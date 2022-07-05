MTN Executives attended CHOGM and participated in multiple conversations that sought ideas on how to forge a better future. The discussions focused on ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’, with a focus on “A Global Reset”, dealing with the impact of the pandemic and the Commonwealth’s role in rebuilding and reinvigorating the global economy.

Taarifa probed the MTN executives through their communication department about the firm’s philosophy and values in regard to creating the environment for SMEs to thrive and the firm’s initiatives that have created tangible results over the past years.

What does MTN believe are the basic values for creating a thriving environment for SMEs?

MTN supports SMEs by creating a digitally inclusive environment that helps to overcome their everyday operational challenges. We also prioritise the inclusion of SMEs as part of our supply chain enabling inclusive, sustainable economic growth that ultimately enables job creation. Beyond our support of SMEs, we support digital innovation through our centre of excellence, which drives our ICT enterprise strategy. Additionally, we facilitate digital innovation through Chenosis, our cross-industry sector API marketplace for developers, start-ups and businesses.

As a responsible and solid brand, what are MTN’s initiatives that support SMEs?

We drive various initiatives to support SMEs, which include: Access to finance to better manage cash flows – MoMo Business, a mobile money platform, enables SMEs to access banking and enterprise development services. The platform supports SMEs by providing access to banking facilities with reduced transaction fees (Platform features differ from those of MoMoBiz in Rwanda). Opportunities to access new markets – Through our Fusion partner programme, SMEs have access to a broad range of capabilities that leverage technology and local knowledge, providing them with the opportunity to resell MTN products, reaching their customers and creating awareness of their brand, products, and services through digital marketing. Providing skills development, services and general business advice through online masterclasses; we provide skills development to SMEs to pivot from traditional to more digitally savvy business models able to use various digital business solutions and marketing. Insight gained from these classes inform our understanding of their customer service, channel interaction, service delivery, marketing and operational needs. Tailored business connectivity and productivity solutions. We offer tailored products and services to cater to the needs of SMEs

During CHOGM, MTN engaged other players on creating shared values, what was MTN’s contribution to the discussions?

MTN’s ambition 2025 strategy is anchored on leading the drive for digital and financial inclusion in Africa, aligning to the development agendas of nation states, and being their partner for socioeconomic development. The next three days we aim to strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders. Wed participated in panel discussion where we connected with Heads of State, Policy Makers, and Business Leaders with a common goal of building innovative, technological and economic opportunities for the Africa of tomorrow. At the Commonwealth Business Forum, MTN Leadership participated in the following panel discussions: Challenging Protectionisms and Reducing the Barriers to Business: MTN Rwanda Chairman of the Board, Faustin Mbundu will participate on a panel discussion on Challenging Protectionisms and Reducing the Barriers to Business and will explore how the Commonwealth Advantage can be harnessed. Bridging the Digital Divide: MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita participated in a panel discussion on Bridging the Digital Divide. The address focused on how the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition towards a global digital economy and laid bare the issue of digital divide.

Innovative Financing, Supporting Future Growth: MTN Rwanda CEO for Mobile Money, Chantal Kagame participated in a discussion on Innovative Financing, Supporting Future Growth. This session looked at the role government must play to harness innovation and facilitate growth as well as the role of FinTech in growing the economy.