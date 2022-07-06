Academic scholars, policy makers, political analysts, and other highly considered professionals from all walk of life are meeting in Rwanda to discuss ways fostering good governance for peace and Security in Africa.

The experts, including those from security organs in dozens of African countries are reflecting on the nexus between governance, peace and security in Africa.

The discussions are taking place in a two-day symposium organized for the Police Senior Command and Staff Course Intake 10.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General Dr. Emmanuel Ugirasebuja, presided over the meeting and said that this is an opportunity to reflect in a meaningful and practical manner on the impact of governance on peoples’ peace and security especially in Africa, a conflict-torn continent for over decades.

“I believe panelist with their authoritative contributions will share their wealth experience, practical challenges and way forward in relation to this important theme,” the Minister said while officially opening the symposium.

He said that in Africa, as in any other continent, it is an established fact beyond doubt that, the quality and characteristics of governance influence the level of peace and stability and the prospects for socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General Of Rwanda National Police (RNP), CG Dan Munyuza who was also in attendance said that for decades the African continent has been characterised by conflicts shifting from interstate to intrastate in nature.

“Some of the causes of these conflicts are linked with the impact of colonial’s divide and rule policy, colonial border demarcation which did not take into account cultural and family affiliation and to wonder extent, poor governance built around tribal,” added, saying that this forced Rwanda to make a commitment to contribute to solutions.

Rwanda’s commitment to participating in peacekeeping operations is informed by its tragic history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, he said.

“It is motivated by a strong national belief in the protection of civilians as espoused in the 2015 Kigali Principles (KP) that focus primarily on ensuring the effective protection of civilians,” Munyuza said.

He quoted President Paul Kagame who on 12 April 2019 at the UN HQs during the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, reiterated that “Rwanda does not only contribute soldiers and police. We come to the task with the values instilled by our tragic history. As a nation once betrayed by the international community, we are determined to do our part to make things better, going forward”.

The IGP was also speaking at the National Police College (NPC) two-day symposium on peace, security and justice on Wednesday in Musanze as part of the ‘Police Senior Command and Staff Course’ program Under the theme: “Fostering Good Governance For Peace and Security in Africa.”

The symposium provides a platform for connection to the real world allowing them to meet and interact with well-versed scholars, subject matter experts and other highly-considered personalities in matters related to their field of study.

NPC Commandant CP R Mujiji said that the Symposium is organized annually for the participants of Police Senior Command and Staff Course (PSCSC) and builds on the need to broaden and expand students’ analytical capacity beyond routine, formal lectures and academic research works.

Experts speak

Prof. Eduardo J. Sitoe on Terrorism and violent extremism in Africa: He said, “Rwandan security forces are doing a great job in Mozambique where we have had rampant cases of terrorism and violent extremism.”

Dr Kennedy Kariseb: “There should be change of approach on how we look at the political conflicts. We should be cautious, not the whole of Africa is in conflicts, there are good models and stable states.”

Dr. Usta Kaitesi: “For sustainable peace, and governance to flourish it requires the creation of strong institutions which implement values, concepts around rule of law and embracing accountability.”