Opinions
Factors to Watch Closely in World Economy in 2022
Will 2022 be the year where the world economy recovers from the pandemic? That’s the big question on everyone’s lips as the festive break comes to an end.
One complicating factor is that most of the latest major forecasts were published in the weeks before the omicron variant swept the world.
At that time, the mood was that recovery was indeed around the corner, with the IMF projecting 4.9% growth in 2022 and the OECD projecting 4.5%.
These numbers are lower than the circa 5% to 6% global growth expected to have been achieved in 2021, but that represents the inevitable rebound from reopening after the pandemic lows of 2020.
So what difference will omicron make to the state of the economy? We already know that it had an effect in the run-up to Christmas, with for example UK hospitality taking a hit as people stayed away from restaurants.
For the coming months, the combination of raised restrictions, cautious consumers and people taking time off sick is likely to take its toll.
Yet the fact that the new variant seems milder than originally feared is likely to mean that restrictions are lifted more quickly and that the economic effect is more moderate than it might have been.
Israel and Australia, for example, are already loosening restrictions despite high case numbers. At the same time, however, until the west tackles very low vaccination rates in some parts of the world, don’t be surprised if another new variant brings further damage to both public health and the world economy.
As things stand, the UK thinktank the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) published a more recent 2022 forecast just before Christmas.
It predicted that global growth would reach 4% this year, and that the total world economy would hit a new all-time high of US$100 trillion (£74 trillion).
The inflation question
One other big unknown is inflation. In 2021 we saw a sudden and sharp surge in inflation resulting from the restoration of global economic activity and bottlenecks in the global supply chain.
There has been much debate about whether this inflation will prove temporary, and central banks have been coming under pressure to ensure it doesn’t spiral.
So far, the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan have all abstained from raising interest rates from their very low levels.
The Bank of England, on the other hand, followed the IMF’s advice and raised rates from 0.1% to 0.25% in December.
This is too little to curb inflation or do any good besides increase the cost of borrowing for firms and to raise mortgage payments for households.
That said, the markets are betting that more UK rate rises will follow, and that the Fed will also start raising rates in the spring.
Yet the more important question regarding inflation is what happens to quantitative easing (QE).
This is the policy of increasing the money supply that has seen the major central banks buying some US$25 trillion in government bonds and other financial assets in recent years, including about US$9 trillion on the back of COVID.
Both the Fed and ECB are still operating QE and adding assets to their balance sheets every month.
The Fed is currently tapering the rate of these purchases with a view to stopping them in March, having recently announced that it would bring forward the end date from June.
The ECB has also said it will scale back QE, but is committed to continuing for the time being.
Of course, the real question is what these central banks do in practice. Ending QE and raising interest rates will undoubtedly hamper the recovery – the CEBR forecast, for example, assumes that it will see bond, stock and property markets falling by 10% to 25% in 2022.
It will be interesting to see whether the prospect of such upheaval forces the Fed and Bank of England to get more dovish again – particularly when you factor in the continued uncertainty around COVID.
Politics and global trade
The trade war between the US and China looks likely to continue in 2022.
The “phase 1” deal between the two nations, in which China had agreed to increase its purchases of certain US goods and services by a combined US$200 billion over 2020 and 2021 has missed its target by about 40% (as at the end of November).
The deal has now expired, and the big question for international trade in 2022 is whether there will be a new “phase 2” deal.
It is hard to feel particularly optimistic here: Donald Trump may have long since left office, but US strategy on China remains distinctly Trumpian, with no notable concessions having been offered to the Chinese under Joe Biden.
Elsewhere, western tensions with Russia over Ukraine and further escalation of economic sanctions against Putin may have economic consequences for the global economy – not least because of Europe’s dependency on Russian gas.
The more engagement that we see on both fronts in the coming months, the better it will be for growth.
Whatever happens politically, it is clear that Asia will be very important for growth prospects in 2022. Major economies such as the UK, Japan and the eurozone were all still smaller than before the pandemic as recently as the third quarter of 2021, the latest data available.
The only major developed economy that has already recovered its losses and regained its pre-COVID size is the United States.
On the other hand, China has managed the pandemic well – albeit with strict control measures – and its economy has achieved strong growth since the second quarter of 2020.
It has been struggling with a heavily over-indebted property market, but appears to have handled these problems relatively smoothly.
Though the jury is out on the extent to which China’s debt problems will be a drag in 2022, some such as Morgan Stanley argue that strong exports, accommodative monetary and fiscal policies, relief for real estate sector and a slightly more relaxed approach to carbon reduction point to a decent performance.
As for India, whose economy has seen double dips during the pandemic, it is showing a strong positive trend with 8.5% expected growth in the year ahead.
I therefore suspect that emerging Asia will shoulder global growth in 2022, and the world’s economic centre of gravity will continue to shift eastwards at an accelerated pace.
Muhammad Ali Nasir is Associate Professor in Economics and Finance, University of Huddersfield
Opinions
Our Democracy Faces The Gravest Danger
Unless the Republicans and Democrats put the nation above their party and personal interests, our democracy will face the gravest danger in more than a hundred years. Authoritarianism will creep in, leading to the collapse of American political institutions and the demise of our democracy as we know it.
Righting the Wrong
On January 6, Trump was planning to hold a press conference during which he was expected to repeat lies for the hundredth time that the election in 2020 was stolen, that the insurrection a year ago was actually peaceful, and that he – not Biden – is the duly-elected president. He canceled the press conference at the urging of the GOP and now is expected to instead spread these lies at his Arizona rally next week. He will, needless to say, remain true to himself and deny any wrongdoing and blame the Democrats for persistently undermining his presidency as well as for all the ills that face America today.
Trump is uniquely dangerous; he wants to solidify his absolute control over the Republican Party, rouse his followers, instill hatred of the Democrats, and of course raise enough money for his re-election campaign should he decide to run again. Moreover, the Arizona rally will be his first foray into the mid-term elections designed to rouse the rank-and-file of the Republican Party to recapture the House and the Senate as the forerunner to the 2024 election.
The tragic aspect of the Trump phenomenon is that the elected leaders of the Republican Party continue to follow him religiously, regardless of the fact that he is corrupt, was defeated in re-election as an incumbent, was impeached twice, and faces several criminal charges. Indeed, no former president in American history has been able to maintain his grip on his party the way Trump has. And no Republican Party has abdicated its moral and constitutional responsibilities and willingly succumbed to a deranged egomaniac, misogynist, and habitual liar. How could this happen, and why? The answer is Trump’s and the Republicans’ voracious lust for power.
The Republican Party has become a minority party and there is no circumstance under which the party can win nationally in a free and fair election. Demographically, Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, and other minorities currently represent more than 40 percent of the American population, and it is estimated that by 2045 they will become the majority, who largely vote for Democrats. Collectively, even at the present they can deny the Republican Party from ever capturing the White House again if they go out and vote en masse.
The Republican Party faces two choices: one is to adapt to the changing demographic reality and develop socio-economic programs that respond to the needs of people of color (POC) without sacrificing much of their conservative ideology. This includes lowering taxes, particularly for those who earn less than $200,000 a year, immigration reform, which the Republican Party has long-acknowledged needs addressing and will help in outreach especially to Hispanic voters, and supporting minority small business owners with tax breaks and other financial incentives, which won’t incur further government spending.
The second choice is to prevent or make it extremely difficult for POC to exercise their right to vote through a variety of deplorable measures. One state after another is passing discriminatory rules, including gerrymandering districts on racial lines, restricting early voting, which disproportionately affects Black Americans who are more likely than any other ethnic or racial group to cast early ballots (whether in-person or by mail and absentee ballots), enacting voter ID laws even though voter impersonation fraud is exceedingly rare and those who don’t have valid ID are disproportionately POC, and empower state legislators to invert their own elections and manipulate the electoral college to their advantage.
Sadly, if not tragically, the Republican Party went for the latter option. Many Republicans simply believe that POC are illegitimate citizens and should not be able to vote and have the power, as they fear accurately or otherwise, to enact laws against whites, the way whites have enacted discriminatory laws against POC.
America, from their perspective, was founded by white people, and the thought that the US is becoming browner every passing day scares them to the core. They needed a leader who is a bigot, shameless, and crude, with no scruples and no morals, but audacious—a performer with the ability to sway large audiences with his lies and sneering face. The Republicans need him to promote their agenda without fear of public repercussions, and he needs the party to satisfy his ego in order to exercise raw power, and also grant him its full support should he decide to run again.
We are still reeling from the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6 to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Trump, who incited his followers to attack the Capitol, was ready to shatter our democracy only to bask in his authoritarian impulse.
What does that say about the Republican Party, which largely ignored or downplayed the insurrection in its determination to seize power and chose chaos and violence over voting, even at the expense of tearing our democratic institutions apart? How ironic and deeply troubling that 52 percent of Republicans say that the insurrectionists were trying to protect democracy.
The most ominous note that must be repeated loud and clear is that the party under the leadership of Trump will incite violence should they fail to win the 2022 election, as anyone who carefully listens to the many utterances spewed by reckless Republicans leaders can discern with clarity. In that context, although Trump during his rally will not openly encourage his followers to resort to violence to undo the result of the election, the message to them will be loud and clear.
It is hard to exaggerate the transformation of the Republican Party since the rise of Trump in 2016, from a patriotic party that stood for democracy to a white supremacist party willing to destroy it only to stay in power. Many thousands of Republican leaders should follow the footsteps of Representative Liz Cheney, who stood up against Trump and in favor of the truth, and still rescue our democracy by accepting reality and being truthful with their followers.
The election of Biden gave the country hope of preserving our democracy and attending to the political and social malaise that swept the nation, especially during Trump’s tenure in the White House. But to address these ills, the Democrats must spare no effort to hold onto the House and Senate in the 2022 mid-term election, as these will be the most consequential in more than a century. Indeed, should the Republicans manage to recapture both chambers of Congress, our democracy will slide toward the precipice of disintegration while authoritarianism creeps in, and Biden’s agenda will be shattered.
The Democrats have their work cut out for them. They must rise in unison, which is bitterly still missing, stop short of nothing to strengthen voting rights, prevent the appointment of partisans to subvert the election, fight political corruption at every level, make political power decreasingly dependent on money, get out the vote, and eliminate the filibuster to pass the voting rights bill.
Furthermore, they must hold accountable the traitors behind the insurrection on January 6, including Trump.
Democrats and the millions of law-abiding Republicans should sound the alarm before it’s too late, and never waver to preserve and protect America’s 244-year-old democracy that served as a beacon of hope and freedom to the global community.
Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies for over 20 years.
Opinions
Your Traffic Fines Go Back To The Community, But Police Would Rather You Slow Down
Rwanda National Police (RNP) has been taking heat from social media users that it punishes road users with exorbitant fines to fund itself.
On its part the police has time and again come out to assert that the assertion doesn’t have any factual basis and that the fines are contained in the law whose intention is to save lives.
But there is another aspect of fines that police hasn’t been saying: a significant portion of the fines goes back to the community.
This year alone, the police invested Rwf 997million in community outreach projects such as building houses for vulnerable communities, helping cooperatives impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and providing electricity to more than 4,000 homes.
In other words, although your Rwf25,000 traffic fine can go a long way, the police would rather you slow down.
Saving lives
To say that Traffic Police Officers board trucks or buses for deployment every day on our roads to extort money for Police own benefit, year-in-year-out, is an attempt to run away from the disaster that traffic accidents had become.
Some have even gone ahead to suggest that the speed limit cameras dotted all around Rwanda’s roads were installed for the same purpose; get more culprits to get more fines.
In the 2002 Presidential Order on the traffic police and road traffic, vehicles are to drive within speed limits of 25-80km per hour.
Last year, speed cameras were installed at every few kilometers in Kigali. Signposts for most parts of the crowded city limit speeds of not more than 40km/h.
Many drivers, for one reason or another, have fallen victim of the traffic regulations.
Drivers should actually be thankful that these controls are in place. They have saved many lives.
Here are the numbers.
During the first ten months of 2019, which is before the cameras were put up, road accidents from over speeding claimed 739 people.
The cameras came last year.
In same period of this year, according to Traffic Police data, indicates that the number of road accident victims dropped to 548.
This a whole 25.8% drop, which should actually be reason for celebration.
The data suggests that the police goes the extra mile to save lives and to build communities.
I suspect the police hasn’t talked about the money from fines finding itself in the communities is because traffic violators will claim that they are contributing to the community development kitty.
They would rather take the heat.
Opinions
Investing in Youth: Rwanda’s Sure Bet In The 21st Century Economy
“The reason why I chose this program is because I need to get the skills on fashion design that will help me to develop myself” said Divine, a young Rwandan girl who recently started working as a trainee for a Rwandan clothing manufacturing company <https://drive.google.c
George, the managing director of the company, emphasizes the importance of programs like the one Divine has joined: “we had an important skills gap, but now we are filling it thanks to the training program” he said.
This win-win situation between Divine and George is not unique. Rwanda has an ambitious goal to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2035, and it understands that investing in its people and matching the demand of employers with the skills of workers are necessary to achieve this goal.
Over the past four years, the government has embarked on a skills development programme among young people at various levels of education as part of its 2018-2024 development blueprint – the National Strategy for Transformation (NST).
This strategy aims to equip the over 200,000 youths entering the labour market each year with critical skills to become productive citizens with access to good quality jobs that can catalyse economic development and help address the challenges posed by issues such as climate change and the digital revolution.
There has been progress, but many challenges persist.
First, more than 90 percent of enterprises operate in the informal sector with few opportunities for upskilling.
Second, about 14 percent of the workforce in Rwanda is unemployed and not actively building market-relevant skills.
Third, the unemployment rate is about 21 percent for the youth.
Fourth, about 60 percent of the employed are in subsistence agriculture, retail, construction, and in jobs that typically have low productivity.
In other words, the country faces considerable levels of youth unemployment and insufficient access to quality jobs.
This situation is exacerbated by a changing global economy where labour markets are evolving at a fast pace.
So how can these young people be supported to become active and productive economic players?
A holistic approach where skills development plays a crucial role is required.
More specifically, Rwanda can find a path towards more productive employment by supporting skills upgrading in the informal sector to improve enterprise productivity and worker mobility.
The country also needs to enable the youth that are in training and those job-seeking to acquire the higher level and entrepreneurial skills needed by the formal sector, where better-paying jobs are found.
This includes in growing sectors such as energy, construction, transport, logistics, ICT, and tourism.
The World Bank is supporting these efforts comprehensively through two programmes. The Rwanda Priority Skills for Growth<https://projects.worldb
Based on that the project is now helping to expand opportunities for young people to acquire quality skills demanded by employers.
So far, the programme has supported training of over 27,000 to become change-makers in sectors such as climate change, energy, and transport.
Furthermore, PSG has helped revamped the Labour Market Information System to generate relevant evidence for young people to take control of their career and life trajectories while finding jobs that allow Rwanda to embrace the future and become a low-carbon and digital economy.
The initiative is also guiding policymakers towards better labour market and education planning while leveraging the opportunities emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, particularly for the adoption of digital business.
In addition to youths with strong technical skills, growing economies require professionals who can lead the economic transformation and innovate to expand the possibilities for the country’s development.
Hence, the second programme, the Eastern and Southern Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence (ACE II),<https://projects.worldban
These centres deliver quality post-graduate education and build collaborative research capacity in energy, ICT, data science, and education.
Going forward, these initiatives will need to be complemented by good quality jobs that can lead to sustainable and inclusive growth in the medium to long term.
There are at least three priorities to emphasize:
i) it is crucial to strengthen the foundations for skills development. Basic education is a building block for further skills development and, ultimately, employment in quality jobs. Foundational learning and skills are critical for maximizing returns on investments in post-secondary education.
ii) stronger efforts are needed to ensure girls are not left behind, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), typically male-dominated. Despite the government’s efforts to reach gender parity in in STEM by 2024/25, female students still account for only 32 percent of students enrolled in STEM programmes at the tertiary level. Structured pre-university or bridge academic support programmes can be considered to address pre-entry gaps for young women transitioning to tertiary levels.
iii) Rwanda’s vision to be a leading ICT Hub and become a digital and knowledge economy will require continued investment in digital skills and infrastructure. Digitization could generate about three million jobs by 2030, up from one million created in 2016, in professions such as content creation, processing and management, digital communication, analytics, hardware management, and software development and application management. In addition, specific skills and or professions associated with climate change adaptation and decarbonization will be required in solar power, climate-smart agriculture, and e-mobility.
The World Bank is a committed long-term partner supporting Rwanda on this journey.
Today, Divine is part of a quality training program that facilitates development of her human capital. Soon, she will also be able to create jobs for other young people: “Thanks to the training I am receiving, I am expecting to create my own fashion company” she said. Investing in skills development from a holistic perspective will ensure that the youth of the current generation can become the leaders of the future and apply their skills in a modern economy while contributing to a more prosperous Rwanda for all.
About the authors:
Rolande Pryce (L) is the World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda and Ruth Karimi Charo (R) the World Bank Senior Education Specialist.
RwandAir To Resume Flights To Arab Emirates
John McGinn Moving to Manchester United
Factors to Watch Closely in World Economy in 2022
Huye Intermediate Court Begins Substantive Hearing Of Munyenyezi Genocide Case
DRC Has High Appetite For EAC
Habyarimana Sent Finance Minister’s Wife To Poison Kagame
Green Hydrogen, Blueprint for Africa’s Green Industrialisation
South Africa Plans Mining-Energy Investment Conference
Huye Intermediate Court Begins Substantive Hearing Of Munyenyezi Genocide Case
DRC Has High Appetite For EAC
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
DRC’s Vice President of National Assembly Resigns
-
National4 days ago
Minister Biruta Visits Rwandan Police Peacekeepers In Central Africa
-
National4 days ago
Uganda Grapples With Pregnant Pupils Back To School
-
Politics2 days ago
DRC Expels 101 Rwandans
-
Politics4 days ago
Military Intel Diverts Ugandans From Constitution Amendment Plan
-
Tech4 days ago
UN Convention on Cybercrime Postponed
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Nosy Journalist Captures Pope Francis Sneaking Into Record Store
-
Business2 days ago
Tanzania, Burundi to Jointly Build U$900m Railway