade (BIAT) in Agricultural Commodities and Services can be downloaded here.
East Africa Oil Pipeline Construction Date Still Unknown
Although Tanzania and Uganda recently signed a mega deal for construction of the region’s crude oil Pipeline, the kick off date has not yet been revealed.
The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) company general manager, Martin Tiffen briefed Press on Sunday explaining that the pipeline would start in Tanzania because the distance is longer moving into Uganda.
Tiffen explained that there are only few pending items in the way of starting construction works, including government giving not to the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts, and signing of the Host Government Agreement (HGA) with the Tanzanian government “expected in the coming weeks.”
Sources close to this mega project have noted that the reason for starting construction in Tanzania is because land acquisition there is much easier because government owns the land.
In Uganda the airport is not yet ready meaning construction materials have to be brought by road.
The Tanzanian pipeline section from the border town of Mutukula to Chongoleani terminal in Tanga at the Indian Ocean is 1,443km.
The Ugandan section from Hoima through 10 districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Ssembabule, Lwengo, Kyotera to Mutukula in Rakai is 296km.
According details the construction phase is expected to generate 14,000 directs jobs, 45,000 indirect jobs by the contractors, and induced employment of another 105,000 people as a result of utilization of other services by the oil and gas sector: 57% of these are expected to be Ugandans and would yield at least U$48.5m payments annually.
The Tanzanian HGA was due for signing on Sunday but was delayed due to last minute changes in Tanzania’s shareholding in the EACOP.
The new shareholding structure, as detailed in the Shareholders Agreement, which defines the rights and responsibilities of the shareholders in the pipeline company as signed on Sunday, is; Uganda through Unoc with 15%, Total Holdings International B.V. with 62%, Tanzania through its national oil company, TPDC, with 15%, and Cnooc with 8%.
Germany, Rwanda Sign Rwf90B Financing Agreement
Finance Minister, Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, and the Germany Ambassador to Rwanda, Dr. Thomas Kurz, today signed two agreements worth € 78 million (Approximately Frw 90 billion).
The financing and technical cooperation agreement is the outcome of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations that were concluded last Year between our two respective Governments.
59 million Euros of the grant agreement will be provided through KFW Development Bank and will support various initiatives including technical and vocational training, promotion of export oriented SMEs, through the support to Export Credit Facility in Rwanda under BRD, promotion of green investments as well as ICT support.
The remaining Euros19 million will be channeled through GIZ and will support decentralization and good governance, prevention of sexual and gender based violence among others.
Speaking after the signing event, Minister Ndagijimana said the financial support extended to Rwanda will support key areas that are critical to the attainment of the country’s development objectives.
“This support comes at a critical juncture given the effects COVID-19 has had on our social –economic advancement. We look forward to boosting these important areas that are in line with our National Strategy for Transformation. We thank Germany for the strong cooperation and solidarity especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,“ Minister Ndagijimana said.
Ambassador Kurz stressed: “These Agreements underline the long-standing and proven cooperation between our two countries based on friendship and mutual trust. Germany is committed to support Rwanda in its Economic Recovery Process and the implementation of NST 1 in order to reach the SDGs and to leave no one behind.”
The Division of Labor allows Germany development cooperation programme to be active in Education (including TVET); Decentralization and Good Governance, Private Sector Development and Youth; Public Financial Management (PFM); Financial Development. Germany also supports Regional Projects: Centre of Excellence for Health, Improvement of the Investment Climate, Microfinance sector-MIFSSA, ICGLR and Energy.
Malawi Issues 86 Licenses For Cannabis Production
Malawi’s Cannabis Regulatory Authority said on Friday they had issued 86 licenses to 35 companies and cooperatives to venture into cannabis cultivation for industrial hemp production.
Boniface Kadzamila the Board Chairman of Cannabis Regulatory Authority made the announcement from Lilongwe on Friday afternoon.
He said that a total of 41 companies applied but only 35 of them satisfied the requirements.
According to him the authority has issued licenses for cultivation, processing and storage and has not yet issued any license for export of cannabis.
A recent analysis by Invegrow Limited, one of the firms that conducted research on industrial hemp, found that a kilogram of industrial hemp could fetch U$1,444 on the market that there is potential for direct annual benefit for Malawians in excess of U$ 135,440,973 on 16.5 hectares or U$8,803,663 per five hectares.
The analysis further indicated that the crop has ready markets whose global value chain is worth U$9billion thus giving local Malawi investors a basis to take up cannabis production.
